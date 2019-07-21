An annoying interview with David Berlinski

I don’t often strive to be snarky, but I can’t resist saying this: if you look up “pomposity” in the dictionary, you’ll find it illustrated with a picture of David Berlinski. Trained in philosophy, biology, and mathematics, Berlinski has debased his formidable mind and uncommon eloquence by putting them into the service of creationism. For Berlinski is a Senior Fellow of the creationist Discovery Institute, which is touting this 41-minute interview by Peter Robinson (sponsored by the conservative Hoover Institution) as some kind of intellectual tour de force.
Discovery Institute flack David Klinghoffer jumped the shark by asserting that “it would be hard to think of a living person more interesting than our Discovery Institute colleague David Berlinski.” That merely shows the limitation of Klinghoffer’s imagination—or perhaps the narrow scope of his knowledge.
But this interview isn’t a tour de force. It is a rehash, in fancy language, of all the talking points of intelligent design as well as the usual atheist-bashing tropes. Here you’ll find questioning of evolution because we don’t know how life began, the supposed problem of “irreducible complexity,” the claim that the episodic and jerky fossil record somehow disproves evolutionary theory, and the Stephen Meyer-ian argument that the Cambrian explosion disproves evolution. The last contention—as well as Berlinski’s assertion that “human powers and capacities” are so unique, and so “one-off,” that they must be explained by something other than natural selection—puzzles me, for the usual alternative explanation is God. Yet Berlinski says he’s a nonbeliever—a “secular Jew” like me. I read his 2008 book The Devil’s Delusion: Atheism and Its Scientific Pretensions, and found it infuriatingly assertive yet shallow.
One wonders why, if he’s a “secular Jew” yet doesn’t like atheism, what on Earth made Berlinski, the son of Jews, into a secular Jew. When I give talks that connect religion with creationism (a no-brainer except to rarified theologians), I often say that I know of only one evolution denialist who isn’t religious: David Berlinski. You can see Berlinski discuss atheism and his own agnosticism in the last five minutes of this interview.
Berlinski won’t assume the mantle of “atheist,” for he dislikes atheism, but his whole schtick is to cast doubt on everything (even intelligent design) while not proposing any theories of his own. Thus he says he’s an “agnostic”: the coward’s way out of the question of faith. (Is Berlinski an agnostic about leprechauns as well?) This modus operandus gives him a leg up on almost everybody, for he gets to pick holes in arguments—in the case of evolution, nonexistent holes—without floating any positive assertions about why life is here and why it’s like it is. Combine that with a William Buckley-an tendency to pontificate, snoot in the air, using fancy phrases and intellectual language, and you get a guy who’s managed to bamboozle a lot of people without making a positive contribution to intellectual discourse.
I was told that this wasn’t always the case. Before he jumped the rails, Berlinski wrote at least four books on science and math, including A Tour of the Calculus, which many regard highly (I haven’t read it). What a comedown that he’s spending his dotage throwing mud on one of the best-established theories in science. As H. L. Mencken wrote in his brilliant obituary of William Jennings Bryan, “He came into life a hero, a Galahad, in bright and shining armor. He was passing out a poor mountebank.”
If this guy is an agnostic I must be SDA. I cannot listen to that for long, could not get through the fossil record even. The panderer interviewing him was mostly sickening. I might even say, if this guy is not religious I suppose I would believe Trump is not racist.
There must be some sort of law. Whenever I see a place described as a “think tank”, there is usually more ideology than thinking going on there.
Sorry, I forgot context. In the Wikipedia article on Berlinski, the Discovery Institute is described as a think tank.
Sadly, pomposity and intellectual dishonesty will secure Berlinski a fat pension for life.
In 1996, Berlinski had a longish anti-Darwinian piece in,”Commentary”, magazine. To my amazement, a huge number of prominent biologists and philosophers responded with indignant,”Letters to the Editors”—just as Berlinski could have wished. Naturally, “Commentary”, provided him with ample space to “rebut” these letters, and a more arrogant concoction of maliciousness and disingenuousness one cannot imagine.
Bertrand Russell:
I’ll concede that Berlinski knows better what the ordinary man in the street wants to hear.
I don’t really see how, technically speaking, you can be an agnostic. Either you believe in a god or you don’t. If you ‘don’t know’ whether you do, then I’d argue that that means you don’t believe.
Unless you say definitively ‘I believe in a god’ then you’re an atheist. It’s a binary thing.
I know there are ‘agnostic atheists’ and ‘gnostic atheists’, like there are ‘agnostic theists’ and ‘gnostic theists’, but that’s a question of the degree of certainty with which a person holds their belief/disbelief.
To just call yourself an agnostic – not an agnostic atheist or an agnostic theist but simply an agnostic – doesn’t really make much sense in my opinion.
And I suppose you can waver back and forth between believing and not believing(although I don’t know how many people actually do this), and you could thus say that the average of your beliefs is uncertainty, and in that sense you’re agnostic…
…But at any one point in time I don’t see how you can avoid either believing in god or not believing in him. There is no in-between state.
The other interpretation of ‘agnostic’ is that one cannot know either way. That’s just a cop out: it involves sticking fingers in ears and wilfully ignoring the evidence there may be for either hypothesis.
I agree that most soi-disant agnostics would really be atheists if they stopped to think about it. But they don’t. I guess they don’t because it is really hard for many people to contemplate their own eventual annihilation. Much more comforting to leave open a little gap into which to insert the possibility of their personal immortality.
I don’t know if there is life on other planets, or if Shakespeare gave his wife hickies. “I don’t know” is not a cop-out, it is an under-used phrase.
Of course there’s an in-between state. “I don’t know.” As Pelmon says, it’s a perfectly respectable statement.
If I said I was agnostic about cold fusion, or string theory, would you call that intellectual cowardice? I’m probably not qualified to be anything but agnostic about string theory, since I’m certainly not qualified to follow the technical arguments.
In everyday language, ‘agnostic’ is often used as a euphemism for ‘atheist’, to avoid awkwardness. I call myself an atheist but I’d probably say ‘agnostic’ in a church, just to avoid confrontation. I can’t see anything wrong with that, any more than saying ‘passed away’ instead of ‘dead’.
“That’s just a cop out: it involves sticking fingers in ears and wilfully ignoring the evidence there may be for either hypothesis.” Or maybe one just doesn’t give a monkey’s. As I don’t for 99% of the ‘gods’ that (n)ever existed. Is there any evidence for Huitzilipochtli, or Xenu? Don’t know, don’t care, doubt it, I’ve got more interesting things to waste my time on. 🙂
Btw, I should emphasise this is not an endorsement of Berlinski. His claim to be agnostic is no more an invalidation of agnosticism, than tRump’s claim to be democratically elected is an invalidation of the concept of democracy.
“his whole schtick is to cast doubt on everything (even intelligent design) while not proposing any theories of his own.”
Yes, this is an irritating trait, one that I found equally annoying in the brilliant social critic, Chrisopher Lasch. Lasch was such a master at picking holes in other people’s arguments, one couldn’t help feeling that if he were to turn his intellectual powers on his own critiques he could demolish them as well.
Ever watch the evolution debate on Firing Line, Gary? When the question was put to him directly, Berlinski flat refused to endorse any position on origins, other than to denigrate evolutionary theory. His whole argument seemed based on his bogus contention that the fossil record is “vexed.”
Sad to say, ol’ WFB argued the anti-evolution side of the debate, too. (Goes to show the depths to which right-wing, anti-Vatican II Catholicism will lead an otherwise bright fellow. 🙂 )
I watched a few minutes of the film and he seemed to say next to nothing except that the evidence for (macro)evolution is not there. Then he says one mystery that directs his skepticism is that humans are the only animal with sophisticated skills, like speech. Why are we so isolated as the only species, he asks. But he seems absurdly unaware that there were many other hominins over millions of years of prehistory, some our ancestors, who very likely could speak in some fashion, but who have become extinct. His arrogant manner suggests to me he’s aiming his persuasive skills at an uneducated demographic who can’t tell wheat from chaff.
Oy, such snooty, dismissive pretensions that make him sound conclusive to the ignorant or to the creationist choir.
But to any basic biologist, nothing he says is correct. For example, they go into a criticism of Dawkins example of how a kind of natural selection can arrive at the phrase ‘methinks it is a weasel’. Berlinski claims that this sentence (or a particular amino acid sequence in a protein by comparison) is not something that can be fairly found by natural selection b/c natural selection is blind to the future. It cannot see ahead over many future steps to a particular goal like a particular sentence or amino acid sequence. It all sounds very profound and ominous to the theory, but you know what? It’s total bullshit.
1. For one thing, each incremental step (mutation + selection) can produce a slight and actionable increase in fitness in its own right. Natural selection does not work to a particular end or goal any more than feathered dinosaurs were trying to evolve to make mallard ducks. Natural selection just works toward finding some individuals who are a teeny bit more fit than others in the population, and arranging to make more of them. In this analogy, if the parents have the sequence “mxxxxxxx-xx-ix-x-wxxxxx”, and they have an offspring with “mxxxxxkx-xx-ix-x-wxxxxx”, then that is a small increase in fitness. Descendants with that new mutation can take over and we continue. He does not understand that simple thing, I guess.
2. There really is no particular goal (!). That’s right. For every sentence that would be a highly fit sentence, or any amino acid sequence that would make a damn good enzyme, there are LOTS of other sentences and amino acid sequences that would be just a good at the same task. There is no particular target. All we ask is that natural selection find any one of them. In the end, what we see is the result.
My undergraduate biology students in a mid-sized university are made to understand this. So that does not reflect well on Dr. Berlinski.
I agree with you, but I do think that Dawkins’s example wasn’t very good because it DID imply that there was a goal towards which evolution was directed: the “Methinks it is very like a weasel” sentence. That was a mistake, I think, because it gave creationists a big opening, and it’s not the kind of example I would have used.
Your points apply to natural selection, but not to Dawkins’ computer game, which he presented in The Blind Watchmaker as a model of selection. His Weasel program was wholly goal-directed, in that variants were selected in each “generation” for their resemblance to the target sequence of “methinks it is like a weasel”. In short, Dawkins’ Weasel game was an inadequate model of natural selection, something he in fact conceded in the book.
As for David Berlinski, his “Tour of the Calculus” is clever, but nothing great. I think our host sums him up sufficiently by noting his obsession with “picking holes” in any subject—it is a method that uncreative individuals use to display their cleverness.
The Discovery Institute has given a home to this professional hole-picker—as long, of course, as he doesn’t pick at their own hobby horses, such as ID.
Intelligent Design is explained by Impossible Design?
I listened to his first sentence. It didn’t make any sense. I turned it off.
It is sad when a polymath like Berlinski results in using the typical tropes promoting “intelligent design” since he finds no perfect record to fit his theories. Perhaps he should read Eldridge and Gould on Punctuated Equilibria.
Gould was a gasbag wordsmith who repeatedly tried to stuff “punc eke” into corners where it didn’t fit – he pushed too far repeatedly & he got coolered by Dawkins & others a few times on the facts as known & on definitional grounds [what constitutes sudden?].
It’s a dollar shop idea in a fancy suit. Most of what appears to be sudden transitions in the fossil record can be explained well by catastrophe & by the movement of the biosphere back & forth across the Earth as climate [& other factors] come into play.
“Evolution by Jerks” or “Evolution by Creeps”? I’m with the creeps such as Dawkins, Dennett & John Maynard Smith. 🙂
I’m in no position to judge Gould’s scientific work, but the people who are that I respect seem to agree with you. He was, nonetheless, a damn fine wordsmith, especially as regards his essays, as long as one had a healthy appetite for divagations on baseball (which I do). 🙂
I was stuck in a high school library for an hour or two every so often and would read Gould’s essays in Natural History. I read nearly all of them and was thoroughly entertained.
But was he entertaining at some cost to the truth?
Yeah, but he’s a showy wordsmith who liked to Gould the Lily – I prefer the subtle wordsmith who isn’t overtly displaying his erudition. Dawkins is tops at using the precisely correct, measured word or expression that doesn’t stretch the layman.
Props on “Gould the Lily.”
Creeps become jerks when you speed the recording up enough. 😉
cr
Exactement bowcoup Rodders!
“…David Berlinski. Trained in philosophy, biology, and mathematics,..”
There’s one BerlinskY in math genealogy, and different first name, so perhaps David’s mathematics education is not at such a high level, barring self-education of course.
Putting “The” in front of “calculus” is one way to stick one’s math snout in the air a la Buckley.
So my library is digging out that book for me. I interacted a wee bit with Gouvea, a top notch mathematician, way back, and his MAA review is okay. I’ll be interested to see how Berlinski’s historical/philosophical assertions there relate to my own.
I took a brief listen to the attached video after the above.
It starts with a ‘learned’ quote from the infamous Gelerntner. Tenure in CS at Yale sounds pretty good. However it seems a textbook case of tenure followed by absolutely nothing in the way of papers in any refereed publications in any discipline, including of course in CS; and a near 40 year career in which Gelerntner successfully supervised a grand total of exactly one successful PhD, about 25 years ago. I doubt Yale has much trouble attracting plenty of very good doctoral students in most of its departments.
That interviewer should take the trouble to check the intellectual status before gushing about a Yale embarrassment in their CS department.
Thanks for checking Gelerntner. I was skeptical and now I’m glad to see he’s nobody special. As a mater of fact (correct me if I’m wrong) I don’t think there are any first rate scientists in ID.
You can see Scott Aaronson’s opinion of Gelertner’s views on evolution, as well as the man’s achievements in computer science, on a recent post on Aaronson’s website. Short take: Aaronson’s not impressed.
From RationalWiki: In his appearance in Expelled: No Intelligence Allowed he told Ben Stein that “Darwinism is not a sufficient condition for a phenomenon like Nazism but I think it’s certainly a necessary one”
He’s a complete tool. His barber obviously doesn’t like him neither.
So there were no authoritarian, dictatorial, militaristic, hierarchical, structured, ordered, societies that promoted physical prowess and regarded themselves as the ideal over all others and went marching around to conquer those others, before Darwin eh?
Hmm, none at all?
A senior fellow of the Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture.
That’s really all you need to know about him. He is safely tucked away in an intellectual backwater and can be ignored.