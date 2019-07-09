Today I’ll begin posting selections from the 26 major groups of birds photographed by evolutionary biologist John Avise, and displayed in extenso on his site “Avise’s birds of the world“. I’ve posted some of his photos before, but because I can’t remember which ones, we’ll do this systematically, with posts appearing from time to time. Today we’ll start with the ratites. Notes are John’s.

Emu (Dromaius novaehollandiae) adult; little sexual dimorphism (Farm; 2008-01-02):

Head portrait; note red iris, blue on face and throat (Farm; 2008-01-02)

Greater Rhea (Rhea americana). Strutting its stuff; adults retain downy feathers (Zoo; 2011-11-27)

Head portrait of dark-phase bird (Zoo; 2011-11-27)

Common ostrich (Struthio camelus), female; gray wings and back; flightless (South Africa; 2007-07-16):

Posing for a portrait; note the broad bill (South Africa; 2007-06-30):

Little tinamou (Crypturellus soui): this tiny ground-dweller is running for cover (Panama; 2008-05-28)

Elegant crested tinamou (Eudromia elegans), mostly terrestrial (Zoo; 2008-10-21):