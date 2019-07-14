Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, July 14, 2019, and you know what that means?

It’s BASTILLE DAY! I left a space here for a Google Doodle, but didn’t see one. Then I found that there is a celebratory Doodle, but it’s visible only in France (click on screenshot to read about it):

In other news, it’s National Grand Marnier Day, which, as a U.S. holiday, constitutes cultural appropriation of a French cordial—unless, as you quaff it, you appreciate French history and culture and the oppression that many French experienced during the Revolution. It’s also Pandemonium Day. That’s not a chemical element named after a Szechuan mammal, but a celebration of all things chaotic. I don’t do well with chaos.

Finally, two more of Katie’s brood left last night, so we’re down to four offspring (ten born, one recently died from unknown causes, and five have fledged). Katie, who’s undergoing the usual empty-nester molt, will be here for a while.

Things that happened on July 14 include:

1771 – Foundation of the Mission San Antonio de Padua in modern California by the Franciscan friar Junípero Serra.

1789 – French Revolution: Citizens of Paris storm the Bastille.

1791 – The Priestley Riots drive Joseph Priestley, a supporter of the French Revolution, out of Birmingham, England.

1865 – First ascent of the Matterhorn by Edward Whymper and party, four of whom die on the descent.

1874 – The Chicago Fire of 1874 burns down 47 acres of the city, destroying 812 buildings, killing 20, and resulting in the fire insurance industry demanding municipal reforms from Chicago’s city council.

This is after the “real” Great Chicago Fire of 1871, which killed roughly 300 people, destroyed about 3.3 square miles (9 km2) of the city, and left more than 100,000 people homeless.

1881 – Billy the Kid is shot and killed by Pat Garrett outside Fort Sumner.

1911 – Harry Atwood, an exhibition pilot for the Wright brothers, lands his airplane at the South Lawn of the White House. He is later awarded a Gold medal from U.S. President William Howard Taft for this feat.

It’s not clear whether Atwood had permission to do this, but if he didn’t he would be jailed today rather than feted.

1933 – Gleichschaltung: In Germany, all political parties are outlawed except the Nazi Party.

1933 – The Nazi eugenics begins with the proclamation of the Law for the Prevention of Hereditarily Diseased Offspring that calls for the compulsory sterilization of any citizen who suffers from alleged genetic disorders.

1960 – Jane Goodall arrives at the Gombe Stream Reserve in present-day Tanzania to begin her famous study of chimpanzees in the wild.

Here’s a nice anecdote about Goodall, referring to the cartoon below:

Wikipedia says this about that:

One of Gary Larson’s Far Side cartoons shows two chimpanzees grooming. One finds a blonde human hair on the other and inquires, “Conducting a little more ‘research’ with that Jane Goodall tramp?” Goodall herself was in Africa at the time, and the Jane Goodall Institute thought this was in bad taste, and had their lawyers draft a letter to Larson and his distribution syndicate, in which they described the cartoon as an “atrocity.” They were stymied by Goodall herself when she returned and saw the cartoon, as she stated that she found the cartoon amusing. Since then, all profits from sales of a shirt featuring this cartoon go to the Jane Goodall Institute. Goodall wrote a preface to The Far Side Gallery 5, detailing her version of the controversy, and the Institute’s letter was included next to the cartoon in the complete Far Side collection. She praised Larson’s creative ideas, which often compare and contrast the behaviour of humans and animals. In 1988, when Larson visited Gombe he was attacked by a chimpanzee named Frodo.

Nature got revenge on Larson. (I rue the day he stopped cartooning.)

Finally, we have these two July 14 incidents:

1976 – Capital punishment is abolished in Canada.

2016 – A terrorist vehicular attack in Nice, France kills 86 civilians and injures over 400 others.

Notables born on this day include:

1602 – Cardinal Mazarin, Italian-French cardinal and politician, 2nd Chief Minister of the French Monarch (d. 1661)

1862 – Gustav Klimt, Austrian painter and illustrator (d. 1918)

I never fail to remind readers that Klimt, a very great artist, was also a cat lover. Here’s a picture of the artist with his cat, named Katze (“cat”) taken by Moriz Nehr

My theory, which is mine, is that if you made a list of great artists, more of them would own cats than dogs. Why? Because cats are art on the hoof, or, as I call them, “living sculptures.” They are beautiful in action and in repose, and you can’t say that about, well, that other animal.

Others born on this day include:

1903 – Irving Stone, American author and educator (d. 1989)

1913 – Gerald Ford, American commander, lawyer, and politician, 38th President of the United States (d. 2006)

1926 – Harry Dean Stanton, American actor, musician, and singer (d. 2017)

1938 – Jerry Rubin, American activist, author, and businessman (d. 1994)

Those who bought it on July 14 include:

1817 – Germaine de Staël, French philosopher and author (b. 1766)

1827 – Augustin-Jean Fresnel, French physicist and engineer, reviver of wave theory of light, inventor of catadioptric lighthouse lens (b. 1788)

1881 – Billy the Kid, American criminal (b. 1859)

1939 – Alphonse Mucha, Czech painter and illustrator (b. 1860)

Mucha was a wonderful Art Nouveau artist, famous for his posters and advertisements. Here’s a train-travel poster from 1897:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s dialogue is enigmatic. Malgorzata explains:

It’s a word play on a Polish saying. When somebody has really big problems in life (terminal illness, death of a loved one) there is a saying in Polish: “he is carrying the holy cross” – meaning he is suffering like Christ on Via Dolorosa. Hili sees an ant carrying something very heavy and she remembers this saying. For her it’s an epitome of the greatest physical burden imaginable, so she applies it to the ant. The dialogue:

A: What did you see there? Hili: An ant is carrying a holy cross.

In Polish:

Ja: Co tam zobaczyłaś?

Hili: Mrówka dźwiga krzyż pański.

A cat meme sent by reader Merilee:

From Sarah. I’m not sure what’s up with this, given that it’s in both Chinese and English. My best guess is that someone took a small Chinese police-dog vest and put it on a cat. (Readers of Chinese: does it really say “police dog”?)

I’ve found more tweets from Grania, but will dole them out one by one. Here’s a bunch of cool chemistry “experiments”:

A tweet sent by reader Barry, who avers, “There’s something relaxing about watching other animals eat, even if it’s a sloppy hippopotamus.” This hippo makes short work of a watermelon. Imagine downing a melon in one bite!

mesmerized by this tiktok of a hippo eating a whole watermelon pic.twitter.com/8NfBr2kY7U — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) July 13, 2019

Ancient lacewing wings show “eyespot” patterns similar to some modern butterflies. But, as Matthew asks, “Whose eyes are they mimicking?” Remember this is the Jurassic, and there weren’t many of mammals.

A selection of #Jurassic kalligrammatid lacewing (Neuroptera) wings from China, showing well preserved eye spot colour patterns, similar to those seen in butterflies today. #FossilFriday #insects #Neuroptera pic.twitter.com/mGHI0Z9xi1 — James E. Jepson (@JamesEJepson) July 12, 2019

More tweets from Matthew. Sound up on these two, as you’ll be chuffed to hear porcupine noises:

OMG; if I could just see these birds in the feathers just once! Is that too much to ask?

You know that problem when you can't move your feet because of #kakapo chicks? I reckon if everyone in #NZ met these guys and knew that without cats/stoats/rats/dogs/possums they could be in your garden, the whole country would be predator-free in 10 years….. #kakapo2019 pic.twitter.com/2bunQEO5BT — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) July 13, 2019

God has nearly 6 million followers, and his Twitter feed is wickedly funny. But here he tells us he doesn’t exist (or maybe that he’s a deistic god):

At those darkest moments when it feels like I've abandoned you, remember: I was never with you to begin with. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) July 13, 2019

You couldn’t make this one up! But maybe you can make up a story about why they had this stuff. . .

Two people were arrested after a traffic stop of a stolen car revealed the two had a rattlesnake, radioactive uranium, and an open bottle of Kentucky Deluxe.​ https://t.co/nKytCZXsNP — KFOR (@kfor) July 11, 2019