Templeton wastes more than $12 million

You want to see millions of dollars wasted—most of them in a desperate attempt to reconcile science and religion? Look no further than this monthly report of grants given by the John Templeton Foundation, or JTF (click on the screenshot):

If you go to the page, you’ll see a list of grants on various topics, the amount the JTF awarded for each one, and, if you click on the grant, a description of what the dosh was given for.

Here are grants in the Human Sciences:

That first one sounds weird, and you don’t get much enlightenment if you look at its topic:

Aim: To produce an empirically-derived taxonomy of religious practices in the context of healthcare, for use by researchers, healthcare professionals, and pastoral workers; for the benefit of the public. Need: Currently religious health interventions are poorly defined and evaluated, so causality cannot be inferred and such programmes are dismissed by healthcare providers. A particular problem is the overlap of religious and non-religious spiritual practices meaning the effects of a psychological exercise/therapy cannot be differentiated from an act of religious faith or belief in a higher power. Solution: A standardised classification that defines and isolates potential active ingredients within religious health interventions will create building blocks for replicable interventions that can be robustly evaluated and compared.

For the life of me, I can’t see how nearly a quarter of a million dollar spent this way will provide any benefits.

The fourth project, “The Intellectual Humility of Psychological Scientists Before and after the Credibility Revolution,” attempts to study this:

Intellectual humility – a recognition that one’s beliefs might be wrong – is a core value of science. However, the so-called ‘replicability crisis’ and ensuing credibility revolution in science suggests that scientists have sometimes overestimated the robustness of their results and the rigor of their methods. In this project, we will examine intellectual humility in a field at the eye of the replicability storm: psychology. We will examine three big questions: 1) Do scientists’ self-reports of intellectual humility track peer reports and behavioral indicators (e.g., making calibrated claims, avoiding errors, updating their beliefs when new evidence comes out), 2) Does the intellectual humility of a scientific work predict greater or less impact of that work within and outside of the scientific community? And 3) Have published findings in psychology increased in intellectual humility since before the credibility revolution?

“Humility,” of course, is a watchword for the JTF, because they’re always calling for scientists to be humble, as if that made them equivalent to religionists. But of course most religionists aren’t humble, at least in their reluctance to admit that they might be wrong in their beliefs, or in telling us what kind of evidence would prove them wrong. But what is the “credibility revolution”? The recent realization that many scientific results weren’t replicable by others, although this was largely in psychology and not the “harder” sciences. It’s hardly a “revolution.”

In biology, Yoav Soen got $600,000 to study epigenetics:

This is a scientific study that might yield interesting results. What I was curious about is why Templeton keeps pumping so much money into epigenetics. I realized, after I read Templeton’s introduction to the grant, that it’s because it undercuts Darwinism and supposedly also the view that “we are more than the sum of our genes”:

Are we more than the sum of our genes? Three intriguing investigations add insight into the ways environment and experience shape genetic expression — sometimes in ways that can be inherited across multiple generations

Well, epigenetic changes are heritable modifications of DNA, so they don’t really undercut the view that we’re somehow “more” than the sum of our genes. Epigenetics is just “the sum of altered genes.” (Of course we are more than “the sum of our genes”: we’re also the sum of our experiences and environments–DUH!). And Soen contributes to this view by implying that somehow Darwinism becomes a bit shady in light of epigenetics:

Soen believes that these sort of heritable changes existing outside the genome allow for greater individual adaptation to circumstance within the broader framework of genetic inheritance and evolution through natural selection. “No doubt, natural selection is essential and powerful,” he says, “but it cannot account for all that biologists have been seeing in experiments.”

Well, we still have no concrete example of an epigenetically-induced “adaptation” that has been involved in evolution, largely because no epigenetic modifications of DNA have been seen to last more than half a dozen generations. But dream on. . .

Here are some projects on philosophy and theology.

Green’s project is about why different cultures don’t see God (the assumption is that god exists), and the different ways they apparently experience and rationalize God’s invisibility:

This course of study would allow me to explore at depth how divine hiddenness manifests itself within cultures around the globe. The project would allow me to examine the extent to which the experience of divine absence is ubiquitous across cultures, how that experience is processed in different contexts of belief and practice, and the extent to which extra-theological factors like urbanization might impact one’s experience of divine absence. I would anticipate emerging from the project with a publishable monograph.

But I have the answer: God is absent because gods don’t exist. The rest is commentary.

Below: $5.3 million dollars for studies of free will! This will involve a collaboration between philosophers and neuroscientists. To me it’s time to leave the topic to philosophers to argue about what compatibilist definition of free will is the best one congruent with physical determinism, for we already know that we don’t have any kind of free will that violates the laws of physics. (By “determinism”, I also include the fundamental indeterminacy of quantum mechanics, which of course doesn’t give us any kind of “will”.) We already know that contracausal free will is bogus; the rest is philosophy.

Here are two grants in “public engagement”:

What is the “Everything Happens Project“? It sounds like a funded podcast along the lines of Krista Tippett’s unbearable and lachrymose lucubrations:

The Everything Happens Project with Dr. Kate Bowler is a public life and media initiative. The Project seeks to develop thicker language around suffering and loss and to foster vibrant communities around hope, grit, courage, generosity and resilience in the face of complicated realities. The project will consider the big questions: How do you nurture Christian faith in the midst of uncertainty? Can we engage, inform and enrich the lives of an engaged intellectual audience with conversations inspiring faith, spiritual insight, and virtue formation? Through her podcast, writing, speaking, and public engagement, Dr. Bowler finds cross-disciplinary conversation partners to join her in thinking about wisdom in difficult seasons, and how we may suffuse our communities and our lives with lasting hope. Dr. Bowler is not merely providing information or an argument through her podcast. She is animating life’s most profound questions for her engaged intellectual audience through narrative and relationship.

Thicker language around suffering and loss? What is that? Has our language been too thin? And, of course, the Big Questions stick their noses in the tent: those are the questions that have no definite answer but ones that Templeton likes. I like to think that Big Questions have Big Answers, but of course when they’re of this ilk they don’t.

As for the “Moral Foundation of Movies (Phase II)”, well, read about that yourself. I can’t go on. Yet several other areas and projects are described on the page above.

Note that just the above grants add up to more than twelve million dollars! Truly, Templeton is well endowed with cash, and verily I say unto you: they dispense it into intellectual black holes. Money goes in, but nothing substantive ever escapes.

h/t; Michael