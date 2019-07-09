Tuesday: Hili dialogue

I’m back in Chicago, and today is Tuesday, July 9, 2019, and it’s National Sugar Cookie Day, celebrating the most puerile of all cookies. This evening begins the Bahá’í holiday of the Martyrdom of the Báb (executed on this day in 1850), and it’s also Constitution Day in both Australia and Pulau.

And all the ducks are still alive and thriving. More later.

Stuff that happened on July 9 include these things:

1540 – King Henry VIII of England annuls his marriage to his fourth wife, Anne of Cleves.

Queen Anne couldn’t produce an heir, and Wikipedia explains:

Despite Henry’s very vocal misgivings, the two were married on 6 January 1540 at the royal Palace of Placentia in Greenwich, London, by Archbishop Thomas Cranmer. The phrase “God send me well to keep” was engraved around Anne’s wedding ring. Immediately after arriving in England, Anne conformed to the Anglican form of worship, which Henry expected. The couple’s first night as husband and wife was not a successful one. Henry confided to Cromwell that he had not consummated the marriage, saying, “I liked her before not well, but now I like her much worse.” In February 1540, speaking to the Countess of Rutland, Anne praised the King as a kind husband, saying: “When he comes to bed he kisseth me, and he taketh me by the hand, and biddeth me ‘Good night, sweetheart’; and in the morning kisseth me and biddeth ‘Farewell, darling.'” Lady Rutland responded: “Madam, there must be more than this, or it will be long ere we have a duke of York, which all this realm most desireth.”

Anne of Cleves was not beheaded, but died of cancer at age 42. But wait! There’s more!

1776 – George Washington orders the Declaration of Independence to be read out to members of the Continental Army in Manhattan, while thousands of British troops on Staten Island prepare for the Battle of Long Island.

1816 – Argentina declares independence from Spain.

1850 – U.S. President Zachary Taylor dies after eating raw fruit and iced milk; he is succeeded in office by Vice President Millard Fillmore.

1850 – Persian prophet Báb is executed in Tabriz, Persia. [JAC: see above]

1893 – Daniel Hale Williams, American heart surgeon, performs the first successful open-heart surgery in United States without anesthesia.

Without anesthesia????

1896 – William Jennings Bryan delivers his Cross of Gold speech advocating bimetallism at the 1896 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

1943 – World War II: The Allied invasion of Sicily soon causes the downfall of Mussolini and forces Hitler to break off the Battle of Kursk.

1986 – The New Zealand Parliament passes the Homosexual Law Reform Act legalising homosexuality in New Zealand.

1993 – The Parliament of Canada passes the Nunavut Act leading to the 1999 creation of Nunavut, dividing the Northwest Territories into arctic (Inuit) and sub-arctic (Dene) lands based on a plebiscite.

Notables born on this day include:

1819 – Elias Howe, American inventor, invented the sewing machine (d. 1867)

1858 – Franz Boas, German-American anthropologist and linguist (d. 1942)

1901 – Barbara Cartland, prolific English author (d. 2000)

1925 – Guru Dutt, Indian actor, director, and producer (d. 1964)

Dutt produced and starrred in the 1960 Urdu-language movie Chaudhvin Ka Chand (“Full Moon”), which contains this eponymous song—my favorite Bollywood movie song. Here Dutt sings it to his inamorata (I believe Waheeda Rehman). The song was composed by Rafi, and, as usual in these films, was sung not by the actor, but by a playback singer—in this case Mohammed Rafi.

1927 – Ed Ames, American singer and actor

Here’s a famous incident when Ames tried to teach Johnny Carson to throw a tomahawk. Carson’s comment at the end is priceless:

1932 – Donald Rumsfeld, American captain and politician, 13th United States Secretary of Defense

1933 – Oliver Sacks, English-American neurologist, author, and academic (d. 2015)

1937 – David Hockney, English painter and photographer

1947 – O. J. Simpson, American football player and actor

1956 – Tom Hanks, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1964 – Courtney Love, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

Those who bought the farm on this day include:

1441 – Jan van Eyck, Dutch painter

1797 – Edmund Burke, Irish-English philosopher, academic, and politician (b. 1729)

1850 – Báb, Persian religious leader, founded Bábism (b. 1819)

1856 – Amedeo Avogadro, Italian chemist and academic (b. 1776)

1880 – Paul Broca, French physician and anatomist (b. 1824)

1938 – Benjamin N. Cardozo, American lawyer and jurist (b. 1870)

1974 – Earl Warren, American jurist and politician, 14th Chief Justice of the United States (b. 1891)

1992 – Eric Sevareid, American journalist (b. 1912)

2004 – Isabel Sanford, American actress (b. 1917)



Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili evinces some superstition:

Hili: The soil is totally dried out. A: We have to organize a collective meowing for rain.

In Polish:

Hili: Ta ziemia jest kompletnie wysuszona.

Ja: Musimy zorganizować kolektywne miauczenie o deszcz.

From Facebook via Stash Krod:

Yesterday’s daily New Yorker cartoon, courtesy of reader John:

A tweet I found:

My husband @ecologistMC out there weighing wood duck ducklings in solo cups and it’s so fluffy I wanna die pic.twitter.com/CEmjL3QAPN — Imogene Cancellare (@biologistimo) July 6, 2019

A tweet from Grania (I found a few more buried deep in my email “in” box):

"Virtual Insanity" is Jamiroquai's best known music video. At the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards in September 1997, it earned 10 nominations, winning four awards, including "Breakthrough Video" and the "Best Video of the Year." pic.twitter.com/HETmxLLOOe — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) October 29, 2018

A tweet from reader Blue. Remember Philomena’s old claim: “How do we know the Earth is round? Because of globes!” Well, here’s how they used to make them. Look at all that work!

I love things like this, how globes were once made….. pic.twitter.com/Fmw3YA1NUj — Daniel (@DannyDutch) July 8, 2019

A lovely tweet from Heather Hastie:

Tweets from Matthew, who says that the author of the first one is the deputy director of Jodrell, the world’s only scientific UNESCO Heritage site. Matthew adds that Tim is a good bloke despite being a United fan (Matthew likes Man City):

We just arrived back from Azerbaijan and as we flew into Manchester we had a great view of the UK's newest @UNESCO World Heritage Site @jodrellbank 😀 @_TeresaAnderson #JodrellBankWorldHeritage pic.twitter.com/zHdBCE2uCl — Tim O'Brien (@ProfTimOB) July 8, 2019

This armadillo really loves his shower:

Our Armadillo at the San Antonio Aquarium loves his water!🥰 pic.twitter.com/1ovWRonjK7 — San Antonio Aquarium (@SAAquarium) July 7, 2019

This tweet puzzles me, as it implies that the British Library reading room is full of believers:

Well at least it'll be a bit easier to get a seat in the British Library. https://t.co/cEHcZJACNs — Jonathan Healey (@SocialHistoryOx) July 8, 2019

A beautiful fossilized foot:

This is a real dinosaur foot. It's from a practically complete skeleton of the Cretaceous dinosaur Tenontosaurus and was collected in Montana, USA. The specimen is part of an ongoing study, which will hopefully appear next year. #FossilFriday pic.twitter.com/9I0xSJwN7u — Dean R. Lomax (@Dean_R_Lomax) July 5, 2019