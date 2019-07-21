You helped save Frank the Kitten’s life

A few weeks ago I made one of my sporadic appeals for funds for the Official Website Charity™: Feline Friends London. This was a cat-specific appeal, meant to raise about £1000 for an operation to save Frank, a 15-week-old kitten with a liver issue that caused seizures. His owners, who didn’t have the dosh, turned the cat over the FFL to see if the organization could do anything. They expected that Frank would either die or be given to someone else.

I asked readers to pitch in a pound or two if they could, and, mirabile dictu, you came up with over 2000 pounds, enough to give Frank his operation and help rescue dozens of other cats.  I’m pleased to report that a cat scan (a real one), or something like it, has shown that Frank’s condition is indeed operable with a very high chance of saving his life. His operation is scheduled in a week or so, and assuming he comes through okay, he’ll be returned to his owners, who love him a lot. They are, needless to say, over the moon about this.

So fingers crossed for Frank, and thanks to everyone who was kind enough to make a donation to Feline Friends London. Here’s the kitty you’re helping:

 

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on July 21, 2019 at 3:45 pm and filed under charities & donations, charity, felids. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

9 Comments

  1. CHARLI
    Posted July 21, 2019 at 4:12 pm | Permalink

    FAKE! Pauli exclusion principle prevents that kitten and that stack of books from existing in the same house at the same time

    Reply
  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted July 21, 2019 at 4:24 pm | Permalink

    Go Frank. We are pulling for you.

    Reply
  3. John Conoboy
    Posted July 21, 2019 at 5:02 pm | Permalink

    Hoping to hear a good outcome. Glad to help Frank and his staff.

    Reply
  4. Steve Gerrard
    Posted July 21, 2019 at 5:54 pm | Permalink

    Good news. Frank looks like a great little kitty.

    Reply
  5. Ken Kukec
    Posted July 21, 2019 at 6:12 pm | Permalink

    Go Frankie, go Frankie, go Frankie!

    Reply
  6. Mark R.
    Posted July 21, 2019 at 6:44 pm | Permalink

    Thanks for keeping us updated.

    Reply
  7. Michael Waterhouse
    Posted July 21, 2019 at 7:07 pm | Permalink

    Very Good.

    Reply
  8. Michael Waterhouse
    Posted July 21, 2019 at 7:09 pm | Permalink

    Very Good

    Reply
  9. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted July 21, 2019 at 7:43 pm | Permalink

    Glad to hear it – give Frank a pat for me!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: