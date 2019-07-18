Language policing goes crazy (excuse the last word)

Things are getting a bit out of hand regarding the policing of language by the Woke. From SFGate we hear that The People’s Republic of Berkeley has passed a new ordinance prohibiting gendered language (click on screenshot):

Here’s an example of verboten terms and their suggested replacements. I agree with nearly all of these changes (although some of the replacements are awkward)—after all, they express an era when men were dominant, an era that should be dispensed with.

But I do object to the elimination of “brother” and “sister”, which are supposed to be replaced by “sibling”. Yet that loses information, and I don’t see what is gained. Or do they mean “brothers and sisters” in the communist sense—the way Hitchens used address his audiences? But are we then supposed to address them as “Siblings”? Is “Big Brother” in Nineteen Eighty-Four to become “Big Sibling”?

And the replacement of “Manhole” with “Maintenance hole” is simply silly. The article quotes one engineer:

When King County, Wash. enacted a similar measure last year, some on Twitter were left wistful for the halcyon days when manholes were manholes; Many others were indifferent.

“I gotta say as a female engineer in Seattle,” one woman wrote, “I really don’t give a crap what you call a utility access point.”

But even the term “female” in the above is now questionable: have a look at Colorado State University’s new Inclusive Language Guide, which mandates, among other things, these (and their sometimes-awkward replacements). Female is OUT. I won’t explain why I find these grating; other folks will not, some will think they’re good, and still others will find even more objectionable replacements at the guide:

This next one may be appropriate for humans, but surely not in biology in general:

 

The first one I find ridiculous:

 

And this one is equally risible:

We live in a time when language is being purified to reflect a dominant ideology (that of the Authoritarian Left in this case), and is also being tweaked so it doesn’t offend the most easily offended person in the Anglophonic world. I don’t think that we have to accept every suggested change simply because a handful of people are offended. These things must be considered judiciously.

 

24 Comments

  1. Richard Jones
    Posted July 18, 2019 at 1:23 pm | Permalink

    Good luck with trying to stop citizens of the US to stop calling themselves Americans.

    Reply
  2. Diana MacPherson
    Posted July 18, 2019 at 1:24 pm | Permalink

    What will unions do without using “brighter” & “sister”? How will I Order people to, “keep walking sister” which I learned from the 3 Stooges?

    Reply
    • Diana MacPherson
      Posted July 18, 2019 at 1:25 pm | Permalink

      “Brother”. Typing on an iPhone during a migraine. Ugh.

      Reply
  3. DrBrydon
    Posted July 18, 2019 at 1:27 pm | Permalink

    Really? The Germans used Hep Hep, so we can’t say “Hip, Hip, Hooray!”? That’s nuts, and I mean that literally. They can get bent.

    Reply
  4. notsecurelyanchored
    Posted July 18, 2019 at 1:28 pm | Permalink

    I hope the Berserkers appreciate how wonderfully egalitarian English is, that they can make these kinds of rules. What if they spoke Spanish?

    Reply
    • KD33
      Posted July 18, 2019 at 2:12 pm | Permalink

      That’s a great point, don’t know why I haven’t seen it discussed. What will they do with all those languages in which every single noun has a gender??

      Reply
      • Jenny Haniver
        Posted July 18, 2019 at 2:54 pm | Permalink

        I think they collapse the gender inflections, or whatever they’re called,into “x” – as in Latinx, pronounced latin-ex, but ninx for nino or nina, and what about pronouns, etc? Every word must be recast in this form

        What are the PC Berzerkeley folk to do when they must spell or utter the words “menstruation” and “menopause” in an official capacity?

        What does the Latinx crowd do with mano (as in mano a mano), when mano ends in o and does have “man” in it but is a feminine noun? Does mano a mano morph to “X a x”? Man oh man! is all I can say to that.

        Reply
  5. GBJames
    Posted July 18, 2019 at 1:36 pm | Permalink

    I’m not sure which I like least language police or hemorrhoids. At least there are easy treatments available for the latter.

    Reply
  6. Alexander Hellemans
    Posted July 18, 2019 at 1:48 pm | Permalink

    A little bit “off topic:” Once, on a flight from the US to Europe, we got the usual message, something like: “I’m the flight commander (or something similar), I’m welcoming you all on board of flight….” etc. The usual talk. But the voice was that of a woman. The woman next to me asked me in a panic, “Was that the commander? Yes, I said. She said: “It’s a woman! Oh my God!…”

    I quietly explained to her that women can fly Jumbo Jets as well, just like men, but that didn’t get her out of her panic state.

    Reply
  7. Liz
    Posted July 18, 2019 at 1:51 pm | Permalink

    “Collegiate Greek system residence siblings” sounds really smooth.

    Reply
  8. BJ
    Posted July 18, 2019 at 1:57 pm | Permalink

    The Isle of Man should be changed to “The Isle of People.” Also, do people from Manila call themselves Manilans? If so, they should change that to “peoplelans.”

    Reply
  9. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted July 18, 2019 at 1:57 pm | Permalink

    All too silly. The explained origins of the now verboten phrase ‘hip hip hooray’ is at least interesting.

    Reply
  10. Ken Kukec
    Posted July 18, 2019 at 1:58 pm | Permalink

    Or do they mean “brothers and sisters” in the communist sense—the way Hitchens used address his audiences?

    I associate the origins of the “brothers and sisters” phrase with the anti-war New Left (and with the Black Power movement), but I wouldn’t go so far as to call it communistic. And I think it’s pretty much lost all political connotations today, especially when used jocularly.

    If there was anything in the Hitch’s standard salutation (“Ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters, comrades and friends”) that harkened back to his days as a Trotskyist (or, more accurately, a “Luxemburgian”), I think it would be the inclusion of “comrades.”

    Reply
    • GBJames
      Posted July 18, 2019 at 2:06 pm | Permalink

      “Brothers and sisters” goes back much further than that. It was in use during the days that unions were being established. I expect it was in use in the 19th century. (Then there is the use in religious communities, of course.)

      Reply
  11. Coel
    Posted July 18, 2019 at 1:59 pm | Permalink

    We really need to “call out” (as they say!) the ludicrous idea that using such terms “… can cause harm” in any real sense of the word “harm”.

    We also need to deplore this sort of concept creep (such that the words “harm”, “trauma”, “violent”, “triggered”, etc, get applied to the most trivial things).

    Reply
  12. Simon Hayward
    Posted July 18, 2019 at 2:11 pm | Permalink

    I suppose they can police their own documents but the long term failure of the Académie française to remove “les anglicismes” is an object lesson in the futility of trying to dictate the language that is actually used. Vive le weekend!

    Reply
  13. Ken Kukec
    Posted July 18, 2019 at 2:14 pm | Permalink

    How in the world is “family” an adequate substitution for “maiden”?

    It’s one thing to take a boat out for its “maiden voyage”; a “family voyage” would mean you got stuck bringing your relatives aboard.

    And don’t get me started on how I would’ve explained to her mother how my high-school sweetheart lost her “familyhead.” 🙂

    Reply
  14. David Coxill
    Posted July 18, 2019 at 2:18 pm | Permalink

    Somewhere the former Labour members of the 1980s Lambeth council are quietly nodding their heads .

    Reply
  15. mfdempsey1946
    Posted July 18, 2019 at 2:18 pm | Permalink

    To sum up this misbegotten enterprise, instead of “crazy”, how about “batshit crazy”?

    Of course, that would bring the bat lobby down upon us.

    Sigh…

    Reply
  16. YF
    Posted July 18, 2019 at 2:19 pm | Permalink

    I expect that psychiatric ‘disorders’ will be next on the chopping block..

    Reply
    • DrBrydon
      Posted July 18, 2019 at 2:48 pm | Permalink

      Dude, that was seriously an article this week. I can’t find it, though.

      Reply
  17. Blue
    Posted July 18, 2019 at 2:36 pm | Permalink

    I do not know if this is woke, and
    I do not give a crap if it is.

    But.

    I want to see the phrase “maiden name” done th’ ‘ell away with.
    Utterly. Gone. I was never of such a name. No human being was ever of such an appellation.

    Either we girls and women have a surname or, jus’ like the borne boy babes,
    we have a birth name for our second name, the one which often
    for the sake of alleged organization of folks is the name … … alphabetized.

    We are not of the Not Males, of the (ab)Normal or of the Other.
    Therefore we are not, and never were, of any name made by anyone’s determination … … maiden.

    Blue

    Reply
  18. darwinwins
    Posted July 18, 2019 at 2:38 pm | Permalink

    I don’t see how we can use the word “human”. Shouldn’t it be “hupeople”?

    Reply

