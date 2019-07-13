Fortress Around Your Heart

Saturdays are slow days for both me and readership, and I use the time to buy groceries, hang out with my ducks and work on non-website stuff. While doing the latter, this song suddenly came into my head, so I thought I’d put it up. It’s Sting, of course, singing one of my favorite songs from his pen. It’s from the 1985 album Dream of the Blue Turtles. In fact, I think it’s the best song he ever wrote, with this one, from 1993, close behind.

Sting seems to have disappeared, but I always admired not just his voice, but his writing ability, as instantiated in this song. According to Wikipedia, it’s about the breakup of his first marriage. They also quote him:

“‘Fortress’ is about appeasement, about trying to bridge the gaps between individuals. The central image is a minefield that you’ve laid around this other person to try and protect them. Then you realise that you have to walk back through it. I think it’s one of the best choruses I’ve ever written.”

If you know Sting’s real name, you’re wasting precious space in your neurons. (It’s Gordon Sumner.)