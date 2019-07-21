Colorado State University walks back its language guide’s advice not to say “America” and “Americans”

A few days ago I reported on Colorado State University’s (CSU’s) “Inclusive Language Guide”, which apparently did not constitute official university policy but was still a rather draconian attempt to force language into a Woke Procrustean bed. As the guide’s introduction said:
What this document is: This is a living resource compiled by the Inclusive Communications Task Force at Colorado State University. The document is intended to serve as a best practices guide. It is provided and will be updated with the intention of sharing meaningful and useful language suggestions. It is worth noting that language is always evolving so this document will be updated periodically.
What this document is not: This is not an official policy or required practice. This document is intended as a resource to help our campus community reflect our Principles of Community particularly inclusion, respect, and social justice. The language in the guide may not apply to every individual and it is critical to take personal preference into account. The guide is not about political-correctness or policing grammar, but rather helping communicators practice inclusive language and helping everyone on our campus feel welcomed, respected, and valued.
But the guide got out somehow, and the conservative media had a field day with it (this kind of policing is common to the Left, and so I didn’t find much about it in the liberal media). Particularly galling to many was the deep-sixing of the terms “America” and “American” according to these guidelines:
I’ve since been told that many people from North and South America, including Canadians and Hispanics, refer to the U.S. as “America” and its inhabitants as “Americans” (in the local language, of course). You can see how this Newspeak would raise the hackles of conservatives, but it also bothered people like me because these terms are already in common usage by people who aren’t U.S. citizens. It also had an air of Pecksniffishness about it.
At any rate, there is a report at 9 News from Denver, an NBC site and station, that CSU is walking back its guide, claiming first that it was leaked, second that it was an “outdated” draft and not a final copy, and third, that the “America/American” warning was removed before the final draft of the document was issued. You can read about the kerfuffle in the 9 News report below (click on screenshot):
Burned by the mocking and derisive media exposure, the Chancellor of CSU issued the following statement:
Well, I’m not that impressed by this walk-back. Just because it’s not official policy doesn’t mean it doesn’t reflect the ideology and political opinions of the university’s administrators. And, frankly, I don’t believe that the “America/Americans” bit was deleted before the guide was ever “finalized or circulated to campus.” I’m betting that if there was such a deletion, it came from media exposure.
Finally, CSU defending itself by claiming that “we have not seen any evidence that this brief guide has had a chilling effect on the climate on our learning environment.” Of course not! What kind of evidence could there be for such a chill, given that many college students say that they feel intimidated about saying certain politically unpopular things, but keep quiet about it? The claim that there’s been no chilling effect is simply disingenuous.
The administration is arguing that this is just a guide, not meant to dictate language to anyone. But surely it’s meant to recommend language usage:
Mary Ontiveros, CSU’s vice president of Diversity, said this was included in the draft of the guide because “America” might mean something to different to different people, depending on where they’re from.
“The Americas encompass a lot more than the United States,” she said. “There is South America, Central America, Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean just to name a few of the 42 countries in total. That’s why the word “Americano” in Spanish can refer to anything on the American continent. Yet, when we talk about “Americans” in the U.S., we’re usually just referring to people from the U.S This erases other cultures and depicts the U.S. as the dominant American country.”
In his statement, Frank said the inclusive language guide was never meant to be used by students and is not an official policy.
This was seconded by Ontiveros, who said, “we’re not dictating anyone to use it one way or another, any of the words on that list.”
“If you’re going to use a particular word, it’s probably good to know what that word means and you can choose to use it or not use it understand that it might strike one person a particular way and others another way,” she added.
I just finished re-reading Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four, in which Newspeak—a totalitarian revision of language—features largely. There’s even an appendix in which Orwell explains the principles of Newspeak and how it was meant to control thought. The CSU guide, though motivated by sentiments that largely align with mine—liberal sentiments—is similarly authoritarian, for it uses the authority of the college to urge students to say one thing rather than another. And that’s an abrogation of free speech.
WTF, man, if it’s good enough for Mellencamp, it oughta be good enough for these college snots:
Waidamminit. The Chancellor’s statement says:
“As a university system whose campuses strenuously advocate for First Amendment rights, we will defend someone’s right to try and avoid offending someone inadvertently. . . .”
We have to defend the right to AVOID offending someone? Is this a Freudian slip?
Most of the coverage of this issue missed the most absurd item in the list: “Preferred pronouns” is unacceptable!
We’ve reached a point where even a term that was literally invented by the social-justice Left in order to accommodate the sensitivities of their gender neutral brethren is itself not inclusive enough!
It’s like watching a linguistic ouroboros.
The left wants to tell ya what words you’re allowed to use and the right wants to tell ya what language you’re allowed to speak.
If most of the suggestions are common sense and have been in use for decades, as the Chancellor claims, what is the point of creating the document in the first place?
I generally try to avoid using America in writing and instead use U.S. I’m not even sure why but it probably has something to do with the fact that America as a term is more than just the U.S. and to use U.S. is a more specific definition. If in fact, you were in Alaska, they would be referring to us as – The Lower 48. The military would us the term CONUS (continental United States). In government writing they often refer to CONUS.
I hope I haven’t hurt any feelings…
“Inclusive Communications Task Force at Colorado State University”
Faculty wasting their time on this sort of crap should count against them in tenure reviews.
Well, as people here may have noticed, if they have come to tolerate my old fart language (length), it seems to me that ‘USian’ is:
1/ the same number of syllables;
2/ fewer letters;
3/ the beginning of a decent geographical education for the vast majority of USian youngsters (and oldsters) for whom political/geographical education was largely non-factual and akin to religious education in its propagandian aspects; and, finally (to your relief),
4/ helpful to put an end to some kind of leftover from the era of the common Monro/Monroe/Munro/Munroe doctrine misreading.
But I agree 100% with Jerry on the stupidity of the woke wobbleheads.
Rather than making me feel unjustifiably inferior, the ignorance about South (and much of North) America just makes me feel the likely effect has been to make these youngsters feel utterly unjustifiably superior, in addition to not knowing in which direction to point their cars when trying to visit Canada (perhaps to purchase some psychological medications).
My wife has also long been a Canuck now, was a Brit, and worked briefly for a USian military man in Norway before we met. Within minutes of work-start, he was saying quite explicitly (with no motivation and much to her horror) that if she was a real good worker, then she could come back to live in Texas when the time had come for his family’s return. He was much taken aback to learn that there were some Europeans even in those days who would probably rather move to, say, Afghanistan or Nigeria or Chile, than to god’s country.
Yes, shocking, words mean different things to different people. People in the UK also use America to refer to the United States. Also, wouldn’t the recommended substitute, “US Citizen”, be more exclusionary in today’s immigration climate?
“The guide is not about political-correctness or policing grammar, but rather helping communicators practice inclusive language and helping everyone on our campus feel welcomed, respected, and valued.”
Wow. “This is not political correctness, but is instead political correctness.”
Have lived in Canada for nearly fifty years. No one here thinks the word “Americans” refers to us, though it is a matter of mild annoyance that it has been so completely appropriated by the people that we always call “the Americans”. “U.S. person” in any event is a barbarism of the sort Orwell held should be avoided even at the risk of illogic or inconsistency.
In the early 1970s, the idiocies of Bernardine Dohrn & Co. made Richard Nixon look relatively good, by contrast, to many Americans (oops, I mean USians). Having accomplished this own goal, players of what was called the New Left then decided to abandon politics and retreat to campus enclaves, where they continued the struggle entirely in regard to words. This is undoubtedly the origin of Wokespeak. It is probably also the reason for the various grievance studies departments and their peculiar vocabularies, and for the mysterious amalgamation of postmodernism with the campus pop-Left. This history may turn out to be a huge new own goal in the making.