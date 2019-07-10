Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ government dosh

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “fix,” came with two links in the caption:

Maybe you should, Mo. Maybe you should.

This strip based on a story from last year. C of E’s financial status based on this.

This first link reports a warning from the head of the Church Buildings Council that the UK government should cough up £30 million per year to maintain 16,000 church buildings, with the helpful advice that the government maintains church buildings in France and Germany. (France? The land of Laïcité?). The religionists also remind us that we can’t get this dosh from the lottery since lottery funds are declining.

The second link tells us that the Church of England has reserves of £8.3 billion. So why can’t it fix up its own churches? To even ask the public to pay for this stuff is an unconscionable entanglement of church and state. Granted, the UK has no First Amendment (indeed, it has an official state church), but why should taxpayers, many of them nonreligious, have to dig into their own pockets to support houses of worship?

 

15 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted July 10, 2019 at 10:39 am | Permalink

    It seems perfectly reasonable for government to maintain church after they have been abandoned. Many of these old buildings are gorgeous historical structures. But while they are in use? Gimme-a-break.

    Reply
  2. W.T. Effingham
    Posted July 10, 2019 at 10:49 am | Permalink

    The C of E is “worth” 8.3 billion pounds? I’m giving up on understanding Dark Money. Dark Mass and Dark Energy seem quite accessible by comparison.

    Reply
  3. jeremy pereira
    Posted July 10, 2019 at 10:53 am | Permalink

    The second link tells us that the Church of England has reserves of £8.3 billion.

    Actually, the link tells us that the Code has investments worth £8 billion, not that it has £8 billion in cash. Many of those investments cannot really be liquidated. They can’t just sell St Paul’s Cathedral.

    So why can’t it fix up its own churches? To even ask the public to pay for this stuff is an unconscionable entanglement of church and state. Granted, the UK has no First Amendment (indeed, it has an official state church)

    The Church of England is effectively a wholly owned subsidiary of the British Government. The buck stops with the government.

    NB I think people in Scotland would argue with you on the subject of established churches in the UK. I know one Scottish guy who likes to remind me that the C of E is established in England. The state that took it over was that of Henry VIII who was not King of Scotland.

    but why should taxpayers, many of them nonreligious, have to dig into their own pockets to support houses of worship?

    I suppose that depends on whether the British public likes seeing its historic buildings collapse into disrepair or not. For perspective, there’s some controversy about the necessary work to stop Westminster Palace (equivalent to the Capitol in Washington) from falling down. Estimates run up to £5billion for that job and that’s just one building.

    Reply
    • Coel
      Posted July 10, 2019 at 11:00 am | Permalink

      “Many of those investments cannot really be liquidated. They can’t just sell St Paul’s Cathedral.”

      The 8 billion is just liquid investments, it does not include the value of its properties.

      “The Church of England is effectively a wholly owned subsidiary of the British Government. The buck stops with the government.”

      Not really. It has legal status as an independent body, and the government is under no obligation to fund it or bail it out if it goes bust.

      Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted July 10, 2019 at 11:59 am | Permalink

      … that depends on whether the British public likes seeing its historic buildings collapse into disrepair or not …

      Pass the plate at Sunday services. Let those who use the facilities, or care for their historical value, pay the freight. Hell, in the US churches often take up a “second collection” for church upkeep.

      Reply
      • jeremy pereira
        Posted July 10, 2019 at 12:03 pm | Permalink

        Many of the buildings owned by the church have been designated as grade 1 listed which significantly increases the cost of maintenance. They are not just meeting halls for church congregations.

        Reply
  4. Keith Douglas
    Posted July 10, 2019 at 12:11 pm | Permalink

    This is why I wonder when I see Catholic institutions fundraising – these belong, at least to some degree, to a multinational corporation with billions in assets. So, what the ???

    Reply
  5. Mark R.
    Posted July 10, 2019 at 12:44 pm | Permalink

    Jesus is a socialist.

    Reply
  6. Frank Bath
    Posted July 10, 2019 at 1:01 pm | Permalink

    Here in London, and I’m sure elsewhere, many C of E churches have no architectural value whatsoever, and are in bad need of recycling.

    Reply
  7. rzzzy
    Posted July 10, 2019 at 3:53 pm | Permalink

    Here in Australia abandoned churches are regularly refurbished into homes. I suppose it’s the secular appeal of their sandstone construction.

    rz

    Reply

