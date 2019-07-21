Readers’ wildlife photos

The tank is starting to run low, so please send in your good wildlife photos.

Today’s contribution comes from Saloni Rose, who sent several photos in June, but I lost her email. My attempts to contact her have been futile, so I’m posting the photos with her scientific binomials. If I get further information, I’ll add it here. I’ve put links to the organisms and a bit of description where I could find them. These species seem to be Australian, so I suspect this is from a trip Saloni made there.

Arkys furcatus [an ambush spider]:

A bristletail [probably an Archaeognathan]:

Drosera erythrorhiza [the red ink sundew]:

Funnelweb [spider]:

Myrmecia pilosula [the jack jumper ant]:

Myrmecia urens:

Rhotana sp. [a planthopper]:

A webspinner [an insect]:

 

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on July 21, 2019 at 7:45 am and filed under insects, photography, plants, spiders. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

4 Comments

  1. Charles Sawicki
    Posted July 21, 2019 at 7:48 am | Permalink

    Nice photos! Drosera erythrorhiza is so much more decorative than our sundews.

    Reply
  2. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted July 21, 2019 at 8:19 am | Permalink

    Very interesting! The sundew is very different from what we have here.
    The bristletail is an insect, and although it looks similar to silverfish they belong to a different insect order and are even more ‘primitive’ than silverfish. For example, they have the basal segment of vestigial legs along their abdomen, left over from the multi-limbed ancestors of insects, and you can clearly see mobile ‘exite’ appendages from those in this picture. Exites are appendages that you especially see in the traditional Crustacea, and it has been learned that the multi-limbed ancestors of insects are Crustaceans. Of course this means that insects are Crustaceans too.

    Reply
  3. Mobius
    Posted July 21, 2019 at 10:13 am | Permalink

    From what I have seen and heard, Jack Jumpers are possibly the most poisonous of all ants. A single sting can send a person to the hospital in terrible pain. It is potentially lethal IIRC.

    Just one of the extremely poisonous things in Australia, which has many.

    Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted July 21, 2019 at 11:00 am | Permalink

      You wouldn’t think an ant would need such a powerful venom. Why not depend for defense on many ants with weaker poison? Isn’t there an energy cost to producing and storing the venom?

      Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: