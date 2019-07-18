Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, July 18, 2019, and National Caviar Day. I’ve had beluga only once, and it was excellent, but I don’t want to ever try it again because of the scarcity of sturgeon. It’s also Nelson Mandela International Day, held each year on the great man’s birthday (he was born in 1918 and died in 2013).
Stuff that happened on this day in history includes:
- 1290 – King Edward I of England issues the Edict of Expulsion, banishing all Jews (numbering about 16,000) from England; this was Tisha B’Av on the Hebrew calendar, a day that commemorates many Jewish calamities.
- 1862 – First ascent of Dent Blanche, one of the highest summits in the Alps.
Here’s the Dent Blanche, rising to 4357 meters (summit on the right):
- 1870 – The First Vatican Council decrees the dogma of papal infallibility.
Note that papal infallibility was a dogma decided by humans; it’s not even in scripture! Archie Bunker had another word for the dogma:
- 1925 – Adolf Hitler publishes Mein Kampf.
- 1969 – U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy crashes his car into a tidal basin at Chappaquiddick Island, Massachusetts, killing his passenger, Boiler Room Girl Mary Jo Kopechne.
- 1976 – Nadia Comăneci becomes the first person in Olympic Games history to score a perfect 10 in gymnastics at the 1976 Summer Olympics.
- 1992 – A picture of Les Horribles Cernettes was taken, which became the first ever photo posted to the World Wide Web.
Les Horribles Cernettes: “The Horrible CERN Girls”) was an all-female parody pop group, self-labelled “the one and only High Energy Rock Band”, which was founded by employees of CERN and performed at CERN and other HEP-related events. Their musical style is often described as doo-wop. The initials of their name, LHC, are the same as those of the Large Hadron Collider, which was later built at CERN. Their humorous songs are freely available on their website. [JAC: I’ve found a website here, but with no songs.]
Notables born on this day include:
- 1720 – Gilbert White, English ornithologist and ecologist (d. 1793)
- 1811 – William Makepeace Thackeray, English author and poet (d. 1863)
- 1853 – Hendrik Lorentz, Dutch physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1928)
- 1895 – Machine Gun Kelly, American gangster (d. 1954)
- 1913 – Red Skelton, American actor and comedian (d. 1997)
- 1918 – Nelson Mandela, South African lawyer and politician, 1st President of South Africa, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2013)
- 1921 – John Glenn, American colonel, astronaut, and politician (d. 2016)
- 1937 – Hunter S. Thompson, American journalist and author (d. 2005)
- 1941 – Martha Reeves, American singer and politician
- 1967 – Vin Diesel, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
- 1975 – M.I.A., English rapper and producer
- 1982 – Priyanka Chopra, Indian actress, singer, and film producer
Those who snuffed it on July 18 include:
- 1610 – Caravaggio, Italian painter (b. 1571)
I regard Caravaggio as one of the ten greatest painters of all time (I like making lists). Here’s his famous “The calling of Saint Matthew” (1599-1600):
- 1792 – John Paul Jones, Scottish-American admiral and diplomat (b. 1747)
- 1817 – Jane Austen, English novelist (b. 1775)
- 1887 – Dorothea Dix, American social reformer and activist (b. 1802)
- 1969 – Mary Jo Kopechne, American educator and secretary (b. 1940)
- 1988 – Nico, German singer-songwriter, keyboard player, and actress (b. 1938)
If you had the fantastic Velvet Underground “banana album,” you’ll be familiar with Nico; on this song, “Sunday morning“, she sings backup to Lou Reed.
Nico is buried in Berlin, where she died. Here’s her gravesite, which gives her real name.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili ponders the mystery of animal consciousness:
Hili: Co te wszystkie robaczki czują i myślą?
Ja: Jesteśmy skazani na obserwacje behawioralne.
Here’s the world’s best duck picture—from Facebook:
Two cat cartoons from Facebook. First, a remarkable case of feline camouflage:
True for many cats, especially if you rub their bellies:
The Washington Post goes woke. This is almost unbelievable. Yes, there was sexism in earlier days, but what’s the point of going after the Moon landing? I think the Declaration of Independence and Constitution are a juicier target: entirely composed by white males, some of whom owned slaves. (Thomas Jefferson is already in the process of becoming an Unperson.)
One of Grania’s lost tweets from October of last year (from the fake DPRK account):
Two tweets from Nilou. This woman won a designing prize for these chairs! I don’t get why manspreading is a problem with individual chairs, though. Subways, yes.
I’ve posted something on this before, but it’s surely worth seeing again. But why are echidnas like this?
Tweets from Heather Hastie The pistol shrimp below is lovely, but its behavior, shown below that, is even more stunning:
Pistol shrimps, from BBC Earth:
Earth from space—one of the loveliest sites in space:
Two tweets from Matthew. First, huge swarms of flying ants (“alates”) show up on the weather radar:
Live and learn!
The Washington Post likely has a few nuts working there but it is still at the top of the list of investigative journalism. Maybe Amazon, let a few in.
I predicted the Wokerati would have a heyday with the moon landing anniversary months ago. Look, it’s an event that has origin 60s culture and has a lot of notoriety. Do you really think they can resist the temptation? I’m just surprised “space colonialism” hasn’t come up yet, as toyed about when Elon Musk discussed Mars colonization.
They still have a couple days to surprise me though.
But the Man in the Moon is definitely a sexist. We can all agree to that. 🙂
Echidna – I reckon a developmental abnormality in an ancestor that did no matter, as it did not change the reproductive ability, or that spread because it WAS an advantage.
Jerry – as a list lover, can we have a list of your top lists?!
🙂
Is one of them Franz?
My top lists – in no particular order –
The list of books I want to read but never will,
The list of various chores I intend to do but never manage to start,
The list of things I would do to make the world a better place IF I could persuade people to do them…
Such meta-lists are an interesting idea. We might also find meta-meta lists useful. That would be lists of meta-lists. Jerrys list, Dominics list,…etc. Stop me if this seems a little far fetched. It’s still early here in the West.
The list of all lists that do not contain themselves.
The official title of “The Banana Album” is “The Velvet Underground & Nico”.
As regards Sunday Morning, I always thought Nico took lead vocals on it, but listening to it after you said it was Lou Reed, it’s obvious that it is him. I think I would have chosen Femme Fatale because it is the one which Nico on lead vocals everybody knows.
As a final thought, I remember a BBC TV show in which famous luminaries discussed great albums. Somebody asked if Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was the best album of all time. The discussion went on inconclusively for a while (as such discussions often do) until somebody said “since The Velvet Underground & Nico” was released in the same year, Sergeant Pepper is not even the greatest album of 1967.
“Busier than an echidna mohel” is my new favorite expression.
Those pistol shrimps are amazing. I imagine the “gun” effect would have evolved by stages from simply snapping at the prey. The louder the snap, the more disoriented the prey…until, the snap created a mini-explosion. Quit strange that it reaches the temperature of the sun.
Some of the Cernettes’s songs are on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/cernettes
I guess the Pope could be inflammable — Certainly Trump is.