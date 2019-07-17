Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, July 17, and National Peach Ice-Cream Day (why the hyphen in “ice-cream”?) It’s also World Day for International Justice and World Emoji Day. Although I use emojis, I can’t decide whether they’re a good or bad thing, as they replace words with sometimes ambiguous symbols, and reduce the propensity to write accurately. That said, when I use them I favor the smiley- and frowny-face emojis as well as the smiling cat or cat-with-heart-eyes emojis. (And sometimes the duck, though the emoji group is sexist since they depict only a drake and not a hen.)
Stuff that happened on this day includes:
- 1717 – King George I of Great Britain sails down the River Thames with a barge of 50 musicians, where George Frideric Handel’s Water Music is premiered.
- 1867 – Harvard School of Dental Medicine is established in Boston, Massachusetts. It is the first dental school in the U.S. that is affiliated with a university.
- 1902 – Willis Carrier creates the first air conditioner in Buffalo, New York.
- 1918 – Tsar Nicholas II of Russia and his immediate family and retainers are executed by Bolshevik Chekists at the Ipatiev House in Yekaterinburg, Russia.
- 1938 – Douglas Corrigan takes off from Brooklyn to fly the “wrong way” to Ireland and becomes known as “Wrong Way” Corrigan.
- 1945 – World War II: The main three leaders of the Allied nations, Winston Churchill, Harry S. Truman and Joseph Stalin, meet in the German city of Potsdam to decide the future of a defeated Germany.
- 1975 – Apollo–Soyuz Test Project: An American Apollo and a Soviet Soyuz spacecraft dock with each other in orbit marking the first such link-up between spacecraft from the two nations.
- 1984 – The national drinking age in the United States was changed from 18 to 21.
The story of “Wrong Way Corrigan” was once a big deal: Wikipedia reproduces it:
Douglas Corrigan (January 22, 1907 – December 9, 1995) was an American aviator born in Galveston, Texas. He was nicknamed “Wrong Way” in 1938. After a transcontinental flight from Long Beach, California, to New York City, he flew from Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn, New York, to Ireland, though his flight plan was filed to return to Long Beach. He claimed his unauthorized flight was due to a navigational error, caused by heavy cloud cover that obscured landmarks and low-light conditions, causing him to misread his compass. However, he was a skilled aircraft mechanic (he was one of the builders of Charles Lindbergh’s Spirit of St. Louis) and had made several modifications to his own plane, preparing it for his transatlantic flight. He had been denied permission to make a nonstop flight from New York to Ireland, and his “navigational error” was seen as deliberate. Nevertheless, he never publicly admitted to having flown to Ireland intentionally.
Although Corrigan’s flight was 9 years after Lindbergh’s, his story caught the fancy of the public and he became somewhat famous. Here he is:
Here’s his “jerry-rigged” plane (sans wings) coming back to New York on the liner Manhattan (Corrigan got a ticker-tape parade down Broadway):
And here’s the headline of the New York Post on Friday, August 5, 1938, with a “wrong way” headline:
And there were four big airplane crashes and one train crash on this day between 1996 and 2014. Consult the “July 17” entry for Wikipedia for details.
Those who were born on this day include:
- 1763 – John Jacob Astor, German-American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1848)
- 1871 – Lyonel Feininger, German-American painter and illustrator (d. 1956)
- 1889 – Erle Stanley Gardner, American lawyer and author (d. 1970)
- 1899 – James Cagney, American actor and dancer (d. 1986)
- 1910 – James Coyne, Canadian lawyer and banker, 2nd Governor of the Bank of Canada (d. 2012)
- 1947 – Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
- 1954 – Angela Merkel, German chemist and politician, 8th Chancellor of Germany
I’ve often said that Feininger was one of my favorite painters. Here’s his “The Market Church at Halle” (1930):
Notables who “fell asleep” on this day include:
- 1790 – Adam Smith, Scottish economist and philosopher (b. 1723)
- 1793 – Charlotte Corday, French murderer (b. 1768)
- 1887 – Dorothea Dix, American nurse and activist (b. 1802)
- 1912 – Henri Poincaré, French mathematician, physicist, and engineer (b. 1854)
- 1918 – Victims of the Shooting of the Romanov family
- Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia (b. 1901)
- Grand Duchess Maria Nikolaevna of Russia (b. 1899)
- Grand Duchess Olga Nikolaevna of Russia (b. 1895)
- Grand Duchess Tatiana Nikolaevna of Russia (b. 1897)
- Alexandra Fyodorovna of Russia (b. 1872)
- Aleksei Nikolaevich, Tsarevich of Russia (b. 1904)
- Nikolai II of Russia (b. 1868)
- Anna Demidova (b. 1878)
- Ivan Kharitonov (b. 1872)
- Alexei Trupp (b. 1858)
- Yevgeny Botkin (b. 1865)
- 1959 – Billie Holiday, American singer (b. 1915)
- 1961 – Ty Cobb, American baseball player and manager (b. 1886)
- 1974 – Dizzy Dean, American baseball player and sportscaster (b. 1910)
- 2001 – Katharine Graham, American publisher (b. 1917)
- 2006 – Mickey Spillane, American crime novelist (b. 1918)
- 2009 – Walter Cronkite, American journalist and actor (b. 1916)
Here’s a photo I took of the tombs of the Romanovs in St. Peter and Paul Cathedral in St. Petersburg (photo from July, 2011). The remains were identified and buried in the cathedral. The Czar and Czarina are in the middle:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili mistakes biology for cosmology:
Hili: A black hole.A: Don’t be afraid, it will not gobble you up.Hili: But mightn’t there be a horrible spider inside?
Hili: Czarna dziura.
Ja: Nie bój się, ona cię nie wchłonie.
Hili: Ale czy nie kryje się w niej jakiś straszny pająk?
Two cartoons I found on Facebook:
Four tweets I found. The first involves two poor penguins in New Zealand: all they wanted was fish!
Nice slow-motion, video: a bullet goes through a block of gelatin:
Parkour, but I wouldn’t do this:
This seems a bit excessive: does it matter where Trump’s tweets were written, as they’re execrable no matter where they were composed? Is every President tainted by living in a slave-built house?
A tweet that Grania sent me on October 20 of last year: big noms for a big mammal:
A tweet from Heather Hastie. As they say, no cat ever suffered from insomnia:
Tweets from Matthew Cobb, who said to have a look at the thread. As he told me of this one, “Mainly they are very bad puns, but you might be amused, or have your own.”
I told you that cats always land on their feet!
“Jury-rigged” is more appropriate for that airplane than “jerry-rigged”. They don’t mean the same thing. 🙂
Is “jerry-rigged” even a thing?
It is — probably a corruption of “jury-rigged”. It implies something hastily and sloppily done, as opposed to “jury-rigged” which implies something done cleverly and effectively.
I always thought hastily and sloppily was “jerry built” not rigged and jury rigged was improvised because the correct parts or tools were not available.
jury rigged probably comes from the nautical term jury mast which is a temporary construct used to hold sail when a permanent mast has broken.
You’re right about that but I had to resort to a Google search for an explanation of the difference between “jerry-rigged” and “jury rigged” https://www.dictionary.com/e/jury-rigged-vs-jerry-rigged/
I always unthinkingly assumed it was a reference to the Germans in the war. As in ‘Jerry’, ‘Jerrycan’, etc..
Given their reputation for ruthless, terrifying efficiency it doesn’t make much sense to use it to describe shoddily made stuff though.
A great supreme court justice died yesterday – John Paul Stevens
Corrigan was probably a worse lire than navigator.
Hey, anyone know how the backwards headline was created in 1938, when letters were lead type? Do you think publishers created special backwards N, G, R, C letters? Would there have been another way to do this?
I think you are right. Special letters…
If I were to make an educated guess, the headline was printed, photographed, the negative reversed, and then inserted like any image. Wouldn’t take long, in the production line environment of a large newspaper, and pretty standard practice, other than the reversal.
The text type was set using linotype (cast-in-line automatic typesetters that for producing lines of text for blocks and columns), but head type, special characters, special faces, like script, and so on, were often handled manually, and the cases were racked up by hand into the 1960’s or 70’s, or later, when phototypesetters and photo-offset took over.
Sorry: ..the PAGES were racked up by hand…
The lines and other components were racked into a frame, licked with quoins, then plates were cast from these to be used in the press.
Weren’t the original emojis ASCII text? E.g.
Colon caret close-parenthesis
Which should produce (if magical fairies do not manipulate the text)
:^)
Thus, the “modern” emojis that do not use ASCII at all should be distinguished as emoji “2.0” or emoji 4K or some such… IMHO…. ;^)
You can blame the Unicode Consortium for the explosion in emojis.
That’s not a sinister cabal of super-villains, but rather, a non-profit organisation which maintains (and extends) the Unicode standard that allows computers to process and display all of the world’s languages.
It’s thanks to the untiring work of the Unicode Consortium that the world’s computers all agree that the code for displaying a “pile of poo” symbol is U+1F4A9.
“that’s not a sinister cabal of super-villains”
I don’t know…they sound like ‘rootless cosmopolitans’ to me. And “non-profit” is basically just a euphemism for ‘commie’.
…I wonder how long it’ll be before they come to the attention of Alex Jones et al.?
Current presidents should not be tainted by the fact that the White House was built by slaves and that the slaveholding presidents kept their chattel in that building, but it does illustrate the hypocrisy upon which the country was founded. All of this evokes in me a cynical interpretation of the basis of the American Revolution. We know that the revolutionaries produced a mountain of literature defending the concepts of liberty and freedom and how they were being suppressed by the evil king. But, exactly whose liberty and freedom were being jeopardized? The answer is the elites that controlled the colonies through the colonial assemblies. Until the end of the French and Indian War in 1763, the Crown pretty much left the colonies alone. But after the war, Britain needed revenue to pay for the war and confronted the challenge of administering the western lands ceded by France. It called upon the colonies to contribute financially. It also tried to regulate migration over the Appalachians. The colonial elites didn’t want to pay (“No taxation without representation”) and thought that the land speculation that some engaged in could be peril. Hence, tensions rose, ending in revolution, as the elites didn’t want their traditional power curtailed and Britain wouldn’t back down from demonstrating that it was the ultimate controlling force for the colonies. So, one can make the argument that all the colonial rhetoric about freedom and liberty was designed to justify the actions of the colonial elites, politically and economically, with little concern for the “common people” as well as the slaves.
This rhetoric, however self-serving it may have been for the elites, was taken seriously by many people and was used to justify the democratization that took place during the first half of the nineteenth century. Lincoln frequently referred to the Declaration of Independence. By the end of the presidency of Andrew Jackson (1829-1837), the nation had been transformed into a white man’s democracy in terms of voting rights. Of course, there was still an economic elite, but not necessarily the descendants of the colonial elite. Early on the American elites learned something that the European ruling class did not, namely, physical oppression of the masses through the use of police was not necessary to remain in power. Nominal democracy was sufficient to curtail social unrest.
The only thing I might add to this good description of the elite or upper class in the 18 century was a culture within this class that slowly went away as we moved into the 19th century. The gentlemen class tended to take their obligations toward the poorer class very seriously. Many of them would lend money to the neighbors living around them and find work for children of less fortunate. It was a kind of build in social safety net that did not last much as they moved into the 19th century. Certainly the freedom and equality was not for the slaves or women or even the lower classes. But even the requirement to serve in government was considered an obligation of the elites and they assumed, wrongly, that it would always be their kind in government. When this changed later, many of the founders were shocked and surprised by this.
Parkour PARKOUR – The Office US
https://bit.ly/1rr8IrM
I love this.
That’s the only clip I’ve ever seen of the US Office(we Brits are often quite puritanical about the UK version being the ‘real’ Office.) – it’s very funny.
I’d like to give the US series a go, but it’s not on UK Netflix(never has been as far as I know).
Thanks to Willis Carrier with the air conditioner invention. We are having a bit of hot weather with a high today of 101F/38C. As Mr. Pinker would say, it is a hell of a lot better today than earlier times.
Cats do *not* always land on their feet. (Sad story of a cat who jumped from a 2nd story deck, and ended up dying.)
Thank you for noting that, as you are correct: cats do NOT always land on their feet. A couple of mine have fallen from a cat tree and not landed on their feet (upon which the top level of the cat tree was removed).
Love the confidence of the cat that fell! “Nothing to see here, folks!”
Insouciance purrrrsonified.
The cat really styled it out at the end there. I wish I was that good at styling things out.
Paul Gallico’s famous cat, Jenny, always said “When in doubt, lick a paw.”😻
Like the exp’n “style it out.” Gotta remember that one.
‘Lick a paw’ – is that the cat equivalent of flicking a nonexistent piece of dust from your shoulder? I like that.
Exactly😻
The parkour video is amazing. It’s surprising how difficult it is to distinguish the footage from footage of Mirror’s Edge, the underrated videogame from the late noughties. That’s as close as I’ll get to doing any of this.
If I was ten-fifteen years younger I can imagine getting into it, but I’d have to work my way up quite slowly. Start out by sliding down bannisters(balustrades?), or crossing the road without looking both ways, that kind of thing. Also, I’m quite lazy, so the running aspect might have put me off. Is there walking parkour?
The film made me dizzy and feeling unlucky on behalf of those fellows. It’s like the rock climbers and rope walkers – seems they don’t really enjoy life so they have to play with death to feel alive. Not for this old man.
“ice-cream” is hyphenated because it is a compound modifier. It’s not Cream Day but Ice-cream Day.
“Although I use emojis, I can’t decide whether they’re a good or bad thing”
😦