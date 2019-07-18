Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, July 18, 2019, and National Caviar Day. I’ve had beluga only once, and it was excellent, but I don’t want to ever try it again because of the scarcity of sturgeon. It’s also Nelson Mandela International Day, held each year on the great man’s birthday (he was born in 1918 and died in 2013).

Stuff that happened on this day in history includes:

1290 – King Edward I of England issues the Edict of Expulsion, banishing all Jews (numbering about 16,000) from England; this was Tisha B’Av on the Hebrew calendar, a day that commemorates many Jewish calamities.

1862 – First ascent of Dent Blanche, one of the highest summits in the Alps.

Here’s the Dent Blanche, rising to 4357 meters (summit on the right):

1870 – The First Vatican Council decrees the dogma of papal infallibility.

Note that papal infallibility was a dogma decided by humans; it’s not even in scripture! Archie Bunker had another word for the dogma:

1925 – Adolf Hitler publishes Mein Kampf .

. 1969 – U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy crashes his car into a tidal basin at Chappaquiddick Island, Massachusetts, killing his passenger, Boiler Room Girl Mary Jo Kopechne.

Mary Jo Kopechne. 1976 – Nadia Comăneci becomes the first person in Olympic Games history to score a perfect 10 in gymnastics at the 1976 Summer Olympics.

1992 – A picture of Les Horribles Cernettes was taken, which became the first ever photo posted to the World Wide Web.

Les Horribles Cernettes: “The Horrible CERN Girls”) was an all-female parody pop group, self-labelled “the one and only High Energy Rock Band”, which was founded by employees of CERN and performed at CERN and other HEP-related events. Their musical style is often described as doo-wop. The initials of their name, LHC, are the same as those of the Large Hadron Collider, which was later built at CERN. Their humorous songs are freely available on their website. [JAC: I’ve found a website here, but with no songs.]

Notables born on this day include:

1720 – Gilbert White, English ornithologist and ecologist (d. 1793)

1811 – William Makepeace Thackeray, English author and poet (d. 1863)

1853 – Hendrik Lorentz, Dutch physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1928)

1895 – Machine Gun Kelly, American gangster (d. 1954)

1913 – Red Skelton, American actor and comedian (d. 1997)

1918 – Nelson Mandela, South African lawyer and politician, 1st President of South Africa, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2013)

1921 – John Glenn, American colonel, astronaut, and politician (d. 2016)

1937 – Hunter S. Thompson, American journalist and author (d. 2005)

1941 – Martha Reeves, American singer and politician

1967 – Vin Diesel, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1975 – M.I.A., English rapper and producer

1982 – Priyanka Chopra, Indian actress, singer, and film producer

Those who snuffed it on July 18 include:

1610 – Caravaggio, Italian painter (b. 1571)

I regard Caravaggio as one of the ten greatest painters of all time (I like making lists). Here’s his famous “The calling of Saint Matthew” (1599-1600):

1792 – John Paul Jones, Scottish-American admiral and diplomat (b. 1747)

1817 – Jane Austen, English novelist (b. 1775)

1887 – Dorothea Dix, American social reformer and activist (b. 1802)

1969 – Mary Jo Kopechne, American educator and secretary (b. 1940)

1988 – Nico, German singer-songwriter, keyboard player, and actress (b. 1938)

If you had the fantastic Velvet Underground “banana album,” you’ll be familiar with Nico; on this song, “Sunday morning“, she sings backup to Lou Reed.

Nico is buried in Berlin, where she died. Here’s her gravesite, which gives her real name.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili ponders the mystery of animal consciousness:

Hili: What all these little worms feel and think?

A: We are left with behavioral observations. In Polish: Hili: Co te wszystkie robaczki czują i myślą?

Ja: Jesteśmy skazani na obserwacje behawioralne.

Here’s the world’s best duck picture—from Facebook:

Two cat cartoons from Facebook. First, a remarkable case of feline camouflage:

True for many cats, especially if you rub their bellies:

The Washington Post goes woke. This is almost unbelievable. Yes, there was sexism in earlier days, but what’s the point of going after the Moon landing? I think the Declaration of Independence and Constitution are a juicier target: entirely composed by white males, some of whom owned slaves. (Thomas Jefferson is already in the process of becoming an Unperson.)

The culture that put men on the moon was intense, fun, family-unfriendly, and mostly white and male https://t.co/x5vQBuU4IN — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 16, 2019

One of Grania’s lost tweets from October of last year (from the fake DPRK account):

Peasants of Australia cheered by visit from descendant of English kings who exiled their ancestors to starvation in barren wasteland. pic.twitter.com/JFyy72IsT0 — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) October 19, 2018

Two tweets from Nilou. This woman won a designing prize for these chairs! I don’t get why manspreading is a problem with individual chairs, though. Subways, yes.

I’ve posted something on this before, but it’s surely worth seeing again. But why are echidnas like this?

The penis of an echidna has four heads! (Photos: @NatGeo) pic.twitter.com/KrRXtv2M5r — Nature Is Weird (@NaturelsWeird) July 15, 2019

Tweets from Heather Hastie The pistol shrimp below is lovely, but its behavior, shown below that, is even more stunning:

Beautiful Pistol Shrimp pic.twitter.com/O3JiRkDgPx — Space Explorer Mike (@MichaelGalanin) July 14, 2019

Pistol shrimps, from BBC Earth:

Earth from space—one of the loveliest sites in space:

This is priceless …

Earth from Apollo 10

Credit: NASA pic.twitter.com/mBN0HIlQC6 — Space Explorer Mike (@MichaelGalanin) July 14, 2019

Two tweets from Matthew. First, huge swarms of flying ants (“alates”) show up on the weather radar:

Flying ants!!! Swarms of them flying into the sky in S Eng are being picked up as rain on the radar image this morning…!#flyingantday #flyingants 🐜🐜🐜🐜#yuk pic.twitter.com/QGOcikqJFq — Simon King (@SimonOKing) July 17, 2019

Live and learn!

WHAT 😲 DYK that sea otters who eat a lot of purple urchins can end up with purple bones and teeth?! It's called "echinochrome staining"! purple urchin (Strongylocentrotus purpuratus) 📷: Ian Cook, NMI intern @calacademy otter teeth 📷: Vanessa Knutson @Bugs_and_Slugs pic.twitter.com/MMuje4CO0X — Megan McCuller, ectoproctologist (@mccullermi) July 15, 2019