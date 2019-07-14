My ducks are in a row

Aren’t I lucky? When I walked home from work I took a short detour by the pond—I have no free will about such things—and saw this (it’s an iPhone photo):

Aren’t they adorable all lined up—and with Daphne standing guard? And I get the extra pleasure of knowing that I helped contribute to them all being alive and in good condition.

Ducks are underrated: people like them because they’re “clown birds” that have funny-looking bills and waddle: like soccer balls that quack. But they’re exquisitely adapted to their environment, and avian jacks-of-all trades. But I will stop now and let you enjoy the brood.