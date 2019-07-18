We have some photos and a story from reader Olen Rambow. His text is indented:

There’s a funny story behind the moth: We found it on our cabin doorstep in the morning and later saw that it was still there when we returned from a hike in the afternoon. I touched it with my finger, and it fell over onto its side, its legs twitching feebly. I assumed it was dying, and I took it inside, not wanting such a beautiful specimen to get stepped on or eaten by ants. My five-year-old son and I named it Charlie. For the rest of the day, Charlie lay on top of the chest of drawers, presumably dying in peace. Then at about 10 p.m., as we were drifting off to sleep, we heard a rather dramatic fluttering and thumping from Charlie’s side of the room. I turned on the light over the bed, and Charlie promptly flew straight into it, apparently in good health. My wife screamed, while my son jumped up and down yelling, “Charlie’s alive! Charlie’s alive!” I put him outside, and he flew off into the night. The next morning, he had returned to roost on our doorframe again. I guess the lesson I learned is that moths can sleep surprisingly soundly during the day.