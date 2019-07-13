Fortress Around Your Heart

Saturdays are slow days for both me and readership, and I use the time to buy groceries, hang out with my ducks and work on non-website stuff. While doing the latter, this song suddenly came into my head, so I thought I’d put it up. It’s Sting, of course, singing one of my favorite songs from his pen. It’s from the 1985 album Dream of the Blue Turtles. In fact, I think it’s the best song he ever wrote, with this one, from 1993, close behind.
Sting seems to have disappeared, but I always admired not just his voice, but his writing ability, as instantiated in this song. According to Wikipedia, it’s about the breakup of his first marriage. They also quote him:
“‘Fortress’ is about appeasement, about trying to bridge the gaps between individuals. The central image is a minefield that you’ve laid around this other person to try and protect them. Then you realise that you have to walk back through it. I think it’s one of the best choruses I’ve ever written.”
If you know Sting’s real name, you’re wasting precious space in your neurons. (It’s Gordon Sumner.)
It’s a song that gives me a sad, depressed feeling. Yet, at moments, gives glimpses of resolution- but not happiness. More of a drained relief of something being over…. but that’s just me…. 90’s, I think…
I think it needs the Jacob Collier treatment- he did it to Every Little Thing She Does…. I’ll ty to find it…. and here it is https://youtu.be/Cj27CMxIN28
… there’s substantial orchestral lead in you can skip to get to the core part…
That’s a favourite of mine too. There’s an interesting analysis of how the song is constructed too, here (you tube).
Sting hasn’t completely disappeared. Sting2019.com gives him a coming date in Illinois – Highland Park among others.
Dream of the Blue Turtles is perhaps the finest album of the ’80s. I could always listen to it both sides, all the way threw.
“…with this one, from 1993, close behind”
inspired by the poet Robert Burns:
The Rigs O’ Barley
1783
Tune: Corn Rigs are bonie.
It was upon a Lammas night,
When corn rigs are bonie,
Beneath the moon’s unclouded light,
I held awa to Annie;
The time flew by, wi’ tentless heed,
Till, ‘tween the late and early,
Wi’ sma’ persuasion she agreed
To see me thro’ the barley.
I liked that one too… Notice a reference to a Ewan McColl song that I didn’t notice at the time, about building a city and “walking through the streets in the afternoon” — from a song that is unfortunately relevant again, The Ballad of Accounting
In the morning we built the city
In the afternoon walked through its streets
Evening saw us leaving
We wandered through our days as if they would never end
All of us imagined we had endless time to spend
We hardly saw the crossroads and small attention gave
To landmarks on the journey from the cradle to the grave,
cradle to the grave, cradle to the grave
(Lyrics here, powerful version of it sung by the great Scottish folk singer Dick Gaughan)
And how could an atheist not like “All This Time” from The Soul Cages?
I dunno. Sting’s got a great voice, but in terms of his songwriting, I prefer the stuff he did early on with The Police. Maybe that’s just me, ’cause I was still in my twenties then, and The Police were part of a new thing goin’ on in Rock’n’Roll.
Those tunes had some edge; they could hit you in the gut. Sting’s solo work is pleasant pop; but by comparison, it’s soft.
I have to agree. Though the Police’s last album (Synchronicity) was also dreadful in places — reading Jung seems to send everyone a bit silly.
I wonder how the lyric “their logic ties me up and raped me” would go over these days.
Ugh “and rapes”
I’d understood that lyric to be figurative.
If that’s a problem, imagine how Alexander Pope’s “The Rape of the Lock” must go over today. 🙂
His solo work is somewhat depressing – this number is overcomplexified jazz phrasing, in a navel-gazing G-minor key with a damned ukulele to top it off. It will sour milk.
Love the song (and the man) but what’s with the baggy trou?
Baggy trou? Perlease, they’re called parachute pants as per M.C. Hammer. Look here:
This is the ultra-fake, pretentious mid-80s when music crawled into the corner & died.
mid/late 1980s: Short haired accountant bloke with small pony tail to show he’s cool, casually places his brick mobile phone on the wine bar bar top & orders an OJ Champagne spritzer while eyeing up the girlies in the corner in exercise Spandex. It was hell on Earth!
Even redneck losers selling speed were adding a rat-tail type pony to their mullet style, guys with permed, shaggy long hair with an entire can of hairspray to cement it together [Robert Plant, Robert Palmer doing Simply Irrisistable, Sting]. Miami Vice pastel suits with BIG, unstructured shoulders teamed with the sockless casual slip-on loafer. The wool mix jumper flung over the shoulders & sleeves crossed at the front in a half knot, spandex exercise wear, ripped jeans, Frankie Tees.
Vomit, vomit vomit.
It takes one to know one (tee hee). How did YOU dress in the 80s, Michael?🤓
Home: Short hair, dark clothes, lotsa pockets, no brands, no tees ever & very sturdy footwear. Ready for anything, well maintained footwear is the ticket.
Abroad: Unobtrusive, local style & no ‘noise’ in dress or behaviour. Never carry a camera or a map for example.
I love Sting and The Police. I was too cheap to see them in concert when they reunited though. Those ticket prices were steep!
Didn’t know this song. Unnerving beautiful music and (to me) enigmatic lyrics (some deep personal loss?). Great.
If you’re like me, you can’t hear the lyrics properly, and they’re worth hearing. So here they are:
[Verse 1]
Under the ruins of a walled city
Crumbling towers and beams of yellow light
No flags of truce, no cries of pity
The siege guns had been pounding all through the night
It took a day to build the city
We walked through its streets in the afternoon
As I returned across the fields I’d known
I recognized the walls where I’d once laid
I had to stop in my tracks for fear
Of walking on the mines I’d laid
[Chorus]
And if I built this fortress around your heart
Encircled you in trenches and barbed wire
Then let me build a bridge
For I cannot fill the chasm
And let me set the battlements on fire
[Verse 2]
Then I went off to fight some battle
That I’d invented inside my head
Away so long for years and years
You probably thought or even wished that I was dead
While the armies are all sleeping
Beneath the tattered flag we’d made
I had to stop in my track for fear
Of walking on the mines I’d laid
[Chorus]
[Verse 3]
This prison has now become your home
A sentence you seem prepared to pay
It took a day to build the city
We walked through its streets in the afternoon
As I returned across the lands I’d known
I recognized the fields where I’d once played
I had to stop in my tracks for fear
Of walking on the mines I’d laid
[Chorus]
I like the song, but don’t like the rhyming of “laid” with itself, especially when the first “laid” shoulda been “lay”…
Your song choices make me feel very relaxed and I don’t know what that is.