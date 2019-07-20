Saturday: Hili dialogue

We’re at the weekend now—and a steamy one in Chicago, with a predicted high of 95°F (35ºC), which will take us well into the 100s when you factor in the high humidity. Yes, It’s Saturday, July 20, 2019, and for many only about a month till school starts in most of America (the U of C starts at the beginning of October). It’s a trifecta of a food holiday: National Ice Cream Sundae Day, National Lollipop Day, and Fortune Cookie Day. It’s also International Chess Day, celebrating the day that the International Chess Federation (FIDE) was founded in 1924.

The big news is that its the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Moon landing. There’s a really cool real-time livestream of the Apollo 11 mission on YouTube, and I’d recommend watching this to see how it went down. The time of the Moonwalk itself—when feet touched the lunar surface—was 0256 GMT on July 21, or, in the U.S. (July 20) 9:56 pm Houston time and Time and 10:56 Eastern time.

I was back home from college, working a summer job as a chemistry lab assistant in my old high school, and went over to a friend’s house to watch the landing. I walked through the door just as Neil Armstrong descended the ladder, and saw that first step live. I’ve never forgotten it, nor gotten over the magnitude of this achievement.

And here are some highlights of the first Moonwalk:

And a lovely photo with the Wikipedia caption:

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, stands on the surface of the moon near the leg of the lunar module, Eagle, during the Apollo 11 moonwalk. Astronaut Neil Armstrong, mission commander, took this photograph with a 70mm lunar surface camera. While Armstrong and Aldrin descended in the lunar module to explore the Sea of Tranquility, astronaut Michael Collins, command module pilot, remained in lunar orbit with the Command and Service Module, Columbia. This is the actual photograph as exposed on the moon by Armstrong. He held the camera slightly rotated so that the camera frame did not include the top of Aldrin’s portable life support system (“backpack”). A communications antenna mounted on top of the backpack is also cut off in this picture. When the image was released to the public, it was rotated clockwise to restore the astronaut to vertical for a more harmonious composition, and a black area was added above his head to recreate the missing black lunar “sky”. The edited version is the one most commonly reproduced and known to the public, but the original version, [below], is the authentic exposure. A full explanation with illustrations can be seen at the Apollo Lunar Surface Journal.

One more note about this: in case the mission went awry and all the astronauts died, Nixon’s speechwriter had a speech ready mourning the tragedy. Fortunately, it was never given, but you can read the contingency speech here (h/t: Ginger K).

Stuff that happened on this day includes:

1807 – Nicéphore Niépce is awarded a patent by Napoleon for the Pyréolophore, the world’s first internal combustion engine, after it successfully powered a boat upstream on the river Saône in France.

1848 – The first Women’s Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, New York, a two-day event, concludes.

Reader Blue sent this appropriate tweet that came from the FFRF:

More on this day in history:

1871 – British Columbia joins the confederation of Canada.

1903 – The Ford Motor Company ships its first automobile.

1944 – World War II: Adolf Hitler survives an assassination attempt led by German Army Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg.

1960 – Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) elects Sirimavo Bandaranaike Prime Minister, the world’s first elected female head of government.

1969 – Apollo program: Apollo 11’s crew successfully makes the first manned landing on the Moon in the Sea of Tranquility. Americans Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin become the first humans to walk on the Moon six and a half hours later.

1976 – The American Viking 1 lander successfully lands on Mars.

1989 – Burma’s ruling junta puts opposition leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi under house arrest.

2005 – The Civil Marriage Act legalizes same-sex marriage in Canada.

2017 – O. J. Simpson is granted parole to be released from prison after serving nine years of a 33-year sentence after being convicted of armed robbery in Las Vegas.

Notables born on this day include:

1804 – Richard Owen, English biologist, anatomist, and paleontologist (d. 1892)

1822 – Gregor Mendel, Austro-German monk, geneticist and botanist (d. 1884)

1919 – Edmund Hillary, New Zealand mountaineer and explorer (d. 2008)

1920 – Elliot Richardson, American lieutenant and politician, 11th United States Secretary of Defense (d. 1999)

1938 – Natalie Wood, American actress (d. 1981)

1947 – Carlos Santana, Mexican-American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – Thomas Friedman, American journalist and author

1971 – Sandra Oh, Canadian actress

1980 – Gisele Bündchen, Brazilian model, fashionista, and businesswoman

Those who expired on July 20 include:

1923 – Pancho Villa, Mexican general and politician, Governor of Chihuahua (b. 1878)

1945 – Paul Valéry, French author and poet (b. 1871)

2011 – Lucian Freud, German-English painter and illustrator (b. 1922)

