Thursday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Thursday, July 11, 2019, and it was a hot one in Chicago yesterday, with a high of 95° F (35° C). The ducks survived.

It’s National Blueberry Muffin Day: my favorite muffin, but I was shocked to learn that there are 400 calories in a Starbuck’s blueberry muffin (I never buy the overpriced baked goods at Starbucks, but I’ll take that as a widely-consumed exemplar—and those muffins are smaller than many). That’s already one-sixth of the calories required daily by an average bloke, and the equivalent of 8.3 tablespoons of sugar. So it goes.

But it’s also Free Slurpee Day at participating stores of the 7-Eleven chain in North America (check yours), and also World Population Day, designed to call attention to population issues like family planning. Do you know, by the way, the current population of humans on Earth? The world population clock, which you can access by clicking on the link below, just gave this figure (retrieved at about 5:35 a.m. today; watch how fast it ticks!). I remember when “3 billion” was the conventional figure.

Stuff that happened on July 11 includes:

1576 – Martin Frobisher sights Greenland.

1789 – Jacques Necker is dismissed as France’s Finance Minister sparking the Storming of the Bastille.

1804 – A duel occurs in which the Vice President of the United States Aaron Burr mortally wounds former Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton.

1893 – The first cultured pearl is obtained by Kōkichi Mikimoto.

1895 – Brothers Auguste and Louis Lumière demonstrate movie film technology to scientists.

1914 – Babe Ruth makes his debut in Major League Baseball.

1921 – Former President of the United States William Howard Taft is sworn in as 10th Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, becoming the only person ever to hold both offices.

1924 – Eric Liddell won the gold medal in 400m at the 1924 Paris Olympics, after refusing to run in the heats for 100m, his favoured distance, on the Sunday.

That was portrayed in the famous movie Chariots of Fire. Here’s the real Liddell:

And the remarkably similar movie Liddell, played by Ian Charleson. The movie won the 1981 Oscar for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

1960 – To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee is first published, in the United States.

by Harper Lee is first published, in the United States. 1972 – The first game of the World Chess Championship 1972 between challenger Bobby Fischer and defending champion Boris Spassky starts.

Notables born on this day include:

1767 – John Quincy Adams, American lawyer and politician, 6th President of the United States (d. 1848)

1897 – Bull Connor, American police officer (d. 1973)

1899 – E. B. White, American essayist and journalist (d. 1985)

1920 – Yul Brynner, Russian actor and dancer (d. 1985) [JAC: real name Yuliy Borisovich Briner]

1930 – Harold Bloom, American literary critic

1956 – Sela Ward, American actress

1967 – Jhumpa Lahiri, Indian American novelist and short story writer

1975 – Lil’ Kim, American rapper and producer

Those who “passed” on this day include:

1937 – George Gershwin, American pianist, songwriter, and composer (b. 1898)

1966 – Delmore Schwartz, American poet and short story writer (b. 1913)

1989 – Laurence Olivier, English actor, director, and producer (b. 1907)

2007 – Lady Bird Johnson, American beautification activist; 43rd First Lady of the United States (b. 1912)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is licking her chops:

Hili: A whole swarm of birds. A: They are unavailable. Hili: I can dream, can’t I?

In Polish:

Hili: Cała chmara ptaków.

Ja: Są niedostępne.

Hili: Ale pozwalają pomarzyć. And Leon is frequenting the beautiful garden at his future home: Leon: You can come out. It stopped raining. Reader Simon, who was in Washington, D.C., sent a photo and a note:

Anyhow saw the sign below yesterday in the National Gallery of Art Statue Garden. No sign of any ducks though! Ceiling Cat bless those who think about how ducklings must get in and out of basins with high walls. But can ducks read?

Shared with me on Facebook from Everything Gardening:

Mark Sturtevant sent this from “Tastefully Offensive on Instagram“:

One more from FB:

This tweet portrays part of a pretty amazing film, and quite enlightened given that it was made in 1943 (excuse the tweeter’s misspelling):

I found another tweet sent by Grania deep in my inbox (we have a few more, too). Here it is:

This video taken in Sacre-Coeur, Quebec on October 16, 2018 shows strong winds trying to 'push' the trees over: as the force is transferred to the roots, the ground begins to move like it's 'breathing' https://t.co/mhZqojIiGb | https://t.co/Rl0cSy6Sya pic.twitter.com/fWV8cOOXuR — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) October 21, 2018

Two tweets from Nilou. The first shows a phenomenon I find remarkable: the ability of some birds to keep their head rock-steady even though their bodies are moved about. That ability, of course, is adaptive, helping the bird focus on something important:

And a night heron using bread to lure fish. If that isn’t tool using, I don’t know what is:

funny & smart Bird.😂😂😂😂

share video with your smart friends. So i share my smart friend 👉@NetFreak143 pic.twitter.com/CUbYRsHFuO — 🕺 குருநாதா 😎 (@Coimbatoreian) July 7, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. In the first one, she asks us to note Mr. Lumpy’s egg handling at the end:

Mr Lumpy and Little Humbug having a very civilised feast tonight as the Devil child was snuffling round the back 👿🤣🐾🐾🐾🐾❤️ pic.twitter.com/A2pblrqNkL — Mr Lumpy & Friends (@LumpyandFriends) July 9, 2019

A kitten that sucks its thumb, even though kittens don’t have thumbs:

Tweets from Matthew. The first one puts the first “out of Africa” migration of “modern” Homo sapiens as early as 210,000 years, when the conventional wisdom was about 60,000 years. That’s a substantial difference, but these first migrants probably died out without issue. See the paper below, which I’ll post about shortly, and the appended note by Chris Stringer, an author on the Nature paper:

Now this take from Chris Stringer is rigorous and scrupulously honest. Oh, and fascinating! If true, this puts humans in Europe 150,000 years earlier than we thought. Here’s the paper: https://t.co/2tTKMa8wLA https://t.co/VDe4T2Hzk3 — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) July 10, 2019

Here’s the paper, which is available freely using the legal Unpaywall app (click on screenshot):

During last week's #TotalSolarEclipse in Vicuna, Chile, I was able to image the dark side of the Moon during totality. The Moon is then illuminated by sunlight reflects off the Earth. This is the only time you can actually see the New Moon phase. pic.twitter.com/ALh89afq59 — Fred Espenak (@FEspenak) July 10, 2019

I posted this yesterday, but some readers doubted whether it was true. It seems to be.

This is fucking barbaric. European couple charged £10k after emergency caesarean during which their baby died. They were unable to pay, so hospital refused to release the body. Your god, were he not fictitious, would fucking despise you, @theresa_may.https://t.co/qR1YYmvwAf — Profanity Dog (@ProfanityDog) July 10, 2019