Judge orders Oberlin College to pay Gibson’s Bakery $6.5 million in fees and expenses on top of the $25 million award for damages

I won’t go into detail about the lawsuit against Oberlin College filed by Gibson Bakery and Market for defamation, slander and libel; you can read the details in my previous posts. In short, after the local market detained three Oberlin students for shoplifting and assault (they later pleaded guilty), both the students and Oberlin went on a campaign to discredit the market, accusing it of racism and inflicting punitive actions, like suspending college orders from the bakery. Gibson’s, which sought a non-lawsuit solution, eventually sued when the college proved intransigent.
In its verdict, the jury found Oberlin guilty, fining the college $11.2 million in compensatory damages and another $33 million in punitive damages, making a cool $44.2 million Oberlin had to fork over to the Gibson family.
It was almost certain that fine would be reduced, if for no other reason than in Ohio punitive damages are usually capped at twice the compensatory damages, and that figure was exceeded. Indeed, the award was recently reduced to $25 million—still a hefty chunk of change for the Gibsons.
But wait! Now Oberlin has to pay more. Now, according to Legal Insurrection, a right-wing website that is the only venue to cover the trial completely (of course), the judge has awarded the Gibsons another $6,271,395.00 in attorney’s fees, and $294,136.79 in litigation expenses, making a total of $6,565,531. That’s on top of the $25 million.
The judge’s order is pasted below (pdf here). Note that the judge argued that Oberlin was responsible for the big fees since the college had contested the suit from the outset and wasn’t interested in a negotiated solution (my emphasis):
“Though the case was not filed until November 2017, Plaintiffs’ counsel’s invoices reflect that this case began for Plaintiffs in April of 2017. After the complaint was filed, nearly every phase of the case was vigorously contested, including the trial which encompassed twenty-four days over the course of nearly six weeks. Plaintiffs’ counsel’s billing invoices are reflective of, and consistent with, a case of this magnitude. Furthermore, the Court finds that due to the nature of claims at issue in this case, it is not possible to separate the time spent on recoverable punitive damage claims (or related litigation expenses for experts) from non-recoverable punitive damage claims. See Bittner, at 145. The Court therefore finds that Plaintiffs’ counsel’s 14,417 billable hours were hours reasonably expended on the case.”
The rate used in the award was $290 per attorney hour, and the judge used a multiplier of 1.5 on top of that—sort of a reward for the complexity of the case and the legal skill required—to arrive at the $6.2 million figure.
You can read the entire order by scrolling through the document below, and notice that the final words of the judge’s order are “Case closed.” As the website observes, that’s a note of finality you don’t often see in judgments.
At any rate, yay for the Gibsons and boo for woke Oberlin, which tried every trick it could, along with its students, to tar a bakery with a spotless equity record as racist.
Oberlin can afford the dosh, of course, but it’s still a substantial amount. What it might not be able to afford is repairing the damage done to the college’s reputation.
Remember this NYT column about Oberlin and other intolerant liberal colleges?
A quote:
Gibson’s this month won $44 million in actual and punitive damages from Oberlin, apparently reflecting the jury’s exasperation with the university for enabling a student mob.
At a time when there is so much actual injustice around us — third-rate schools, mass incarceration, immigrants dehumanized — it’s bizarre to see student activists inflamed by sushi or valorizing a shoplifter. This is kneejerk liberalism that backfires and damages its own cause.
Oh, and if you’ve forgotten the big Oberlin Food Fracas, including the Sushi Kerfuffle, go here.
Possibly Oberlin will hire another team of lawyers to fight the legal bill. Oberlin is nothing if not an attorney’s dream.
We need a chant for this.
Make them pay! Make them pay!
😉
The Schadenfreude, it warms me.
As I may have mentioned in this space before, I think what happened here to Gibson Bakery is unconscionable. And I think the circumstances of the case merited a libel verdict, and an award of actual damages and legitimate attorney’s fees, since the evidence appears to support that Oberlin College acted with “actual malice” (which is to say, with knowledge of the falsity of their allegations against the bakery or at least with reckless disregard for the truth of those allegations).
Nonetheless, I have First Amendment concerns over the award of punitive damages (particularly of punitive damage of this magnitude). One of the Free Speech Clause’s concerns in any case is whether a legal sanction imposed on prohibited speech might have a “chilling effect” on protected speech.
Imagine that another business in the city of Oberlin actually did what Gibson Bakery was accused of doing here — engage in a pattern of invidious discrimination based on a racial animus. How many people might be dissuaded from taking up a placard or handing out leaflets in protest for fear of facing a potential judgment running to the tens of millions of dollars? (Such an award also likely would encourage any other business being protested — however legitimate and well-mannered the protest may be — from immediately running to court to seek a huge damage award of their own.)
That part of our legal system is the part that few people pay attention to but seems to play a big part in the results. I live in a state where the commercials on TV would surprise many because you just don’t see them in some other states. These are law firm’s TV commercials that are more numerous than car commercials. There are maybe 5 or 6 firms here that run commercials advertising their services if you get into an accident. Everyday they are relentless with the commercials – need a check, in a wreck, call the bull, call the hurt line and it goes on and on. Where do they get the money for all these ads and why so much competition for the accident business? After a few years you know all these lawyer’s phone numbers whether you want to or no.
I don’t know, Ken… this seems unlike a free speech issue since it involves institutional behavior, an attempt by the college to put a private business out of business. If it was just a matter of some students marching around with signs the case would not have even existed.
“Imagine that another business in the city of Oberlin actually did what Gibson Bakery was accused of doing here — engage in a pattern of invidious discrimination based on a racial animus. How many people might be dissuaded from taking up a placard or handing out leaflets in protest for fear of facing a potential judgment running to the tens of millions of dollars?”
But if the business is, in fact, racist, then it wouldn’t be libel, and there would be no case. Oberlin’s high-powered legal team couldn’t come up with even a shred of evidence showing Gibson’s to be racist, nor find any character witnesses beyond their own students and faculty who initially engaged in this libel to even claim such (even the black employees who worked there said the owners had never been anything but kind).
Shouldn’t punitive damages be awarded when a powerful institution (in this case, Oberlin) uses its power to stir up and/or give support to a mob and use it against another, much smaller and weaker entity that may, in other circumstances, not be able to defend itself? I don’t want to head down the road of what (I think was) the VP of Oberlin said in one of her revealed texts, where she said that, if this case wasn’t going on, she would sic the student mob on one of the professors at the school because that professor said things she didn’t like. Oberlin’s top officials were clearly and knowingly using the resources of their near-billion-dollar institution to take down political enemies and promote themselves.
To me, not making a strong statement through the legal system against what Oberlin did is more likely to have a chilling effect on speech than imposing punitive damages for it.
Think you’re missing the point of the First Amendment “Chilling Effect” doctrine, Beej. Being a free-speech proponent always means standing up for repugnant speech, be it Oberlin’s slandering of this bakery, or Mr. Brandenburg spouting Klan crap at a rally, or the Nazis marching through Skokie. We do this not to encourage such speech itself, but to give breathing space to legitimate speech.
Of course, this was merely a civil action, not direct punishment imposed by the government. Accordingly, I have no free-speech objection to Gibson Bakery being made whole — to it being put back as close as legally possible to the status quo ante that preceded Oberlin’s unconscionable conduct. But to create a lottery mentality regarding libel litigation by imposing oppressive punitive damages — a circumstance likely to have legitimate protesters looking over their shoulders for hordes of process-servers and ambulance-chasers, a circumstance likely to encourage business owners to wield the cudgel of threatened multi-million dollar SLAPP suits against demonstrators with the temerity to decline to disband immediately when told to do so — I think ill-serves the commonweal.
You know I’m all for standing up for repugnant speech, but I’m confused about how the situations you mentioned in the first paragraph relate in any way to libelous speech. This case wasn’t about hateful speech, but libelous speech. I understand your concern over a chilling effect, but I don’t see how we can use the idea of a possibility of a chilling effect to justify not awarding punitive damages when a billion-dollar entity attempts to destroy a small mom-and-pop shop using libel and its own power. I’m just not seeing the connection beyond a mere possibility that seems tenuous and doesn’t seem to match up at all with the other boilerplate free speech cases from your first paragraph.
Additionally, if there is any chilling effect from a case like this, I also don’t see how punitive damages, be they large or small, would increase the chilling effect. If having to pay millions of dollars for libel will chill the future speech of protesters, why would adding punitive damages for the libel increase this effect? If, as you say, protesters might be looking over their shoulders after a case like this, wouldn’t they be doing so regardless of whether the judgment was solely for compensatory damages or for compensatory plus punitive damages?
Finally, the three situations you mention in your first paragraph relate to governmental entities attempting to shut down speech they don’t like, rather than a private entity suing another for speech that is libelous and did serious damage to their business.
I read that “Case Closed” at the end of the final order awarding attorneys’ fees as the verbal equivalent of the judge slamming down the gavel at the end of a court proceeding.
Hopefully a lesson for colleges where the SJWs have run wild.
That school is Fercockt. I anticipate a drop in enrollment.
I think it is probably true that “legal sanction imposed on prohibited speech” will have a ” ‘chilling effect’ on protected speech”. But this is just an unavoidable consequence of any legal sanction. The mere danger of malpractice suits is what leads respectable physicians to order more testing than is entirely sensible. Exacting, over-detailed regulations governing group homes for the developmentally disabled result in assorted difficulties for well-intentioned, well-run group homes. Certain traffic rules directed against unsafe drivers have the side-effect of creating traffic congestion problems for safe drivers. It always seems that legal sanctions or regulations directed against bad actors have the side-effect of inconvenience (or worse) for good actors in the same general activity.
It is hard to see any way around this general principle—but that, Ken, should not dissuade us from throwing the book at bad actors when the case is absolutely clear. The fiscal damage imposed on Oberlin will have the salutary effect of chilling colleges’ willingness to let sanctimonious, pig-headed deans run amok.
This is slightly peripheral, but is >$6 million actually what their lawyers are charging? Even at $500 an hour, that’s more than 12,000 hours. Assuming 8 hour days, it’s more than 1,500 days, so more than 300 weeks of 5 days full 8 hour work. Did this event occur more than 6 years ago? Or do they use gold-plated paper in their copying machine?
I have no sympathy for Oberlin, but—?
? This is discussed in Jerry’s post!
I think the $290 versus the $500 doesn’t even cancel out the 1.5 multiplier, so it is even more surprising.
Does the judge actually hand the extra 50% to those lawyers? We had a recent discussion about tipping, but I don’t think the highest mentioned was close to 50%, nor did anyone mention tipping attorneys, despite their ‘depressed?’ wages of very nearly 5 US dollars for every minute they can get away with charging!
Is that judge running for re-election in the near future?