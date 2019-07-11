More words and phrases I hate

It’s that time of year when the heat makes one splenetic, ready to denounce phrases used by the young, woke, or “with-it”. Here are a few of my most despiséd terms, and of course you’re welcome to add yours.
It’s time for the Daily Two Minutes of Hate!
1.) “Back in the day”. Of course this means “way back when” or “in old times that I remember”, but it’s annoyingly imprecise. When I hear it I want to ask, “In WHAT day? When?” It seems easier to say, “When I was a child” or something similar.
He’s a resilient guy, this Conan O’Brien, and now he’s rising from the ashes again, re-re-re-bearded and ready to puppet dance, hoping to promote his C-SPAN3 show by making guest appearances on everything from CNN’s “Spitzer Blagojevich’’ to “The Daily Show With Dennis Miller.’’ But we’ve known O’Brien is a fighter since back in the day, when he was the David to Jay Leno’s Goliath.
2.) “Passed” for “died”. This, of course, is a euphemism designed to avoid the word “died” or even the notion that someone is gone for good. Further, it implies that there’s an afterlife: that somebody passed on the way to somewhere else. We need to face up to the fact that everyone is going to die, but one way to deny that is to use words like “passed”. Now I don’t call out people for using that about someone they knew, as that would be churlish, but it still curls the soles of my shoes when I hear it.
“Passed away”, however, is better and doesn’t rankle nearly so much.
3.) “Salty”. I can’t tell you how much I despise this word, which, according to the Urban Dictionary, means “when you are upset over something little.” Alternatively: “The act of being upset, angry, or bitter as result of being made fun of or embarassed. Also a characteristic of a person who feels out of place or is feeling attacked.”
Here’s one example by a social-media-savvy Congressional representatives who is trying to be cool (note the Spanish—an attempt to show solidarity with her equally vocal sister). I also can’t stand the “sorry not sorry” phrase, which is odious but should at least have a comma or semicolon after the first word:
4.) “It is what it is.” (I’m sure I’ve highlighted this before.) A friend said this the other day and I said, “What does that mean?” The response: “You can’t do anything about the situation.” But often that’s not the case, and if that’s true then the phrase devolves to a watered-down version of Vonnegut’s “so it goes.” In other words, it’s a conversational place filler meant to make you sound cool.
Your turn!
“The fact that” always seemed so unnecessary to any point being made.
I agree wholeheartedly with you about salty; IMO it has been perverted entirely away from the meaning that I’ve grown accustomed to: salty adj in reference to the great amounts of experience long time mariners have acquired. Ex., That painedumonde is one great boatswain’s mate – he’s salty.
To ‘touch base’ and ‘send a shout out to’, make my skin crawl.
Yes, those are horrible.
https://www.japan-talk.com/jt/new/shoganai
Shoganai is a much better term/phrase than ‘it is what it is’, but if you use that in the states, you’d probably be judged for cultural appropriation.
I hate repetitive redundancy in all its forms.
Alliteration too!
Also alliteration!
Why couldn’t I have thought of that! Damn.
In any way, shape, or form (even with the Oxford comma)😬
I have to disagree – I first came across the phrase in short stories by Damon Runyon and it fitted right in with his narrative style.
Going forward
Guessing it was coined by a shifty business person in the 2000s – now ubiquitous.
News speak for ignoring anything hideous that has happened, negating history and reflexivity.
Its also a ‘look over there at the future’ distraction from real problems.
Rant over, thanks for asking.
I’ve said it before. I absolutely cringe when I read/hear “It begs the question” in place of “It raises the question”.
I hear it used so much that I jump when I hear it used correctly. I was listening to Hitchens on Youtube, and when he used it correctly it jolted me.
Even worse is “The question begs”. OUCH!!!
For me, it’s like using “ironic” – I’m never certain I’m using it correctly, and I usually become crestfallen over the whole thing. In fact I might quit trying at all to use the phrases…
I hate it when someone says “I am going to try and do…..something…”. Should it not be “I am going to try TO do….something…”?
While we are at it: I watched a reporter on one of the local television stations (I rarely do that)recently start almost every sentence in your bit with the word “Now”. ??
Or “So”😖
Do or do not, there is no try.
-Yoda
Never new that’s what salty meant. I always thought it was used to describe the use of colorful language and that it was derived from the stereotype of sailors as fluent cursers.
I’d (thankfully) not yet heard that version of salty, either.
Me too.
I love these posts, and so many great examples in the post and comments. I can feel the hate flowing through my body like electricity.
Thank Gowd for rubber souls.
AAAACCKKK! And another one – business jargon.
My best friend was applying for a job and she asked me to read over what she’d written. It was awful! “My passion is to grow my whatever (and it wasn’t flowers or tomatoes).” I forget after all this time just what it was she wrote.
But it was chock-full this miserable jargon. She went on and on with these trite and hackneyed words. It hurt my head to read it, and I asked her if she really meant to write those things.
She said that was what the company was looking for. They like that kind of slogan-ish talk. Okay, I understand. I’d been looking for a job and refused to apply because the paperwork was full of that jargon. I guess some businesses like that.
Yeah, I hate that use of “grow”, too. You can legitimately grow plants, or your hair or nails, but not your bysiness😖
Business…
Why then is “Our company has grown 50% in the last year.” acceptable? Or is it?
I guess that’s semi-OK…Not that I’m an expert. I guessI just agree with Laurance that “grow” is used way too promiscuously these days.
There are certain words that are (absolutely) required as virtue/knowledge/compliance signalling for certain types of jobs.
For instance: Public school teachers. You must say the right words (or as I, paraphrasing Evelyn Waugh (and David Crosby), like to say: Fly your (freak) flags and/or fly more flags).
Passed, moved on are just irritating euphemisms for feeding the worms.
Whenever you do this is surprises me that it does not annoy you when people use the word “evolution” in any way besides biological evolution. People do this to be cool. It is not cool. I wish I could convince you to be as annoyed by this as I am!
Midway through reading your #3 I thought of “It is what it is”. But then I came to your #4 and saw that that is what that was.
Sat instead of sitting and stood instead of standing, appear to be ubiquitous now.
Please give an example of your sat and stood complaint. Not sure I understand. Thanks.
“People feel that little bit more brave when they’re sat behind a computer screen or sat on their phone sending messages to people.”
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-48825769
This is very much a UK phenomenon. I don’t think Canadians and Americans ever use “sat” and “stood” in this way (unless they’re immigrants from the UK). Not sure about other parts of the English speaking world like Australia and New Zealand.
It used to be a northern English thing. Maybe even just Yorkshire. Now it seems to be nationwide.
Don’t think I’ve ever heard that.
OUR ORANGE PRESIDENT has the “jackpot” of them.
“lets see what happens”–that is his most used one at the press.
“that I can tell you”
is one I hear him say most often, and the phrase really means nothing.
“i,m not a fan” and “that’s a good thing, not a bad thing”.
Trump is the ambassador of Newspeak.
I have to disagree with PCC on “back in the day”. To my ear, it’s an idiom that references a past social context implicitly shared by the speaker and the audience, and isn’t stylistically equivalent to any other phrase. In the example given, the past social context is when Conan and Jay were rivals on late-night TV, and everyone reading the piece is likely to know that, and “back in the day” is shorthand. Spelling it out in specifics, aside from being lengthy and unnecessarily formal, could imply that the audience might not share the context, which is something the speaker may not intend. Of course, “back in the day” could be overused, but it has its place.
My gripe: “Over his/her skis”, as when a politician rashly takes a position on an issue that is unclear. I used to hear this a lot on cable news, but it seems to have faded.
I also don;t like over the skis. Or jump the shark. Gak.
I think that “jump the shark” has its uses.
I hate it when someone is being interviewed by the media, and the interviewer asks the interviewee a question, and the interviewee responds with either “sure” or “absolutely.” On a related note, I REALLY hate how nowadays ALL interviewees, after being thanked by interviwers say, “Thank you for having me.” Even worse is when they say “It’s been a pleasure” AFTER they’ve just spoken about climate change or kids being kept in cages. Really? It’s been a PLEASURE to talk about such things?
I agree with you on the “sure” and “absolutely” (especially the former!), but don’t see anything wrong with “Thanks for having me.” I agree with Stephen that “back in the day” is not all that bad.
I am afraid that I am reminded of a pageful of cartoons in the long-gone and unlamented ‘Punch’ magazine on the theme of ‘swinging’ parties. The final one showed a female guest shaking hands with the host, and saying ‘Thank you for having me’, to which the host replied ‘Thank you for coming’.
Sorry….
I don’t think EXPERTS in various fields should express thanks for being interviewed. AND, have you noticed how interviewees all use the first name of the journalist? “Thank you for having me, Scott.” It’s a big waste of air time besides being way too chummy. I don’t want my news to seem like one big happy family. Sorry. NPR is driving me crazy these days. FURTHER (oh, god, forgive me!), young female journalists should all hie themselves to speech coaches. WHY do they all have voices that sound like they’re 12? (Lulu—Sunday morn host—don’t use the word “awesome” ever again, as long as you live!)
“It is what it is.” Comes from New England Patriots coach Bill Bellichick(sp?). He is famous for saying nothing at his press conferences. Compare this with cartoon character Popeye’s, “I am what I am.” Existentialism?
John J. Fitzgerald
Isn’t it I YAM what I yam?🤓
I stand corrected! Thank you!
You’re welcome. Got to get these important sayings right 🙀
Or as Yamlet asked: Tuber or not tuber? [oy]
“Going forward.” I hope never to hear that phrase as we advance in the future. From now on.
Advance into the future …
You’re right. And the way things look now — going forward — we might not advance in the future, anyway.
I also despise “passed” for “died”. I originally thought it was a misuse of “passed away” or “passed on”, but I may well be wrong about that. It does indeed have a faint, or not so faint, suggestion of life after death.
The word that currently gets me very annoyed is “myself” used not reflexively but as an imagined more formal, more polite form of “me”.
Example: Person A: “Are you a climate change denier?” Person B: “Myself? For sure.”
I think it is just a shortening of “passed away”.
When I hear “passed” in a sentence about a dead person I seem to mentally insert “gas” into it.
The internet’s obsessive and stupid overuse of “stuns” every time any female celebrity walks on a red carpet — for me, pure fingers-down-the-blackboard time.
Is stunning better? “She looks stunning.”
I used to hear, “Jaw dropping” a lot. As in, the fireworks display was jaw dropping. The mental image of someone’s mandible becoming detached and hitting the floor with a thud, is never pleasing.
Yes, that’s bad (tired) too.
Same with “to die for” which I am very heartily sick of hearing. (Go away and effing die then!)
I’ve ever used “salty” only in the sense of scabrous or profane — the kind of talk or act one might expect of an “old salt,” a sailor who’s spent long stretches at sea.
Lived experience.
Please let me know when you’ve had a dead experience.
On a related note, I never had the good fortune to have a Dead experience, but I did get to see several Phil Lesh and friends concerts, so I guess that’s close, or at least Dead adjacent, but not a lived Dead experience.
Oh yes! And the implication that your “lived experience” means that certain things are “your truth”. Sorry, there’s truth and falsehood: No proprietorship of truth.
Sad that you can’t claim a lived live Dead experience.
Ha! 🙂 And, no, I can’t 😦 .
“Your turn!”
I can’t.
….
Oh! That could be one!
So
I can!
None of your list particularly annoy me (and there are plenty of words and phrases that do).
I never even knew that definition of “salty”.
It is what it is, seems just as good as “that’s the way it goes”, “c’est la vie”, “that’s the way the cookie crumbles”, etc. It’s just that it is such an over-used cliche that it is very tired by now.
Passed is perfectly respectable (at least when speaking to people who knew the deceased). I really have no issue with euphemisms for death. Whatever gets one through the night …
Back in the day – same as for It is what it is. It’s just tired now. And used in places where it’s very weak.
I am annoyed by the extremely common response these days, “right?” expressed as a question (with tone). Either agree with me (state it as a declaration using tone) or ask a proper question (“are you sure?”).
I always thought the term passed was a shortened version of passed over the chilly waters, a phrase I adore.
“In terms of”. It is terribly overused in stupid ways and makes for awful prose. E.g.: “In terms of phrases I hate, this irritates me the most.”
“Most” as a synonym for “almost”, e.g. “Most all people agree.” seems to be an American thing. Can someone explain this?
“Salty” is also a naval term. A seaman of long experience. Often used sardonically. “He’s thinks he’s pretty salty”. Or a green naval person who wishes to appear knowledgeable, for instance by causing new gold braid to become oxidized/corroded by soaking it in seawater.
And a very salty naval term. 🙂
But you wouldn’t want to get over your skis while jumping said shark 🤓
I am getting quite fed up with ‘reach out’ and ‘in a good place’; and I am really fed up with people who start every goddamn sentence with ‘So’.
Thankfully, most of these neologisms are like mayflies, and will pass (or pass away) with the seasons. Trouble is that others will arise in their place. Still, that’s natural selection for you.