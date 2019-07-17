Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, July 17, and National Peach Ice-Cream Day (why the hyphen in “ice-cream”?) It’s also World Day for International Justice and World Emoji Day. Although I use emojis, I can’t decide whether they’re a good or bad thing, as they replace words with sometimes ambiguous symbols, and reduce the propensity to write accurately. That said, when I use them I favor the smiley- and frowny-face emojis as well as the smiling cat or cat-with-heart-eyes emojis. (And sometimes the duck, though the emoji group is sexist since they depict only a drake and not a hen.)

Stuff that happened on this day includes:

1717 – King George I of Great Britain sails down the River Thames with a barge of 50 musicians, where George Frideric Handel’s Water Music is premiered.

is premiered. 1867 – Harvard School of Dental Medicine is established in Boston, Massachusetts. It is the first dental school in the U.S. that is affiliated with a university.

1902 – Willis Carrier creates the first air conditioner in Buffalo, New York.

1918 – Tsar Nicholas II of Russia and his immediate family and retainers are executed by Bolshevik Chekists at the Ipatiev House in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

1938 – Douglas Corrigan takes off from Brooklyn to fly the “wrong way” to Ireland and becomes known as “Wrong Way” Corrigan.

1945 – World War II: The main three leaders of the Allied nations, Winston Churchill, Harry S. Truman and Joseph Stalin, meet in the German city of Potsdam to decide the future of a defeated Germany.

1975 – Apollo–Soyuz Test Project: An American Apollo and a Soviet Soyuz spacecraft dock with each other in orbit marking the first such link-up between spacecraft from the two nations.

1984 – The national drinking age in the United States was changed from 18 to 21.

The story of “Wrong Way Corrigan” was once a big deal: Wikipedia reproduces it:

Douglas Corrigan (January 22, 1907 – December 9, 1995) was an American aviator born in Galveston, Texas. He was nicknamed “Wrong Way” in 1938. After a transcontinental flight from Long Beach, California, to New York City, he flew from Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn, New York, to Ireland, though his flight plan was filed to return to Long Beach. He claimed his unauthorized flight was due to a navigational error, caused by heavy cloud cover that obscured landmarks and low-light conditions, causing him to misread his compass. However, he was a skilled aircraft mechanic (he was one of the builders of Charles Lindbergh’s Spirit of St. Louis) and had made several modifications to his own plane, preparing it for his transatlantic flight. He had been denied permission to make a nonstop flight from New York to Ireland, and his “navigational error” was seen as deliberate. Nevertheless, he never publicly admitted to having flown to Ireland intentionally.

Although Corrigan’s flight was 9 years after Lindbergh’s, his story caught the fancy of the public and he became somewhat famous. Here he is:

Here’s his “jerry-rigged” plane (sans wings) coming back to New York on the liner Manhattan (Corrigan got a ticker-tape parade down Broadway):

And here’s the headline of the New York Post on Friday, August 5, 1938, with a “wrong way” headline:

And there were four big airplane crashes and one train crash on this day between 1996 and 2014. Consult the “July 17” entry for Wikipedia for details.

Those who were born on this day include:

1763 – John Jacob Astor, German-American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1848)

1871 – Lyonel Feininger, German-American painter and illustrator (d. 1956)

1889 – Erle Stanley Gardner, American lawyer and author (d. 1970)

1899 – James Cagney, American actor and dancer (d. 1986)

1910 – James Coyne, Canadian lawyer and banker, 2nd Governor of the Bank of Canada (d. 2012)

1947 – Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

1954 – Angela Merkel, German chemist and politician, 8th Chancellor of Germany

I’ve often said that Feininger was one of my favorite painters. Here’s his “The Market Church at Halle” (1930):

Notables who “fell asleep” on this day include:

1790 – Adam Smith, Scottish economist and philosopher (b. 1723)

1793 – Charlotte Corday, French murderer (b. 1768)

1887 – Dorothea Dix, American nurse and activist (b. 1802)

1912 – Henri Poincaré, French mathematician, physicist, and engineer (b. 1854)

1918 – Victims of the Shooting of the Romanov family Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia (b. 1901) Grand Duchess Maria Nikolaevna of Russia (b. 1899) Grand Duchess Olga Nikolaevna of Russia (b. 1895) Grand Duchess Tatiana Nikolaevna of Russia (b. 1897) Alexandra Fyodorovna of Russia (b. 1872) Aleksei Nikolaevich, Tsarevich of Russia (b. 1904) Nikolai II of Russia (b. 1868) Anna Demidova (b. 1878) Ivan Kharitonov (b. 1872) Alexei Trupp (b. 1858) Yevgeny Botkin (b. 1865)

1959 – Billie Holiday, American singer (b. 1915)

1961 – Ty Cobb, American baseball player and manager (b. 1886)

1974 – Dizzy Dean, American baseball player and sportscaster (b. 1910)

2001 – Katharine Graham, American publisher (b. 1917)

2006 – Mickey Spillane, American crime novelist (b. 1918)

2009 – Walter Cronkite, American journalist and actor (b. 1916)

Here’s a photo I took of the tombs of the Romanovs in St. Peter and Paul Cathedral in St. Petersburg (photo from July, 2011). The remains were identified and buried in the cathedral. The Czar and Czarina are in the middle:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili mistakes biology for cosmology:

Hili: A black hole. A: Don’t be afraid, it will not gobble you up. Hili: But mightn’t there be a horrible spider inside?

In Polish:

Hili: Czarna dziura.

Ja: Nie bój się, ona cię nie wchłonie.

Hili: Ale czy nie kryje się w niej jakiś straszny pająk?

Two cartoons I found on Facebook:

And more cats:

Four tweets I found. The first involves two poor penguins in New Zealand: all they wanted was fish!

These little blue penguins had to be removed from under a sushi store near the Wgtn railway station, not once – but twice.

The two little kororā showed a complete disregard for police authority after being removed from under a food truck, and returning later in the day. 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/i728NRe0LP — First Up (@FirstUpRNZ) July 15, 2019

Nice slow-motion, video: a bullet goes through a block of gelatin:

Beautiful slow motion fun 😍 pic.twitter.com/io4WBFXLOe — Physics & Astronomy Zone (@ZonePhysics) October 9, 2018

Parkour, but I wouldn’t do this:

This seems a bit excessive: does it matter where Trump’s tweets were written, as they’re execrable no matter where they were composed? Is every President tainted by living in a slave-built house?

Trump’s racist tweets were written in the White House, which slaves helped build https://t.co/QgeStf3WYL — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 15, 2019

A tweet that Grania sent me on October 20 of last year: big noms for a big mammal:

The elephant family had a very gourd time this morning thanks to giant pumpkin grower Larry Nelson. pic.twitter.com/ZM6UI90LTe — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 19, 2018

A tweet from Heather Hastie. As they say, no cat ever suffered from insomnia:

Cat sleeping on a window pic.twitter.com/pSPZZMsBS9 — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) July 14, 2019

Tweets from Matthew Cobb, who said to have a look at the thread. As he told me of this one, “Mainly they are very bad puns, but you might be amused, or have your own.”

Some really funny paper titles in this thread. Enjoy 😊 https://t.co/eCz8afbEkn — Jon Noad (@dinojonrox) July 14, 2019

I told you that cats always land on their feet!