Colorado State University walks back its language guide’s advice not to say “America” and “Americans”

A few days ago I reported on Colorado State University’s (CSU’s) “Inclusive Language Guide”, which apparently did not constitute official university policy but was still a rather draconian attempt to force language into a Woke Procrustean bed. As the guide’s introduction said:

What this document is: This is a living resource compiled by the Inclusive Communications Task Force at Colorado State University. The document is intended to serve as a best practices guide. It is provided and will be updated with the intention of sharing meaningful and useful language suggestions. It is worth noting that language is always evolving so this document will be updated periodically. What this document is not: This is not an official policy or required practice. This document is intended as a resource to help our campus community reflect our Principles of Community particularly inclusion, respect, and social justice. The language in the guide may not apply to every individual and it is critical to take personal preference into account. The guide is not about political-correctness or policing grammar, but rather helping communicators practice inclusive language and helping everyone on our campus feel welcomed, respected, and valued.

But the guide got out somehow, and the conservative media had a field day with it (this kind of policing is common to the Left, and so I didn’t find much about it in the liberal media). Particularly galling to many was the deep-sixing of the terms “America” and “American” according to these guidelines:

I’ve since been told that many people from North and South America, including Canadians and Hispanics, refer to the U.S. as “America” and its inhabitants as “Americans” (in the local language, of course). You can see how this Newspeak would raise the hackles of conservatives, but it also bothered people like me because these terms are already in common usage by people who aren’t U.S. citizens. It also had an air of Pecksniffishness about it.

At any rate, there is a report at 9 News from Denver, an NBC site and station, that CSU is walking back its guide, claiming first that it was leaked, second that it was an “outdated” draft and not a final copy, and third, that the “America/American” warning was removed before the final draft of the document was issued. You can read about the kerfuffle in the 9 News report below (click on screenshot):

Burned by the mocking and derisive media exposure, the Chancellor of CSU issued the following statement:

Well, I’m not that impressed by this walk-back. Just because it’s not official policy doesn’t mean it doesn’t reflect the ideology and political opinions of the university’s administrators. And, frankly, I don’t believe that the “America/Americans” bit was deleted before the guide was ever “finalized or circulated to campus.” I’m betting that if there was such a deletion, it came from media exposure.

Finally, CSU defending itself by claiming that “we have not seen any evidence that this brief guide has had a chilling effect on the climate on our learning environment.” Of course not! What kind of evidence could there be for such a chill, given that many college students say that they feel intimidated about saying certain politically unpopular things, but keep quiet about it? The claim that there’s been no chilling effect is simply disingenuous.

The administration is arguing that this is just a guide, not meant to dictate language to anyone. But surely it’s meant to recommend language usage:

Mary Ontiveros, CSU’s vice president of Diversity, said this was included in the draft of the guide because “America” might mean something to different to different people, depending on where they’re from. “The Americas encompass a lot more than the United States,” she said. “There is South America, Central America, Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean just to name a few of the 42 countries in total. That’s why the word “Americano” in Spanish can refer to anything on the American continent. Yet, when we talk about “Americans” in the U.S., we’re usually just referring to people from the U.S This erases other cultures and depicts the U.S. as the dominant American country.” In his statement, Frank said the inclusive language guide was never meant to be used by students and is not an official policy. This was seconded by Ontiveros, who said, “we’re not dictating anyone to use it one way or another, any of the words on that list.” “If you’re going to use a particular word, it’s probably good to know what that word means and you can choose to use it or not use it understand that it might strike one person a particular way and others another way,” she added.

I just finished re-reading Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four, in which Newspeak—a totalitarian revision of language—features largely. There’s even an appendix in which Orwell explains the principles of Newspeak and how it was meant to control thought. The CSU guide, though motivated by sentiments that largely align with mine—liberal sentiments—is similarly authoritarian, for it uses the authority of the college to urge students to say one thing rather than another. And that’s an abrogation of free speech.

h/t: Leon