The tank is starting to run low, so please send in your good wildlife photos.
Today’s contribution comes from Saloni Rose, who sent several photos in June, but I lost her email. My attempts to contact her have been futile, so I’m posting the photos with her scientific binomials. If I get further information, I’ll add it here. I’ve put links to the organisms and a bit of description where I could find them. These species seem to be Australian, so I suspect this is from a trip Saloni made there.
Arkys furcatus [an ambush spider]:
A bristletail [probably an Archaeognathan]:
Drosera erythrorhiza [the red ink sundew]:
Funnelweb [spider]:
Myrmecia pilosula [the jack jumper ant]:
Rhotana sp. [a planthopper]:
A webspinner [an insect]:
Nice photos! Drosera erythrorhiza is so much more decorative than our sundews.
Very interesting! The sundew is very different from what we have here.
The bristletail is an insect, and although it looks similar to silverfish they belong to a different insect order and are even more ‘primitive’ than silverfish. For example, they have the basal segment of vestigial legs along their abdomen, left over from the multi-limbed ancestors of insects, and you can clearly see mobile ‘exite’ appendages from those in this picture. Exites are appendages that you especially see in the traditional Crustacea, and it has been learned that the multi-limbed ancestors of insects are Crustaceans. Of course this means that insects are Crustaceans too.
From what I have seen and heard, Jack Jumpers are possibly the most poisonous of all ants. A single sting can send a person to the hospital in terrible pain. It is potentially lethal IIRC.
Just one of the extremely poisonous things in Australia, which has many.
You wouldn’t think an ant would need such a powerful venom. Why not depend for defense on many ants with weaker poison? Isn’t there an energy cost to producing and storing the venom?