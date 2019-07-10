A miracle! Cherry shaped like a duck!

It’s 95°F (35°C) in Chicago right now, and the ducks are having a bit of a hard time, with Daphne doing some gular breathing and all the babies sequestered in the shade. I hope they’ll be okay.

As a sign from Ceiling Cat, reader Rick just found a cherry shaped like a duck, and sent me a photo with these words:

I was having a snack and when I reached into my bowl of cherries I found a duck and immediately thought of you.

Here’s one photo:

Does this mean my ducks will be all right?