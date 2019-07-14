My ducks are in a row

Aren’t I lucky? When I walked home from work I took a short detour by the pond—I have no free will about such things—and saw this (it’s an iPhone photo):
Aren’t they adorable all lined up—and with Daphne standing guard? And I get the extra pleasure of knowing that I helped contribute to them all being alive and in good condition.
Ducks are underrated: people like them because they’re “clown birds” that have funny-looking bills and waddle: like soccer balls that quack. But they’re exquisitely adapted to their environment, and avian jacks-of-all trades. But I will stop now and let you enjoy the brood.
TOO adorable!!! This is an award-winning photo for sure. And, yes, via you, Jerry, I’ve an appreciation and love of DUCKS I’d otherwise never have gotten. Thanks!
What a picture. That is outstanding.
That is almost a baseball team.
That _is_ an interesting scene!
Great light. One of the finest duckumentations of mother and child(ren) I’ve ever seen! Quack!
Tee hee… very cute.
+1
Nice that the ducks are showing you a little gratitude: ‘Now, Prof Coyne may stop by today, so please, make it easy for him to get a nice photo of you all. You know how happy it makes him.’
(And his readers.)
Best family photo ever, never mind what species!
“…they’re exquisitely adapted to their environment, and avian jacks-of-all trades.”
Not to mention, very fecund.
I’m guessing that Daphne is one of Honey’s daughters (duckters?) – look at the markings on her bill!
This is a truly award-worthy picture! Thank you (and the ducks) for sharing this with us and brightening our day.