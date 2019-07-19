Friday: Duck report (with extra zoomies)

This will serve as Reader’s Wildlife today as we have a memoriam coming up for one of our long-time contributors.

All the ducks are doing well and getting quite plump (I don’t think it’s possible to overfeed a duck, and at any rate the ones who can fly still do fly). Here’s the next brood that will achieve liftoff: Anna’s eight teenagers (their wing feathers are getting larger, but aren’t yet big enough to get them aloft).

We now have five of Katie’s brood left and all nine of Daphne’s, making a total of 22 “ducklings” and 3 hens. Four of Katie’s kids have fledged and one died in mysterious circumstances.

Daphne is a great mother (they all are), and her nine are growing rapidly. Here they are foraging on the grass.

. . . and preening like their mom. I hope they all survive the heat today!

As you can see from the three photos below, they’re starting to get their big-duck feathers. The feathers start growing on the neck and on their cute stubby little wings:

Their wings are barely recognizable as wings, but it’s adorable when they flap their little stubs.

A duck in statu nascendi:

Yesterday Katie’s brood had a contagious bout of zoomies, which I was lucky enough to see. I took two short videos of this crazy behavior, which I ascribe to restlessness as well as the need to practice flying, taking off, and landing. Note the very short flight at about 1:14:

Part II. There’s a nice flight at about six seconds in, and a longer one at 0:38.