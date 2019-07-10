A miracle! Cherry shaped like a duck!

It’s 95°F (35°C) in Chicago right now, and the ducks are having a bit of a hard time, with Daphne doing some gular breathing and all the babies sequestered in the shade. I hope they’ll be okay.

As a sign from Ceiling Cat, reader Rick just found a cherry shaped like a duck, and sent me a photo with these words:

I was having a snack and when I reached into my bowl of cherries I found a duck and immediately thought of you.
Here’s one photo:
Does this mean my ducks will be all right?
6 Comments

  1. Miss Ironfist
    😹

  2. Miss Ironfist
    Your ducks will be fine 👍🏼

  3. Barry Lyons
    That IS a miracle! Praise the Lord!

  4. BobTerrace
    Pareidolia.

  5. Rick Bannister
    All praise be to Ceiling Cat!

  6. thefamoussandhogs
    I think it looks more like a bunny.

