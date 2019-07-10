Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, July 10, 2019, and National Pina Colada Day. It’s also Nikola Tesla Day, honoring the great man’s birthday in 1856, as well as Silence Day for followers of Meher Baba, the guru who didn’t speak for the last 43½ years of his life. (Followers are suppose to shut up for 24 hours today.)

Things that happened on this day in history include:

138 – Emperor Hadrian dies of heart failure at Baiae; he is buried at Rome in the Tomb of Hadrian beside his late wife, Vibia Sabina.

1212 – The most severe of several early fires of London burns most of the city to the ground.

1553 – Lady Jane Grey takes the throne of England.

She was queen for exactly nine days, and was executed seven months later.

1584 – William I of Orange is assassinated in his home in Delft, Holland, by Balthasar Gérard.

1913 – The temperature in Death Valley, California, hits 134 °F (57 °C), the highest temperature ever to be recorded on Earth.

The linked page on temperature extremes makes for fascinating reading.

I’ve been in the high-record location—Furnace Creek in Death Valley, where I used to do fly work—when the temperature was above 120° F (49° C). It was unbearable, even with low humidity. Needless to say, I couldn’t find any Drosophila there. And I had to rent a motel room with air conditioning, as I was collecting through the night. Yet, in this desert oasis, fifty miles from nowhere, flies miraculously appear each spring. This is what made me conclude (and subsequently confirm) that fruit flies can fly enormous distances, at least in the desert.

1925 – Meher Baba begins his silence of 44 years. His followers observe Silence Day on this date in commemoration.

1925 – Scopes Trial: In Dayton, Tennessee, the so-called “Monkey Trial” begins of John T. Scopes, a young high school science teacher accused of teaching evolution in violation of the Butler Act.

Fun fact: Tennessee’s Butler act forbade the teaching not of evolution, but of human evolution. Apparently the good citizens of that state had a bigger problem with evolution in our species than in other species.

1947 – Muhammad Ali Jinnah is recommended as the first Governor-General of Pakistan by the British Prime Minister, Clement Attlee.

1962 – Telstar, the world’s first communications satellite, is launched into orbit.

1985 – The Greenpeace vessel Rainbow Warrior is bombed and sunk in Auckland harbour by French DGSE agents, killing Fernando Pereira.

The French government was clearly behind this, but those who did the deed were barely punished. France did have to pay Greenpeace 8.1 million dollars, though.

1991 – Boris Yeltsin takes office as the first elected President of Russia.

1992 – In Miami, former Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega is sentenced to 40 years in prison for drug and racketeering violations.

1997 – In London, scientists report the findings of the DNA analysis of a Neanderthal skeleton which supports the “out of Africa theory” of human evolution, placing an “African Eve” at 100,000 to 200,000 years ago.

I can’t be arsed to check the above for accuracy.

1999 – In women’s association football, the United States defeated China in a penalty shoot-out at the Rose Bowl near Los Angeles to win the final match of the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The final was watched by 90,185 spectators, which set a new world record for attendance at a women’s sporting event.

2017 – Iraqi Civil War: Mosul is declared fully liberated from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

Notables born on this day include:

1638 – David Teniers III, Flemish painter (d. 1685)

Here’s a nice Teniers: “Cat concert” (1635). Flemish and Dutch painters did know how to draw cats! The conductor, however, appears to be an owl. And there’s an ape on the recorder.

1830 – Camille Pissarro, Danish-French painter (d. 1903)

1856 – Nikola Tesla, Serbian-American physicist and engineer (d. 1943)

1871 – Marcel Proust, French novelist, critic, and essayist (d. 1922)

1882 – Ima Hogg, American society leader, philanthropist, patron and collector of the arts (d. 1975)

More on the “first lady of Texas” from Wikipedia:

Hogg was the daughter of Sarah Ann “Sallie” Stinson and James Stephen “Big Jim” Hogg, later attorney general and governor of the state. Ima Hogg’s first name was taken from The Fate of Marvin, an epic poem written by her uncle Thomas Hogg. She endeavored to downplay her unusual name by signing her first name illegibly and having her stationery printed with “I. Hogg” or “Miss Hogg”. Although it was rumored that Hogg had a sister named “Ura Hogg”, she had only brothers.

Here’s Ima Hogg, who is not a bit hoglike:

1895 – Carl Orff, German composer and educator (d. 1982)

1897 – Legs Diamond, American gangster (d. 1931)

1911 – Cootie Williams, American trumpeter and bandleader (d. 1985)

1920 – David Brinkley, American journalist (d. 2003)

1939 – Mavis Staples, American singer

1943 – Arthur Ashe, American tennis player and journalist (d. 1993)

1947 – Arlo Guthrie, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1972 – Sofía Vergara, Colombian-American actress and producer

Those who bit the dust on this day include:

1806 – George Stubbs, English painter and academic (b. 1724)

Here’s a lovely Stubbs painting, “Miss Anne White’s Kitten” (1790):

1851 – Louis Daguerre, French photographer and physicist, invented the daguerreotype (b. 1787).

Here’s one of his earliest photos, and the first known to depict a human. From Wikipedia:

“Boulevard du Temple“, taken by Daguerre in 1838 in Paris, includes the earliest known photograph of a person. The image shows a busy street, but because the exposure had to continue for several minutes the moving traffic is not visible. At the lower right, however, a man apparently having his boots polished, and the bootblack polishing them, were motionless enough for their images to be captured.

1884 – Paul Morphy, American chess player (b. 1837)

1941 – Jelly Roll Morton, American pianist, composer, and bandleader (b. 1890)

1989 – Mel Blanc, American voice actor (b. 1908)

Mel Blanc, of course, was “The Man of a Thousand Voices”, including those of Daffy Duck, Bugs Bunny, and Porky Pig, with the last one inspiring Blanc’s tombstone inscription (yes, this is real):

This is a great interview of Blanc by David Letterman:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Andrzej discuss philosophy:

Hili: There are things about which it’s easier to be silent than to talk. A: I know, and it’s easier to be silent together.

In Polish:

Hili: Są sprawy, o których łatwiej milczeć niż rozmawiać.

Ja: Wiem, ale łatwiej milczeć razem.

A cartoon from reader Pliny the in Between:

A cartoon provided by reader Jon:

And something from Facebook:

A tweet with a reply from 7-Eleven:

A tweet Grania sent me in October of 2018, never used:

This #map of "every European city" by @ItchyFeetComic is too funny and will surely be an instant classic! The pigeon owned central station and the dystopian block housing deserve a special mention! pic.twitter.com/d7YISv2urJ — Simon Kuestenmacher (@simongerman600) October 8, 2018

A tweet from Heather Hastie, sent in the same month (I’m rifling my inbox):

From Nilou: bedtime for kitty:

AntifaGull:

Tweets from Matthew. The first one, and the linked article, suggests that there’s an alligator loose in a Chicago lagoon? How did it survive the winter, or was it recently dumped there? It’s a big one!

UPDATE: There's definitely SOMETHING in the Humboldt Park Lagoon… https://t.co/l0nVq9FPt2 pic.twitter.com/6bTuMtj3DD — Block Club Chicago (@BlockClubCHI) July 9, 2019

When photography was invented, there were still people around born in the 18th century. Here are four:

These four characters were all born in the 1700s. A fascinating set of photographic portraits taken in New York in 1840 show many of the people who had witnessed, first hand, the American War of Independence. pic.twitter.com/iGIAH0fM3G — BabelColour 🎞 (@StuartHumphryes) October 9, 2018

No choppers required! (I tried tripe exactly once: last fall in Paris. I will never try it again.) “Snoots” in the ad below are pig snouts (also very soft).

Leave your teeth at home h/t Fipi Lele pic.twitter.com/EPLevL8zqI — Masque of the Red Death (@doctorow) July 9, 2019