Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ “free will”

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “will2”, is recyled from 2006. But there’s also an update about last week’s strip:

Last week’s strip may have seriously underestimated the Church of England’s wealth. An alternative analysis puts it at nearer 23 billion.

The estimate last week was 8.3 billion.

At any rate, this strip is on a topic dear to my heart—free will. In this case, it raises the conundrum that if God knows everything we’re going to do, how could we ever have been able to do anything else? Theologians have answers, of course, but they’re tortuous and unconvincing:

5 Comments

  1. Ken Kukec
    Posted July 17, 2019 at 10:23 am | Permalink

    In the words of Illinois’s own velvet-voiced Sen. Everett Dirksen: a billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money.

    Reply
    • Gasper
      Posted July 17, 2019 at 10:48 am | Permalink

      Now there was a Republican of stature.

      Reply
  2. darwinwins
    Posted July 17, 2019 at 10:25 am | Permalink

    Did Mo just wink at me?

    Reply
  3. Gasper
    Posted July 17, 2019 at 10:46 am | Permalink

    When everything in religion is in superlatives, nothing makes sense.

    Reply
  4. phoffman56
    Posted July 17, 2019 at 11:15 am | Permalink

    And here I always thought “free willy” was something about tight underwear.

    Reply

