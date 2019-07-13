Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, July 13, 2019, and National French Fry Day. Perhaps, given that the Belgians might well have invented the dish, with antecedents to that effect dating back to 1680, they should be called “Belgian fries.” Either is better than “freedom fries”, though.

I counted only six big ducks in Katie’s brood today; perhaps two more have flown away. I was told that, according to my posts last year, Honey’s brood began departing at the end of July. (I thought it was later.)

It’s also Embrace Your Geekness Day. I’ll leave it to you to decide how to celebrate given that I think the term “geek” is a pejorative for any number of pursuits, many of which are admirable.

Stuff that happened on this day include these events:

1793 – Journalist and French revolutionary Jean-Paul Marat is assassinated in his bathtub by Charlotte Corday, a member of the opposing political faction.

1863 – New York City draft riots: In New York City, opponents of conscription begin three days of rioting which will be later regarded as the worst in United States history.

1956 – The Dartmouth workshop is the first conference on artificial intelligence.

1973 – Alexander Butterfield reveals the existence of the “Nixon tapes” to the special Senate committee investigating the Watergate break-in.

1977 – New York City: Amidst a period of financial and social turmoil experiences an electrical blackout lasting nearly 24 hours that leads to widespread fires and looting.

Note that when police aren’t available, as in the Montreal Police Strike of 1969, order breaks down completely. So much for the misguided demand to get rid of the cops!

1985 – The Live Aid benefit concert takes place in London and Philadelphia, as well as other venues such as Moscow and Sydney.

2016 – Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Cameron resigns, and is succeeded by Theresa May.

Notables born on this day include:

100 BC – Julius Caesar, Roman general and statesman (d. 44 BC) [JAC: Wikipedia gives his birth date as “12 or 13 July”.]

1894 – Isaac Babel, Russian short story writer, journalist, and playwright (d. 1940)

1903 – Kenneth Clark, English historian and author (d. 1983)

1940 – Paul Prudhomme, American chef and author (d. 2015)

1940 – Patrick Stewart, English actor, director, and producer

Those who “passed” on this day include:

1626 – Robert Sidney, 1st Earl of Leicester, English politician (b. 1563)

1793 – Jean-Paul Marat, French physician and theorist (b. 1743)

1893 – Young Man Afraid of His Horses, American tribal chief (b. 1836)

1945 – Alla Nazimova, Russian-American actress, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1879)

1946 – Alfred Stieglitz, American photographer and curator (b. 1864)

1951 – Arnold Schoenberg, Austrian-American composer and painter (b. 1874)

1954 – Frida Kahlo, Mexican painter and educator (b. 1907)

2014 – Nadine Gordimer, South African novelist, short story writer, and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1923)

Kahlo is, of course, one of my favorite modern painters, and I always put up a picture of her with a cat (or a jaguar) on her birthday or deathday. Today I’ll feature her with parrots in her painting Me and My Parrots (Yo y mis pericos), 1941:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is nosing around, and I don’t think she’s looking for cherries:

Hili: I’m not needed here. I think I will go to the orchard. A: And what will you do there? Hili: I will check what’s under the trees.

In Polish:

Hili: Nic tu po mnie, chyba pójdę do sadu. Ja: I co tam będiesz robić? Hili: Zobaczę kto chodzi pod drzewami.

The photo below is, as HuffPo would say, “genius”:

From Laurie, who posted this on my Facebook page:

A tweet sent by reader Su. It would be easier for the cat if the floor weren’t so slippery!

Many of the world's top athletes and purrformers carry out various set rituals which they feel they must implement in order to execute their performance properly. pic.twitter.com/FAxJYleIIr — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) July 10, 2019

From Nilou. Is this a basilisk lizard? If so, I’ve seen one of these run across a stream in Central America, where they’re sometimes known as “Jesus Christ lizards”. (Yes, they can run across water.)

I found this tweet that Grania sent me on August 20 of last year. Her email header was “to read”, meaning that I should read it.

Wow. This @TheAtlantic essay by @davidfrum is a stunning indictment of @DineshDSouza & his questionable historicism. Let's hope moderate Republicans can board-check the alt-Right in the same way we hope moderate Democrats quell the SJWs/alt-Left.https://t.co/jsWQIVraNM — Michael Shermer (@michaelshermer) August 13, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. It so happens that this is very close to the rate at which your fingernails grow, which is about 3.5 mm a month (that’s also the rate at which the continents move due to continental drift):

The Moon is moving away from the Earth at about 4 centimetres a year which is about a millimetre every week (It's 2 metres further away than when Apollo 11 flew there in 1969!) #Apollo50th #MoonLanding50 #Moon pic.twitter.com/QB3HLKNGBT — Marcus Chown (@marcuschown) July 12, 2019

In fact, this big orange cat has interposed itself into many works of Internet art, all the way from Da Vinci to Dali:

Russian artist Svetlana Petrova decided to add her big ginger cat to some iconic artworks #womensart pic.twitter.com/NAa42icBfi — #WOMENSART (@womensart1) July 12, 2019

Have a look at all the photos in this thread: they’re all good but the second one below, with the red-winged blackbird blowing frost rings, is one of the best animal photos I’ve ever seen:

And finally the Grand Prize Winner of the 2019 Audubon Photography Awards is this Red-winged Blackbird blowing frosty rings in the cold morning air. We can literally see birdsong in this photo and that is just magical. What a beautiful world we share with these creatures. pic.twitter.com/qxFz9Jr6xR — Nicolas Gonzalez🦉 (@NicoSGonzalez) July 11, 2019

Turn the sound up to hear this owl make a funny sneeze. It honks!

Twitter this is how it sounds when an owl sneezes. I think it wouldn't be right if I don't share that with everyone pic.twitter.com/FG43MYLiYl — .•𝑨𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒆🖤 (@yeontataee) July 8, 2019