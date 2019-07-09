Language fascists: “Crazy” and “insane” should be tossed down the memory hole

Some changes in language are clearly advisable because there are alternative words that convey the same concept or object without being offensive or insulting. (“Retarded” may be one of these, though I don’t have strong feelings about that, and at any rate the word no longer has a use in characterizing mental illness, though it can mean “slowed down” in non-mental contexts.) Clearly, racial slurs, like the old term “Jap,” used to demonize Japanese during World War II, should be ditched. The alternative, “Japanese person”, is just as good but without the bigotry.

It’s up to society, of course, whether such changes occur, but society comprises individuals, and if a recommended change seems out of line, we can take a stand against it. Euphemisms like “collateral damage”, for “innocents killed in warfare” are one example. And I’m not comfortable with the term “undocumented immigrants” for “illegal immigrants,” which has the same (but less invidious) intent: to try to soften the nature of a transgression. After all, “illegal immigrant” isn’t in itself insulting: it’s referring to people who enter the country in violation of the law. You can claim that such language has the effect of demonizing immigrants as a whole, but what makes Republicans treat immigrants badly is not the term itself, but their bigotry towards foreigners, particularly brown ones. Still, it seems more accurate than the euphemistic term “undocumented immigrant”, which really does try to erase a crime and to efface a real and politically important difference between legal and illegal immigration.

Orwell’s essay “Politics and the English Language” is indispensable in highighting the political uses of language.

But when “crazy” and “insane” are next on the chopping block, I say “no more”. If you click on the link below, you’ll go to an NPR “All things considered” piece discussing those who think the words “crazy” and “insane” should be ditched, for, according to disability activists, they supposedly insult those who are mentally ill.

NEDA ULABY: . . . Azza Altiraifi researches disability justice issues at the Center for American Progress. Crazy might seem harmless, she says, but she thinks giving negative value to crazy or insane contributes to marginalizing people. AZZA ALTIRAIFI: One in 5 Americans at least have lived – are experiencing mental illness. And of those people, we’re talking about your neighbors. We are talking about family members. We are talking about people in your community.

I suppose I’m one of these, having experienced severe clinical depression several decades ago, and sometimes prone to less-severe recurrences. Do I object to “crazy” or “insane”? No. But of course depression isn’t schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. Still, I can’t imagine exactly how mentally ill people get marginalized when those terms are used. Sure, you may find one or a few people who raise this claim. But I don’t think we need to satisfy everyone’s desire to police language, for that creates a one-way ratchet in which the entire English language becomes hostage to those most easily offended. If you are bipolar, for instance, and get upset when you hear that “John did something crazy,” or “The meeting was insane: there was no point to it because everybody just blew off steam,” then I claim you’re being too sensitive, and also that you’re also not being palpably damaged in any objective sense.

ASLAMI: And as, you know, an English professor, I also felt the burden of, like, well, you know, I should be able to be more specific. When I say something’s really crazy, what do I really mean? Like, it’s really stressful. It’s really busy. But as you and I talked about, those words don’t really have the force of saying, like, something is insane. ULABY: It might feel unrealistic to lose words with such force. I asked Azza Altiraifi what she would say to the people who are rolling their eyes right now at the notion of rethinking crazy. ALTIRAIFI: What it tells people like me is that my life is not worth that adjustment. And if that is where people are, then it’s really no surprise that people living with mental illness face such disproportionately high levels of violence and harm. ULABY: Language is living, she says, and using language that brings more dignity to people with mental illnesses maybe not such a strange idea after all. Neda Ulaby, NPR News.

Here we have someone apparently suffering from a mental disorder saying that using the terms “crazy” or “insane” is devaluing her life, and if we don’t change our language, we’re telling her that we won’t change our language because it somehow “erases” her life. This is an attempt to hold the listener hostage and force a change in language by claiming victimization.

Alirafi also claims that people living with mental illness face “disproportionately high levels of violence and harm.” I don’t know the data, and so will take her at her word, but I maintain that changing how we use these two words will not lessen the harm and violence that they experience. If a mentally ill and homeless person is mistreated, it’s not because of other people using the words “crazy” and “insane” in other contexts.

Further, there aren’t many words that are adequate substitutes for “crazy” or “insane”. “Really stressful” or “really busy” can suffice in some situations (“The crowds in Costco were really busy”), but they don’t truly convey the extremity of the situation. And saying to someone that another person’s behavior was “crazy”, well, I don’t see an adequate substitute for that. You can confect one, but ask yourself this: if you use that phrase in that sense, what harm is being done? This is the question we should always ask when we see people make extreme claims like a display of kimonos or the wearing of dreadlocks are cultural appropriations. I got that idea from Grania, who always went back to questions about harm.

The palpable harm is only the claim of people like Aslami—and I suspect they are few—who say that their lives are being devalued or erased. But the damage is to a individual’s subjective feeling and not to the welfare of a group. As I said, if we alter the words we use in response to anybody’s claim that the words are harmful, then language devolves to a level at which the most sensitive person in the world must be satisfied. And that is a language purged of life.

And what’s next: should we get rid of the word “sick”—meaning either “very good” or “ridiculously inappropriate”—because they’re an affront to those who are physically ill?

