Ilhan Omar about to introduce pro-boycott (read: pro-BDS) resolution in Congress

If you had any doubts about Ilhan Omar’s Islamist and anti-Israel agenda in Congress, have a look at her latest attempt at legislation: House Resolution 496 (see pdf here).
The two screenshots below, which link to the articles, are from the Al-Monitor and the Forward, respectively.
From the Forward:
The bill was prepared by Omar, her fellow Muslim Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, and Democrat John Lewis of Georgia, an African-American with a long history of civil rights activism. (This underscores the sad fact that the black community is becoming increasingly dismissive of Israel’s right to exist. The Black Muslims became explicit anti-Semites a long time ago.)
If you read the resolution, you’ll see that it’s clever, not mentioning BDS but instead describing boycotts that were harder to criticize; and also affirming Americans’ civil rights to boycott nations or companies—which doesn’t need affirming. But it also criticizes recent legislation created by several states to punish companies that cut ties with Israeli companies operating from the West Bank. (I happen to agree that states shouldn’t be regulating companies in this way.) That legislation has been declared unconstitutional several times, and so it’s up to state governments and then the courts to confect such legislation and then adjudicate its legality. Congress, as far as I know, can’t make a law that prohibits states from penalizing countries via boycotts.
To support the “social justice” of her resolution, Omar uses several examples of boycotts, of course leaving out BDS resolutions:
“(1) attempting to slow Japanese aggression in the Pacific by boycotting Imperial Japan in 1937 and 1938;
(2) boycotting Nazi Germany from March 1933 to October 1941 in response to the dehumanization of the Jewish people in the lead-up to the Holocaust;
(3) the United States Olympic Committee boycotting the 1980 summer Olympics in Moscow in protest of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the preceding year; and
(4) leading the campaign in the 1980s to boycott South African goods in opposition to apartheid in that country;”
How convenient of Omar to use boycotts of Nazi Germany as a way to leverage boycotts of Israel!
But the legislative proviso is largely irrelevant, for the real point of Omar et al.’s legislation is exactly what you’d think: to publicly punish Israel by affirming BDS and to give a Congressional imprimatur to that punishment. In fact, Omar has made that explicit in interviews. From the Forward (my emphasis):
Representative Ilhan Omar introduced on Tuesday a Congressional resolution defending the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel.
The resolution does not explicitly mention Israel, but does state that “all Americans have the right to participate in boycotts in pursuit of civil and human rights at home and abroad” and criticizes anti-boycott legislation that has been passed in more than half of the 50 states. (Some of those laws have been overturned for violating the First Amendment.)
“We are introducing a resolution … to really speak about the American values that support and believe in our ability to exercise our first amendment rights in regard to boycotting,” the Democrat from Minnesota told Al-Monitor. “And it is an opportunity for us to explain why it is we support a nonviolent movement, which is the BDS movement.”
The Al-Monitor quote is exact, and can be seen at the first link above.
Now this resolution doesn’t stand a snowball’s chance in hell of passing, much less even making it to the House floor: as the Forward says, “Democratic leaders are reportedly planning to soon introduce their own resolution condemning the BDS movement. That resolution has 340 co-sponsors.” If you want to say that Omar is indeed making legislation rather than tweeting and making speeches, here’s one example of that “legislation”.
And the 340-Democrat-sponsored condemnation is just: BDS is basically an anti-Semitic and anti-Zionist movement, its leaders deeply infused with the desire to get rid of Israel as a nation. If you don’t already know that, I’ve already adduced lots of evidence in previous posts.
At any rate, let there be no mistake about Omar and Tlaib’s aims in Congress: to undermine and destroy Israel and, I think, to push an Islamist agenda. While I defend their right to do this, and condemn Trump’s racist remarks about the four Justice Democrat—who include Tlaib and Omar—I see these two as anti-Semites who will use their time in Congress to forward an agenda of Islamism. (You could claim that, at least for Omar, this reflects the will of her constituents, but I don’t know what their will is, and of course their are non-Muslims in her district as well.)
Elder of Ziyon analyzes this call for boycotts and explains why it’s more anti-Jewish than anti-Israel:
Even if this resolution gets defeated, their underlying logic that implies that Israel is a violator of human rights on par with Nazi Germany will be debated in Congress and enshrined in the proceedings of Congress forever. As I have recently noted, the debate itself is what BDS is after, not the boycott – they want to normalize anti-Zionism and its antisemitic components as a mainstream opinion.
As I have noted in the past, BDS is explicitly antisemitic. The call to boycott “Israeli” goods does not extend to good created by Arab Israelis. The call to boycott “settlement” goods only applies to goods created by Israeli Jews, not Israeli Arabs. A look through the businesses in industrial parks in Mishor Adumim, Barkan, Atarot and other “settlements” show quite a few with Arab names, like Radwan Brothers Refrigeration and Air Conditioning or Khaled Ali Metals or the Shweiki Glass Factory.
None of them are on the lists of “Israeli” companies to boycott. Because they are not owned by Jews.
Note well that these companies are owned by Israeli Arabs, who are citizens of Israel and live behind the “Green Line”. But they’re not called “settlers”—only the Jews in that area are given that name. Regardless of what you think about Israelis in the West Bank—and I think that any two-state solution will have to displace some of them—the fact that the targets are Israeli Jewish but not Israeli Arab companies bespeaks not an attempt to undermine Israel, but to undermine Jews.
Just as I (and Omar) contend that Trump is racist, I also contend that Omar and Tlab are anti-Semitic, and have behaved in accordance with that view since taking office. It will be interesting to see how Ocasio-Cortez votes if this bill ever comes to the floor. One thing is sure: although she may vote in favor of it, or may abstain, she won’t vote against it. After all, that would cause fissures in “The Squad.” In the past, Ocasio-Cortez has avoided answering all questions about BDS, and has waffled on Israel, about which her knowledge seems sketchy, and has also waffled on a two-state solution, which she once approved but then babbled incoherently when asked if she still supported it.
The usual anti-Semitic organizations are of course in favor of Omar et al.’s bill: here’s the odious and ill named “Jewish Voice for Peace”, known for their anti-Semitic activities on college campuses.
She’s one person. Why demonize her? Especially when the Bigot-in-Chief has been making her into a target.
Our host, Dr. Coyne, is not demonizing, he is pointing out what Representative Omar is doing.
And what she is doing can’t be that good if merely pointing it out, and taking issue with it, can be called “demonizing”.
Because she’s influential—some say she and the other Justice Democrats may represent the new face of the Democratic Party, and they certainly represent the Progressive wing of the Democratic. And, as I said yesterday, just because Trump doesn’t go after her doesn’t give her a free pass.
As I keep telling people, don’t tell me what to write about, or what opinions to have. If you disagree or agree with her behavior, you’re welcome to do that.
Finally, it wasn’t just her, but two other Congressmen.
Not to mention that Omar and her “Squad” are extremely unpopular with the broad swath of the American public. Trump is playing the democrats by getting them to embrace the “Squad”. He’s going to tie every democrat to the “Squad” by getting them all on record defending the “Squad” from the big, mean, Trump.
The democrats need to push back against these extremists hard. Defending them is playing directly into Trump’s (albeit small) hands.
She’s not influential enough to get this resolution passed. Every person who posts or talks about her amplifies her influence, so I’d rather ignore her.
Yesterday, Trump’s Nazi followers chanted “Send her back.” Piling on the day after that just seems wrong to me.
One of the most obvious strategies the bigot in chief has is to try to isolate the antisemites among the Democrats from the rest of them.
Ms Omar *must* be aware of this, yet she’s chosen to prioritise the destruction of Israel over defeating Trump. This reveals a great deal about her character, her ignorance of the issues, her indifference to the rights of Palestinians (whose interests have never been served by this idiotic boycott) and above all her hatred of Jews.
The Democrats would be better off shutting down this debate immediately and expel her if she fails to inform herself about the issues.
I’m not sure she is aware of that tactic or not. As Dr. Coyne has pointed out before, Omar, OSC, et al are very good at building their profile on discipline media, but when it comes to the machinations of Capitol Hill, they frequently appear to have the political savvy of a tomato.
social media, not discipline
Silly autocorrect
Good to see you around again bobsguitarshop.
Now that they have the Supreme Court they want, and the embassy has been moved, the conservative Jews and Christians need better bait to stay with the Republicans. Enter a scary muslim who threatens Israel. Perfect.
She isn’t scary in the slightest. She’s a fool and one who puts us all at risk for another four years of Trump.
Displaying their hatred just gave Trump more ammunition to attack all Democrats. Disturbingly, his approval rating among Republicans went up 5 points to 75% after he attacked the 4 SJW Democrats. I thought that he could never be reelected, now I’m not sure.
I don’t see what his approval among Republicans has to do with his overall electoral prospects. Who else were they gonna vote for?
What you have to remember is that once the Jews of Israel have been Beaten, Degraded and Slaughtered the ‘Left’ will go “Oops, that’s not what we wanted…” and then forget it while looking for their next focus…
I agree fully with everything you say. I also believe she will get nowhere with this except with her followers…just like Trump. The big difference is only one. He is president of the country and what he does and says must be attacked by all of us and daily. She, for now only represents a very minority portion of Minnesota. She is getting far more press than her influence but that is also today’s platform. Anyone with an ax to grind gets to speak to the world and say whatever they want.
Just think, she is one vote of 435. Even with her three pals it’s 4 of 435. I do not think Pelosi is going to loose much sleep. However, she should have a good private talk with these loose cannons. Right now they get lots of attention because of one guy. Every time one of them spits, it gets a Trump Tweet.
Pelosi has talked to them in private. They don’t give a damn – to them, Pelosi is just some old Sticky standing in the way of their Revolution. They will never settle down for the ‘good of the Party’, because their goal is to hijack the Party for their own purposes.
The leftist media will continue to heap an inordinate amount of fawning attention on these brats, and the TDS-afflicted left will continue to have apoplectic seizures with every taunting trump tweet.
It’s time to give that squad of miscreants the boot before they drag us all down.
How do you suggest we do that? Are you suggesting joining the Trump rant of send them back? You are overstating the influence and simply jumping on the Trump wagon. Good luck with that.
An opportunity to contain Omar was lost when the anti-semitism resolution became an anti-every-other-oppressed-group-especially-moslems resolution.
Omar deserved formal censure by the House, but that’s not going to happen.
Pelosi needs to go back to publicly distancing the Dems from the JDs. She can give them one last warning to toe the line, or they’ll be stripped of their committee seats, publicly denounced, and run against in the primaries.
But they’ll never toe the line, as they are parasitizing a party they don’t respect. They need to be expelled now before they propagate and destroy the host.
I would think the practical thing that Pelosi needs to do is to very publicly rebuke this resolution, and to make clear that the main Democratic congress are distancing themselves from those behind it. It’s damage control time.
What Mark said.
I’m sure this will convince everyone that she isn’t an anti-semite…
Who the heck is running the democratic party these days? You don’t have someone already credibly accused of anti-semitism introduce something like this. If you’re going to do this, you have someone like Jerrie Nadler or Adam Schiff.
But, that is not the way it works in the House, at least when the democrats are in control. If you stomp down decent because you don’t like it, what have you got? Not a democratic system. Just because the republicans no longer practice this, does not mean the other side should give it up. If you do, then you have joined the other side.
I think, perhaps, you misunderstood me. A party is supposed to communicate together before introducing resolutions. You don’t have just one congressman introduce a resolution out of the blue if you want it to actually pass. You need to do the legwork beforehand, and part of that is getting your own party on board.
If you’re running a party and you decide together that you want to get a resolution supporting BDS, you then decide, as a party, who will introduce it. For something like this, you want a Jewish member to introduce it to insulate the resolution from charges of anti-semitism.
I don’t know what happened to Pelosi. Ten years ago, she ran the house democrats like a finely tooled machine. Today, it seems the lunatics are running the asylum.
Umm. . . the Democrats didn’t want Omar’s resolution and she did. So she went ahead and introduced it. It’s not Pelosi’s fault that she can’t talk the Justice Democrats out of their lunacy. And it’s not she who’s the lunatic here.
But that is Pelosi’s fault. She consistently defended Omar. https://thehill.com/homenews/house/433263-pelosi-omar-not-anti-semitic-has-different-use-of-words
Why do you think Omar feels she can get away with proposing this openly? Pelosi began to mildly rebuke her, then less than a week later and Pelosi is back to meekly defending her. From their perspective, the Squad feel like they’re holding all the cards. Even the Speaker of the House is bending the knee to them.
That’s how Congress works. I’m okay with that. All kinds of silly resolutions get introduced at the federal and state level that have zero chance of passing. I don’t find it threatening at all.
Rand Paul putting the kibosh on funding for 9/11 first-responders though…. that actually hurts people.
You know not what you are talking about. Did you not just see the Green resolution on impeachment. Nobody wanted that but it got a vote.
Before accusing someone of ignorance, you should get your facts straight. For something “Nobody wanted”, the green new deal had 94 co-sponsors in the House and 12 in the Senate. Included in that are ALL of the Senators that are currently running for President.
(Also, btw, it never got a vote in the House because once people read it, they realized that it was insanity. It only got a vote in the Senate because the Republicans wanted to embarrass the democrats even further)
You do not understand. When I said Green resolution I am talking about congressmen Green. I said impeachment. He wanted a vote on impeachment and he got it. this just happened a couple of days ago. Not talking about the Green New Deal….
With their narcissism and revolutionary zealotry, Omar, AOC, and the other two Mean Girls are doing everything in their power to get trump reelected.
No sooner had Pelosi wisely taken the Mean Girls down a notch, Trump cleverly lured her and the rest of the Dems into defending & embracing them.*
That’s now further emboldened them, as witnessed here by Omar escalating her vile anti-semitism.
Those four are not true Democrats, but rather far left extremists. A rift is coming for the Democratic Party; might as well get it over with now, by publicly disassociating from “The Squad”. Strip them of their committee seats, and primary their asses next year.
*cf.
https://amgreatness.com/2019/07/17/the-new-face-of-the-democratic-party/
In order to primary someone, it’s generally has to be done against an unpopular incumbent. What makes you think that applies here? Do you think their views are at odds with their constituents?
Primaries, especially in safe districts, have very low voter turnout — comprised mostly of party activists. Among the universe of all registered Democrats, these four may be less liked, especially now that they’ve revealed their true selves. Omar does have the support a large Somali immigrant base, which surely approves of her Islamist & anti-semitic agenda.
The JDs intend to primary numerous black congressional reps who aren’t activist enough for their taste. This is a radical putsch in the making; it needs to be aggressively nipped in the bud.
If Trump had any strategy in mind at all with his statement, and it wasn’t simply another thoughtless croaking of his Id, then it’s more likely that his Baldrick-esque “cunning plan” was more on the level of “the Democrats are fighting so I’ll add fuel to the fire to amp it up.”
Well that backfired like every other brilliant Trump strategy. Any tactician in the world would argue that a divided enemy is easier to beat than a united one, but Trumpists have to bend over backward to argue that up is down and black is white, and Trump uniting his enemies is actual a brilliant move; the brilliantest, bigliest move.
Nobody ever taught Trump the old adage “never interrupt your opponent when he is making a mistake.” It’s advice that he’s too stupid to understand and too impulsive to heed if he could.
Pelosi was not making a mistake by framing i squadristi as beyond the Democratic Pale.
A Democratic Party unified behind the front of socialist, anti-semite, race-baiting, open-borders advocating extremists is far easier for Trump to beat than one’s that’s disassociated from all that.
Trump may be mentally ill, but he is far from stupid, and a master at sh*t-stirring to his own advantage. Underestimate him at your own peril.
I don’t think it backfired though. I think there are a truly disturbing number of people in America(and anywhere really) to whom ‘if you don’t like it fuck off back to your own country’ is how they feel every time they see an immigrant breathe a word of criticism about the country they live in.
And the reason Trump picked on these four(if there was reasoning behind what he said, rather than some kind of instinctive hate-seeking laser-guidance system) is because he knew they would react with pride and strength and would display contempt for him.
Which would only serve to rile his base even more, because Trump has made himself their avatar – any reaction to Trump is seen as a reaction to his base too.
He has a psychopath’s understanding about how to manipulate people into hating one another. It’s like that nasty jock kid at school who knew just how to get the crowd on their side; who instinctively understood how to control the flow of loathing. When he shuts his eyes I’d imagine he ‘sees’ hatred like Neo sees the Matrix.
If you ask me, I think she’s just sunk her ship. I don’t think many outside her bubble are going to buy that crap.
“Islamist”??
Yes, spreading Islam.
A further clarification to that term, if I may — using politics to spread Islam.
Quite pathetic to see someone like this telling Israelis to “go back to where they came from”.
She didn’t.
What is important is that the BDS ‘movement is indeed not like to other boycotts mentioned.
As out host pointed out many times, ‘anti-zionist’ implies ‘anti-semite’ (‘jew-hater’ would be a more precise term from several pov’s) nowadays. The fact that only Jewish companies are targeted only reinforces that.
It is distressing that these three (Ms Omar, Ms Tlaib and Mr Lewis) are considered the ‘progressive face’ of the Democratic party. As some mentioned above, their odious anti-semitism might well be instrumental in losing the 2020 election to Mr Trump.
I hope they get some really strong push-back, and I hope for a clear message that the Democratic party does not support anti-semitism, and therefore condemns BDS.
The Squad is giving 2020 to Trump.
The only thing I see in this bill is an affirmation of Americans rights to engage in a boycott:
Resolved, That the House of Representatives—
2 (1) affirms that all Americans have the right to
3 participate in boycotts in pursuit of civil and human
4 rights at home and abroad, as protected by the First
5 Amendment to the Constitution;
6 (2) opposes unconstitutional legislative efforts
7 to limit the use of boycotts to further civil rights at
8 home and abroad; and
9 (3) urges Congress, States, and civil rights
10 leaders from all communities to endeavor to preserve
11 the freedom of advocacy for all by opposing
12 antiboycott resolutions and legislation.
It might be a boycott against Israel is the agenda but is there a compelling reason for abridging or limiting this right?
There seems to be a compelling reason for affirming this right. As of April, 2019, 27 states have enacted anti-boycott legislation.
My two cents – they would be far more productive if they took back the House’s power to determine tariffs with other countries and get this power away from the president. He is the one with full boycott power simply through imposing tariffs. He also scraps a good treaty with Iran and boycotts the hell out of them. To what purpose?
Americans ALREADY have the right to engage in private boycotts. That doesn’t need affirmation. And if you think Omar was aiming this at something other than BDS, I believe you’re naive.
Now what we don’t have the right to do, or so I and many courts think, is for state governments to forbid private companies from engaging in boycotts. They’ve tried that, but it’s been declared illegal. That part of the resolution is fine, but it’s just a resolution; the Congress can’t decree what the states can do in this case. That is up to the courts who interpret its legality and Constitutionality.
In regard to the laws, it’s not simply companies, many states have anti-boycott laws or policies that extend to individuals that enter into business contracts with states. US federal courts issued preliminary injunctions blocking the enforcement of anti-boycott laws in Kansas and Arizona, leading legislators in both states to scale back their laws to evade the courts. An Arkansas federal court dismissed an analogous challenge to its similar law. Other cases remain ongoing. In the meantime, over 250 million Americans live in states where laws prohibiting boycotts are enforced.
Democrats never agree on anything, that’s why they’re Democrats. If they agreed with each other, they would be Republicans.
―Will Rogers
“I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat.”
That one was Mr. Rogers, too. 🙂
I took an antiemetic last night and watched the Trump rally in North Carolina on Fox News. Trump spoke of policy barely at all, not a mention, for instance, of most Americans’ #1 concern, healthcare (even though the Trump administration has won a preliminary court ruling striking down Obamacare and its protections for those with pre-existing conditions).
Instead, Trump spent a good 15 minutes scapegoating the four US congresswomen he had previously told to “go back to where they came from.” He named-checked each of them in turn, and each name was met by the crowd with a round of boos and jeers. When he got to Rep. Ilhan Omar, the crowd broke into the chant “send her back!” (just as Trump crowds still chant “Lock her up!” whenever Hillary’s name is mentioned).
I’ve called these Trump shindigs “Nuremberg rallies” before, which isn’t really fair — to Albert Speer’s dramatic staging and lighting and to Leni Riefenstahl’s excellent camerawork (but then the cameras at a Trump rally are confined to a raised pen set back from the stage, the better for Trump to point and encourage his crowd to boo and hiss and scream “Lügenpresse!” at the assembled media.
It also hasn’t been entirely fair to the Trump rallies, either. With all their chanting and booing and set routines, they generally have had the air of a midnight showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, or of Gallagher smashing fruit with a sledge-sized mallet, or of the blue-rinse crowd in the big room at Caesar’s waiting to roar the first time Rickles called someone a “hockey puck.” The atmosphere has been that of WrestleMania, but less dignified.
Last night was something else. I never dreamed we’d ever see such demagoguery from a sitting American president. Donald Trump last night resembled nothing so much as “Buzz” Windrip, the fictional US president in Sinclair Lewis’s novel It Can’t Happen Here.
Most thoughtful people have considered at one time or another what they would have done had they been in Germany in 1933. The crowd at Trump’s rally last night needn’t wonder, and in any event would be the least likely to ask themselves that question in the first place.
Oh, the shame of it. You watched Fox?
On a better note – I see the child molester did not get bail. No surprise there. On the other matter of released court matters, all I get so far is that Trump is guilty along with Cohen but can’t do anything with a sitting president. This is getting really lame.
Interesting account.
I’ve pretty much come to the conclusion that everything Trump is fake, including the fascism. He is too dumb and ignorant to manage anything more. The danger — and I think many underestimate this enormously — lies in what others make out of his mess.
Just a few minutes ago on TV I see Omar walking down the street with nearly 30 or more reporters trying to interview her about the thing last night you watched. It is nuts and pretty much out of control.
Meanwhile, over in Puerto Rico they just about have a revolution going on – also thanks to Trump and what he has failed to do there.
I felt the same way about it. Spreading the rumor that she married her brother? And the crowd chanting “Send her back” were chilling moments for me. We’re the frog in the saucepan, slowly being boiled to death.
I didn’t know any of that – I didn’t watch his fuhrer rally. That’s fucking disgusting. And btw, I’m similarly uncomfortable criticising her over this proposal, especially so soon after Trump united a crowd of people to shout ‘send her back’.
I don’t particularly like her personally, but that’s irrelevant. It beggars belief and turns my stomach that this is going on in America.
It’s more than a rumor: the evidence is suggestive that Omar did marry her brother to get into the country. But all discussion of it was quashed as ‘racist’.
Of course, the regressive left readily attacks Ayaan Hirsi Ali for giving a false name to escape oppression and a forced marriage. Because It’s Okay When We Do It™
Nice review Ken, and very entertaining. I prefer getting my Trump reports second hand because I can’t stand listening to a braying jackass for any length of time.
To those who like painting “Fox News” with a broad brush – it isn’t all bad: Chris Wallace is the best news anchor on television.
Wallace is good, and so is Shep Smith. (Judge Andrew Napolitano has also been very regarding the Mueller report.)
It’s the prime-time talking-heads who are dishonest and repugnant.
I’ve got to say it: Maybe she just wants the Jews to go back to where they come from? [Meant as satire.]
She really is frustratingly charmless.
There is no sense that she understands the consensual spect of democracies – the fact that you have to try and persuade people that you’re right rather than tell them that you are and criticise them if they don’t immediately agree.
I think that aspect of liberal democracy, the part where you acknowledge that the people you disagree with, even despise, nevertheless have a right to vote, doesn’t occur to her. Grown up politicians, politicians who actually get shit done on a national, bi-partisan level and get elected to powerful, influential positions, recognise that compromise is not an ugly word; they factor in how they appear to everyone, not just the people who already agree with them, and they think pragmatically.
I say it frustrates me that she’s charmless because there really was an open goal last week, when Trump attacked her in such an utterly despicable, disgusting fashion. If her reaction had been one of open, honest hurt, and pain, I can guarantee that she would have won the debate, and Trump would have shut up. Even Trump doesn’t repeatedly aim racist attacks at vulnerable, minority women who’ve openly demonstrated their hurt to the public. He knows that doesn’t make him look good.
But her political instinct was to react with pugnacity, and to jut out her chin. Which is totally understandable but just made his supporters lean into Trump’s racism more.
It’s frustrating because she’s so obviously in the right, and is so obviously wronged, but somehow Trump came out of that exchange stronger, or at least not weaker. And it’s exactly why he picked on these women; because he knows they’ll react in a way that comes across as ‘uppity’ to his repulsive base.
It’s not fair to be frustrated with her for reacting with strength and determination to Trump’s attack, and yet at the same time I wish she’d just been a little more…calculating…and had thought about what kind of response would have made Trump look the worst.
This, above everything, is what frustrates me most about this part of the Democratic party – it’s the sense that they don’t care about appealing to the broader electorate for 2020. If I was in the Dems I would be laser-focused on 2020; there would be little else on my mind. But so often they say things that actively hurt Democratic re-election chances, and double down on them.
It’s like Trump is as much _their_ convenient foil as they are Trump’s.
You can say it’s “clever” that this bill doesn’t seem anti-Semitic on the face of it, and that it’s a wily effort on her part to introduce anti-Semitism into the bloodstream…or you could say that it doesn’t seem anti-Semitic because it’s not necessarily anti-Semitic, and it’s a bill about the right to boycott.
There’s a point where you dislike someone so much that everything they do, everything that they’re even involved in, seems to have malign intent.
Well for my part, whenever a politician says anything it is a low risk bet that what they just said is not wholly true and that anyway there are ulterior reasons for saying it. In this case the politician has a history which reveals the motive. She isn’t fooling anyone.
I read the resolution and have to disagree with Jerry. The resolution seems to me simply to affirm the right of people to avoid doing business with companies (or countries) they find objectionable. That’s an important free-speech right. If you support Omar’s right to make her BDS case, which I assume everyone here does, no matter how objectionable they find it, it seems hard to find fault with this resolution. As Jerry notes, some states really are unfairly punishing companies that cut ties with certain Israeli companies.
I think one thing is now for sure. If they kick Trump out with the next vote he can easily be on his way to prison just as Cohen is now serving.
They have legally obtained phone conversations of Cohen, Hope Hicks and Trump working out the deal on payments for the Stormy Daniels affair. This is one of the things that came out today with the release of court documents. I would think Hicks is now in deep shit.
With respect to Israel, I think it’s a mistake to speak of “The Squad” as being a monolithic bloc with each member marching in lock-step with the most extreme member/s and their policies. Ayanna Pressley is a Progressive to be sure and so holds positions that non-Progressives wouldn’t endorse, but In what I read, Pressley does not support BDS and has good relations with mainstream Jews: https://www.timesofisrael.com/how-we-got-ayanna-pressley-wrong-on-israel/.
It also seems that one strain of (to me fallacious) condemnation of The Squad is that even though three were born in the US and the other is a naturalized citizen, their ‘immediate’ cultural roots are in foreign countries and they haven’t properly “assimilated”; their allegiance is to these other countries and cultures. Ayanna Pressley’s ancestors were forcibly brought here generations before The Donald’s forebears arrived on these shores; but since she’s black, but to Trump and his supporters, she’s not acculturated either and she needs to go back to Africa where she belongs. Africa is a continent not a country; to Trump et al., it’s a state of mind where all black people in the West need to return to. If that ain’t racist, I don’t know what is.