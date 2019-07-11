Thursday ducks: zoomies and naptime

Forgive me while I indulge in a bit of duck display. First we have a video of the contagious zoomies, in which Katie’s brood simultaneously goes nuts in Botany Pond, swimming around rapidly, flapping their wings, making very short flights within the pond, and diving for short jaunts underwater. I think it’s practice for flying, but might also be just for fun. It sure is for me!

The last duck flapping (at 1:06) is Katie, who’s lost her flight feathers during her molt.

And here are Daphne and her brood enjoying an afternoon snooze under a tree. The ducklings are still at the bunching-up stage. The hens are always positioned between their broods and potential danger.