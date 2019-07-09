Tuesday: Hili dialogue

I’m back in Chicago, and today is Tuesday, July 9, 2019, and it’s National Sugar Cookie Day, celebrating the most puerile of all cookies. This evening begins the Bahá’í holiday of the Martyrdom of the Báb (executed on this day in 1850), and it’s also Constitution Day in both Australia and Pulau.
And all the ducks are still alive and thriving. More later.
Stuff that happened on July 9 include these things:
- 1540 – King Henry VIII of England annuls his marriage to his fourth wife, Anne of Cleves.
Queen Anne couldn’t produce an heir, and Wikipedia explains:
Despite Henry’s very vocal misgivings, the two were married on 6 January 1540 at the royal Palace of Placentia in Greenwich, London, by Archbishop Thomas Cranmer. The phrase “God send me well to keep” was engraved around Anne’s wedding ring. Immediately after arriving in England, Anne conformed to the Anglican form of worship, which Henry expected. The couple’s first night as husband and wife was not a successful one. Henry confided to Cromwell that he had not consummated the marriage, saying, “I liked her before not well, but now I like her much worse.”
In February 1540, speaking to the Countess of Rutland, Anne praised the King as a kind husband, saying: “When he comes to bed he kisseth me, and he taketh me by the hand, and biddeth me ‘Good night, sweetheart’; and in the morning kisseth me and biddeth ‘Farewell, darling.'” Lady Rutland responded: “Madam, there must be more than this, or it will be long ere we have a duke of York, which all this realm most desireth.”
Anne of Cleves was not beheaded, but died of cancer at age 42. But wait! There’s more!
- 1776 – George Washington orders the Declaration of Independence to be read out to members of the Continental Army in Manhattan, while thousands of British troops on Staten Island prepare for the Battle of Long Island.
- 1816 – Argentina declares independence from Spain.
- 1850 – U.S. President Zachary Taylor dies after eating raw fruit and iced milk; he is succeeded in office by Vice President Millard Fillmore.
- 1850 – Persian prophet Báb is executed in Tabriz, Persia. [JAC: see above]
- 1893 – Daniel Hale Williams, American heart surgeon, performs the first successful open-heart surgery in United States without anesthesia.
Without anesthesia????
- 1896 – William Jennings Bryan delivers his Cross of Gold speech advocating bimetallism at the 1896 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
- 1943 – World War II: The Allied invasion of Sicily soon causes the downfall of Mussolini and forces Hitler to break off the Battle of Kursk.
- 1986 – The New Zealand Parliament passes the Homosexual Law Reform Act legalising homosexuality in New Zealand.
- 1993 – The Parliament of Canada passes the Nunavut Act leading to the 1999 creation of Nunavut, dividing the Northwest Territories into arctic (Inuit) and sub-arctic (Dene) lands based on a plebiscite.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1819 – Elias Howe, American inventor, invented the sewing machine (d. 1867)
- 1858 – Franz Boas, German-American anthropologist and linguist (d. 1942)
- 1901 – Barbara Cartland, prolific English author (d. 2000)
- 1925 – Guru Dutt, Indian actor, director, and producer (d. 1964)
Dutt produced and starrred in the 1960 Urdu-language movie Chaudhvin Ka Chand (“Full Moon”), which contains this eponymous song—my favorite Bollywood movie song. Here Dutt sings it to his inamorata (I believe Waheeda Rehman). The song was composed by Rafi, and, as usual in these films, was sung not by the actor, but by a playback singer—in this case Mohammed Rafi.
- 1927 – Ed Ames, American singer and actor
Here’s a famous incident when Ames tried to teach Johnny Carson to throw a tomahawk. Carson’s comment at the end is priceless:
- 1932 – Donald Rumsfeld, American captain and politician, 13th United States Secretary of Defense
- 1933 – Oliver Sacks, English-American neurologist, author, and academic (d. 2015)
- 1937 – David Hockney, English painter and photographer
- 1947 – O. J. Simpson, American football player and actor
- 1956 – Tom Hanks, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
- 1964 – Courtney Love, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress
Those who bought the farm on this day include:
- 1441 – Jan van Eyck, Dutch painter
- 1797 – Edmund Burke, Irish-English philosopher, academic, and politician (b. 1729)
- 1850 – Báb, Persian religious leader, founded Bábism (b. 1819)
- 1856 – Amedeo Avogadro, Italian chemist and academic (b. 1776)
- 1880 – Paul Broca, French physician and anatomist (b. 1824)
- 1938 – Benjamin N. Cardozo, American lawyer and jurist (b. 1870)
- 1974 – Earl Warren, American jurist and politician, 14th Chief Justice of the United States (b. 1891)
- 1992 – Eric Sevareid, American journalist (b. 1912)
- 2004 – Isabel Sanford, American actress (b. 1917)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili evinces some superstition:
Hili: The soil is totally dried out.A: We have to organize a collective meowing for rain.
Hili: Ta ziemia jest kompletnie wysuszona.
Ja: Musimy zorganizować kolektywne miauczenie o deszcz.
From Facebook via Stash Krod:
Yesterday’s daily New Yorker cartoon, courtesy of reader John:
A tweet I found:
A tweet from Grania (I found a few more buried deep in my email “in” box):
A tweet from reader Blue. Remember Philomena’s old claim: “How do we know the Earth is round? Because of globes!” Well, here’s how they used to make them. Look at all that work!
A lovely tweet from Heather Hastie:
Tweets from Matthew, who says that the author of the first one is the deputy director of Jodrell, the world’s only scientific UNESCO Heritage site. Matthew adds that Tim is a good bloke despite being a United fan (Matthew likes Man City):
This armadillo really loves his shower:
This tweet puzzles me, as it implies that the British Library reading room is full of believers:
A beautiful fossilized foot:
As the character in a Sidney Harris cartoon might put it, I think Her Majesty needed to be a bit more explicit concerning a step two. 🙂
Like Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady?
… … silly and childish perhaps, but I .love.love. them =
sugar cookies ! w / sprinkles o’clove =
aaaah, comestible o”th Goddess, I declare.
Blue
I heard some wag yesterday refer to Donald Trump’s Fourth of July speech as “the Forgettysburg Address.”
+10 ! I have, Mr Kukec, soooo relished since Independence Day
this particular one o’th’ bagazillion of Flubs de Drumphfbs !
Within ALL of its snarkish manners online !
( Yeah, that’s right: I do not care = how nugatory and petty I be. )
Blue
I thought the third mom duck was named Daphne–not Phoebe?
Whoops, I get them mixed up. Yes, it’s Daphne. I’ll fix it, thanks!
A duck-labeling (ankle-rings, or poo-DNA) sesion awaits your return to Chicago.
After reading the Declaration of Independence to the army George Washington could begin the retreat, something they became very good at doing over the next several years. Meanwhile the British practiced urban warfare.
I’ll assume that you’re right on the actions in the terrorist insurrection of 1775 onwards, but I don’t get the implication that an effective military strategy is somehow “wrong” because … well, because why? The Germans brought a few weeks of survival for the 3rd Reich by effective urban warfare. Britain planned extensive urban warfare in the event of a German invasion – including suicide weapons and terrorist cells (“the scallywags”) manned by avowed communists and future Prime Ministerial candidates. The Paras have long developed some of the best training and strategies for countering urban warfare using villages commandeered during the War – because of their expectation of needing these skills during a Civil War over the Irish Question (the pre-Brexit version). It’s a wonderful series of strategies for tieing down many times your number of soldiers if the terrain allows. Not such fun if you’re the goose rather than the gander, but that’s how legitimized massacres work.
in re “ … … responded: ‘ Madam, there must be
more than this, or it will be long ere we
have a duke of York, which all this realm
most desireth. ‘ “
I have no idea as to the ( scientific, say, )
veracity of what I was once truly taught
within an early 1970’s Cornell University –
New York Hospital School of Nursing ( now
defunct and long – closed ) classroom:
Humans did not put ‘it’ together until
~y1908, that … … semen contained sumpin’
inside of it all that caused somethin’ else
inside her to, voilà, ultimately result in
a lump that grew and grew and eventually
quickened in to something she could
‘recognize’ as a babe occurring and residing
within her innards.
At the time and my being a huge fan of the
darling Marshall Matt Dillon ( Mr James
Arness ) and his Ms Kitty ( Ms Amanda Blake )
of her lovely saloon, why, I at that time
of this lesson envisioned then that this must
be true as well: Doc Adams ( Mr Milburn
Stone ) inside his horse and buggy headed
outta Dodge City to very, very many a
birthing circa his Kansan countryside, whilst
at the same time, … … he had had no learned
knowledge as to how ‘it’ a c t u a l l y came
to be that Ms Pioneer Woman was about
to become, likely repeatedly, … …
A(nother) Mama Woman.
And as well my further thinking at that
y1970s’ time: no one else .before.
Doc Adams’ time … … had had as to
this “miracle” of her fecundity … …
a True Blue’s Clue either !
Blue
Pretty good stuff. I’m not sure doc knew where all the bullets came from that he kept pulling out of people but it was a good bet that Matt Dillon put most of them in.
Matthew Cobb wrote a literal book on this – the Great Egg and Sperm Race – about 5 or 6 years ago.
That there were “somethings” in semen was established about 1800, by experiments involving frogs in little taffeta trousers.
I definitely recommend reading some of the other replies to that rapture Tweet.
Also on the replies to Jonathan Healy’s own thread, there is talk of an atheist in Florida who runs Rapture Kennels. For a monthly fee, she will take care of your pet after the Rapture.
It turns out that it really exists but it is a joint venture between a Christian and an atheist and they have changed their pricing structure to a one time fee because of accusations of fraud.
Now that is a business plan!
You have to wonder why Williams would perform the open-heart surgery without anesthetic. Various substances from alcohol to cocaine had been used in the past.
In 1800 Humphry Davy discovered that nitrous oxide, laughing gas, had effective anesthetic properties. It is curious that the method was not immediately followed up by surgeons, but it was ignored. I cringe to think of all the unnecessary pain experienced over the years.
When I was a small child, N2O was still being used for dentistry, and I appreciated it’s convenience. At some point, the dentist switched to a long sharp needle, which he stabbed into my mouth repeatedly. I was not a happy camper. I wonder if anyone else here had that traumatic experience.
Have never experienced the N2O that I know of. Just lots of needles over the years however, it is not nearly as bad today as it use to be. They are getting much better with pain than in the past.
Nitrous oxide is used as a recreational drug, in the form of so-called whippets, just FYI.
One of the more esoteric bits of knowledge you can acquire from mud testing is that you can get N2O in cartridges for “whipped cream making” (Cynical? Moi?) with which to pressurise your mud without greatly affecting it’s pH.
I had the delightful experience of being “gassed” to have all four wisdom teeth out.
The gas worked for number 1.
I felt number 2 and woke up, but couldn’t move and my screams were ignored as “normal”
I really felt number 3 being torn out and had regained enough muscle control to be able to punch the dentist across the room. At which point, they realised that something was probably wrong and let me regain full consciousness.
A different dentist did number 4 a few weeks later with a needle and a burly assistant on hand. The next time I went to a dentist was nearly a decade later.