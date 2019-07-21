The tank is starting to run low, so please send in your good wildlife photos.

Today’s contribution comes from Saloni Rose, who sent several photos in June, but I lost her email. My attempts to contact her have been futile, so I’m posting the photos with her scientific binomials. If I get further information, I’ll add it here. I’ve put links to the organisms and a bit of description where I could find them. These species seem to be Australian, so I suspect this is from a trip Saloni made there.

Arkys furcatus [an ambush spider]:

A bristletail [probably an Archaeognathan]:

Drosera erythrorhiza [the red ink sundew]:

Funnelweb [spider]:

Myrmecia pilosula [the jack jumper ant]:

Myrmecia urens:

Rhotana sp. [a planthopper]:

A webspinner [an insect]: