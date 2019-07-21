Judge orders Oberlin College to pay Gibson’s Bakery $6.5 million in fees and expenses on top of the $25 million award for damages

I won’t go into detail about the lawsuit against Oberlin College filed by Gibson Bakery and Market for defamation, slander and libel; you can read the details in my previous posts. In short, after the local market detained three Oberlin students for shoplifting and assault (they later pleaded guilty), both the students and Oberlin went on a campaign to discredit the market, accusing it of racism and inflicting punitive actions, like suspending college orders from the bakery. Gibson’s, which sought a non-lawsuit solution, eventually sued when the college proved intransigent.

In its verdict, the jury found Oberlin guilty, fining the college $11.2 million in compensatory damages and another $33 million in punitive damages, making a cool $44.2 million Oberlin had to fork over to the Gibson family.

It was almost certain that fine would be reduced, if for no other reason than in Ohio punitive damages are usually capped at twice the compensatory damages, and that figure was exceeded. Indeed, the award was recently reduced to $25 million—still a hefty chunk of change for the Gibsons.

But wait! Now Oberlin has to pay more. Now, according to Legal Insurrection, a right-wing website that is the only venue to cover the trial completely (of course), the judge has awarded the Gibsons another $6,271,395.00 in attorney’s fees, and $294,136.79 in litigation expenses, making a total of $6,565,531. That’s on top of the $25 million.

The judge’s order is pasted below (pdf here). Note that the judge argued that Oberlin was responsible for the big fees since the college had contested the suit from the outset and wasn’t interested in a negotiated solution (my emphasis):

“Though the case was not filed until November 2017, Plaintiffs’ counsel’s invoices reflect that this case began for Plaintiffs in April of 2017. After the complaint was filed, nearly every phase of the case was vigorously contested, including the trial which encompassed twenty-four days over the course of nearly six weeks. Plaintiffs’ counsel’s billing invoices are reflective of, and consistent with, a case of this magnitude. Furthermore, the Court finds that due to the nature of claims at issue in this case, it is not possible to separate the time spent on recoverable punitive damage claims (or related litigation expenses for experts) from non-recoverable punitive damage claims. See Bittner, at 145. The Court therefore finds that Plaintiffs’ counsel’s 14,417 billable hours were hours reasonably expended on the case.”

The rate used in the award was $290 per attorney hour, and the judge used a multiplier of 1.5 on top of that—sort of a reward for the complexity of the case and the legal skill required—to arrive at the $6.2 million figure.

You can read the entire order by scrolling through the document below, and notice that the final words of the judge’s order are “Case closed.” As the website observes, that’s a note of finality you don’t often see in judgments.

At any rate, yay for the Gibsons and boo for woke Oberlin, which tried every trick it could, along with its students, to tar a bakery with a spotless equity record as racist.

Oberlin can afford the dosh, of course, but it’s still a substantial amount. What it might not be able to afford is repairing the damage done to the college’s reputation.

Remember this NYT column about Oberlin and other intolerant liberal colleges?

A quote:

Gibson’s this month won $44 million in actual and punitive damages from Oberlin, apparently reflecting the jury’s exasperation with the university for enabling a student mob. At a time when there is so much actual injustice around us — third-rate schools, mass incarceration, immigrants dehumanized — it’s bizarre to see student activists inflamed by sushi or valorizing a shoplifter. This is kneejerk liberalism that backfires and damages its own cause.

Oh, and if you’ve forgotten the big Oberlin Food Fracas, including the Sushi Kerfuffle, go here.