A miracle! Cherry shaped like a duck!

It’s 95°F (35°C) in Chicago right now, and the ducks are having a bit of a hard time, with Daphne doing some gular breathing and all the babies sequestered in the shade. I hope they’ll be okay.
As a sign from Ceiling Cat, reader Rick just found a cherry shaped like a duck, and sent me a photo with these words:
I was having a snack and when I reached into my bowl of cherries I found a duck and immediately thought of you.
Here’s one photo:
Does this mean my ducks will be all right?
😹
Your ducks will be fine 👍🏼
That IS a miracle! Praise the Lord!
Pareidolia.
All praise be to Ceiling Cat!
I think it looks more like a bunny.