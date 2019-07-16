You can’t win

When I criticize Ilhan Omar, I get faulted for not mentioning Trump or Omar’s death threats. Now, when I criticize Trump, I get this (not posted, of course):
As the saying goes, you can’t satisfy all of the people all of the time. But I’m sick and tired of this kind of stuff, and of accusations of whataboutery: “Why didn’t you denounce [opposite ideology from what I’ve denounced]?” Trump doesn’t just happen to be saying mean things on Twitter, of course: he’s wrecking the country. But Samedi wants me to go after the left-wingers more. I suggest he—again, I’m presuming it’s a male—read Breitbart.
“Full Weatherman mode…” That’s a bit much. I do get a kick out of the Right Wing when they go all Drama Queen on you. Do they realize how ridiculous they are?
I would just say to them, get a life. What the hell do they think you are running here, a public news division. An equal opportunity for all sides of the news. Read it or get off my lawn.
You can use that if you want.
Accusations of whataboutery seem to quickly expose the accuser’s motive. This “Samedi” person is either not familiar with the context of PCC(E)’s posts, or if Samedi is (familiar), inept at making their point.
It is hard enough to satisfy some of the people some of the time.
Really, a “terrorist attack on an ICE facility?” I wonder how many were killed, dozens, hundreds, thousands? What weapons were deployed in this attack? Biological or nuclear WMDs? Why hasn’t Fox news alerted me to this atrocity? Can Samedi update with the latest news from this tragedy?
And what about the storming of Area 51? Will people please think of Area 51! 🙂
Trevor Noah had a hilarious piece on Area 51 last night😂
Rationality will hardly ever win over someone who is an ideologue. Super difficult to pull people out of their single minded thinking.
Sadly the idea that there is a bunch of left wing crazies out to kill you is something many people really believe. It’s what happens when you have state run media like FOX and that’s all these people watch. It truly is scary times. I thought it was bad when people made fallacious arguments about safety but this it really beyond the pale. No wonder Pinker has such a hard time.
Since starting ignoring Arsebook and Twatter my life has gotten significantly better.
On a certain level, he has a point. I have trouble getting outraged at Trump saying stupid things on twitter. Saying stupid things on twitter is just what he does. (And it seems nearly everyone else on twitter, because twitter rots your brain) I care a lot more about what Trump does, rather than what he says, because the man is full of hot air.
But there seems to be a lot of people who don’t even know that an armed antifa terrorist attacked an ICE facility with firebombs and an AR-15 knockoff. And there seems to be quite a few people praising this terrorist attack.
ADL on Antifa
“That said, it is important to reject attempts to claim equivalence between the antifa and the white supremacist groups they oppose. The antifa reject racism but use unacceptable tactics. White supremacists use even more extreme violence to spread their ideologies of hate, to intimidate ethnic minorities, and undermine democratic norms. Right-wing extremists have been one of the largest and most consistent sources of domestic terror incidents in the United States for many years; they have murdered hundreds of people in this country over the last ten years alone. To date, there have not been any known antifa-related murders.”
https://www.adl.org/resources/backgrounders/who-are-the-antifa
ADL: Right-wing extremist violence is our biggest threat. The numbers don’t lie.
https://www.adl.org/news/op-ed/right-wing-extremist-violence-is-our-biggest-threat-the-numbers-dont-lie
Jerry, you are much too nice and straightforward a person.
So you don’t realise that this kind of thing is cynically and professionally crafted to provoke outrage, distract from issues, and deepen polarisation.
So you don’t realise that by exposing these outrageous examples of nonentities and spambots being deliberately outrageous, you are helping them achieve their objectives.
“As the saying goes, you can’t satisfy all of the people all of the time.”
That’s one of the unpleasant aspects of Twitter and blogs, where you have a wide audience including critics and people who dislike you, who then express their feelings. Some people probably follow WEIT for just this purpose.
Wouldn’t surprise me if your new pen pal Samedi’s real name is “Sergei” or “Ivan” and operating from a troll farm outside the former Petrograd.
Oh, here we go again. I just got the book, The Fifth Domain, so after I read it, I’ll get back to you.
sub
Sub
Damn if you do. Damn if you don’t.
To this person responding I would say: show me your resource for what you are stating as I don’t see anything like it in the news anywhere.