Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Ceiling Cat’s Day—July 21, 2019, so be sure not to pick up sticks today on pain of death. It’s National Crème Brûlée Day, but you can’t eat that, either, unless you are cognizant of the cultural heritage and deep oppression of the French. It’s also National Be Someone Day, as well as National Junk Food Day. (It’s about time a day was devoted to chazerei!) That last word, by the way, is one of “17 Yiddish words that should be in your vocabulary“, even if you’re one of the goyim. Learn them; there will be a quiz.

Things that happened on this day include:

365 – The 365 Crete earthquake affects the Greek island of Crete with a maximum Mercalli intensity of XI ( Extreme ), causing a destructive tsunami that affects the coasts of Libya and Egypt, especially Alexandria. Many thousands were killed.

), causing a destructive tsunami that affects the coasts of Libya and Egypt, especially Alexandria. Many thousands were killed. 1865 – In the market square of Springfield, Missouri, Wild Bill Hickok shoots and kills Davis Tutt in what is regarded as the first western showdown.

1873 – At Adair, Iowa, Jesse James and the James–Younger Gang pull off the first successful train robbery in the American Old West.

1925 – Scopes Trial: In Dayton, Tennessee, high school biology teacher John T. Scopes is found guilty of teaching evolution in class and fined $100.

Here are some photos of the Scopes Trial and then some rare live footage (without sound, of course, since this is 1925) of the trial.

Here are two opposing attorneys during a break. Notice that they’re in their shirtsleeves due to the ungodly heat:

1944 – World War II: Claus von Stauffenberg and fellow conspirators are tortured and executed in Berlin, Germany, for the July 20 plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler.

1969 – At 02:56 UTC, astronaut Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to walk on the Moon.

1983 – The world’s lowest temperature in an inhabited location is recorded at Vostok Station, Antarctica at −89.2 °C (−128.6 °F).

2012 – Erden Eruç completes the first solo human-powered circumnavigation of the world.

Notables born on this day include:

1911 – Marshall McLuhan, Canadian author and theorist (d. 1980)

1920 – Isaac Stern, Polish violinist and conductor (d. 2001)

1924 – Don Knotts, American actor and screenwriter (d. 2006)

1948 – Garry Trudeau, American cartoonist

1951 – Robin Williams, American actor, singer, and producer (d. 2014)

1968 – Brandi Chastain, American soccer player and sportscaster.

I still think this is one of the best cartoons Trudeau ever drew:

Those who went extinct on July 21 include:

1796 – Robert Burns, Scottish poet and songwriter (b. 1759)

1944 – Claus von Stauffenberg, German soldier (b. 1907)

1977 – Lee Miller, American model and photographer (b. 1907)

1998 – Alan Shepard, American admiral, pilot, and astronaut (b. 1923)

Here’s Lee Miller’s famous photograph of the liberation of Buchenwald. Elie Wiesel is in this photo: second tier of bunks, middle square, farthest from camera. He was 16 years old. Miller was one of the few accredited women war correspondents, and, as they say, she “saw a thing or two.”

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is suffering from malaise, but finds one redeeming thing:

Hili: In a dismal world it’s good to hide somewhere. A: But later one has to return to reality. Hili: Yes, and eat something tasty.

In Polish:

Hili: W ponurym świecie dobrze jest się schować.

Ja: Ale potem trzeba wracać do rzeczywistości.

Hili: Tak i zjeść coś dobrego.

This, found on Facebook, was attributed to reddit by the Amazing Things site, which captioned it “Am I cute” with a giraffe emoticon.

You say you want a revolution:

What a great idea!

A tweet Grania sent me on October 30 of last year, from the fake DPRK News Service:

Ministry of Tourism denies request for refugee status by US investor Jacob Wohl, on grounds that scorn and ridicule do not constitute political oppression. pic.twitter.com/WMrgdXGZWN — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) October 30, 2018

And in honor of Grania, here’s a tweet from one of her favorite websites. Look at that face!

Pickle is an adorable ragdoll cat. He is very smart (we taught him to shake!) and curious. pic.twitter.com/EBz9yxHXTh — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) July 20, 2019

A tweet from Nilou. This cat looks even more like Wilford Brimley than my BFF cat Pi:

I bet this cat knows Kung-fu. pic.twitter.com/tEFlP54jtR — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) July 17, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. I love this first one as it involves an animal rescue, but Heather noted,

“Such a comment on our society. Man-made rubbish thrown into the sea is a danger to wonderful creatures like this manta ray. Then when people get the opportunity to do something about it, most of them just film the ‘ray’s suffering until somebody takes charge.”

This giant manta ray washed up on the beach in a fishing net. Everyone was standing around taking pictures until one guy took charge 💙 pic.twitter.com/0nFTmlyCLm — The Dodo (@dodo) July 14, 2019

A protective d*g:

"don't talk to me or my son ever again" pic.twitter.com/SZWanB2A2s — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) July 14, 2019

Three tweets from Matthew. The first is Germans honoring those who attempted to assassinate Hitler 75 years ago yesterday. They failed, and all were executed.

Translation from Twitter: “There are moments when disobedience can be a duty.” # Merkel refers young Bundeswehr soldiers to the Basic Law (Art.20) and commemorates the Hitler assassins of July 20, 1944. The resistance fighters of those days are role models.”

„Es gibt Momente, in denen Ungehorsam eine Pflicht sein kann.“ #Merkel verweist junge Bundeswehr-Soldaten beim Gelöbnis auf das Grundgesetz (Art.20) und erinnert an die Hitler-Attentäter vom 20. Juli 1944. Die Widerstandskämpfer von damals seien Vorbilder. pic.twitter.com/p1trVKAas2 — Andreas Rinke (@Andreas__Rinke) July 20, 2019

Sad but sweet:

When the BBC calls and you don't have the heart to erase your daughter's dry-erase drawing of her dead cat, you just power through it. pic.twitter.com/3fG5mm06F2 — Deke Arndt (@DekeArndt) July 19, 2019

A fishing cormorant. Translation from Twitter: “Today I recorded a cormorant hunting fish. Brutal how they swim. # CalaPola # TossaDeMar”

Hoy he grabado a un cormorán cazando peces. Brutal cómo nadan.#CalaPola #TossaDeMar pic.twitter.com/oCfRZ94Qm9 — Álex Ramos (@Hominoide) July 20, 2019