Caturday felids trifecta: Ben the Golf Cat fouls up putts; a stowaway kitten; and a film about New York’s street-cat saviors

Ben the golf cat won’t let you sink a putt. This video is from two years ago, but has recently reappeared. If you don’t want to bend over to retrieve balls from the hole, Ben is the cat for you!

*************

The notes for this YouTube video say this:

Occurred on July 2, 2019 / Vladikavkaz, Russia “‘We found a kitty inside a car bumper after the owner heard some strange noises. The lady who owned the car took him home with her.”

I’m glad that tiny tabby got adopted by the rescuer; it would be almost incumbent on you to keep a cat that lodged itself in your car frame. I would have named it “Bumper.”

*************

This New York Times article (click to read) highlights a new movie about people who rescue street cats, either trying to find homes for them or engaging in the “trap, neuter, release” program which, though it keeps new kittens from being born in the streets, also puts the adults back in tough conditions.

An excerpt from the article: New York’s cat lovers are probably familiar with the feeling of wanting to help out the city’s many stray felines, but Rob Fruchtman and Steven Lawrence’s modest, effective documentary “The Cat Rescuers” captures the peculiar anxiety of not being able to help all of them. The film focuses on the brave, sometimes eccentric souls who have devoted their lives to caring for the city’s cat population. As we watch their often heroic efforts, we get the nauseating sense that whatever they do will never be enough.

In many cases, these people catch the animals, then arrange to have them spayed and vaccinated, before releasing them back out into the streets. There probably aren’t enough prospective owners for these cats, and many of the animals brought to shelters wind up being euthanized; the film’s most heart-rending sequence involves watching different people from all walks of life bringing their beloved pets to one such shelter, in the full knowledge that these creatures, if they can’t find a home, will eventually be killed. And here’s the movie’s two-minute trailer. The NYT notes that “no animal lover should be surprised to find themselves holding back tears while watching this documentary.”

The official website for “The Cat Rescuers” is here, and includes four Vimeo clips that I can’t bear to watch.

My only comment is to add the old proverb, “whoever saves a life, it is as though he had saved the lives of all men”, replacing “men” with “creatures.” Interestingly, this phrase, which derives from Jewish scripture (with the proviso that the life saved must be Jewish) also appears in the Qur’an.

h/t: Michael, Ginger K.