Monday: Hili dialogue

Congrats to the US team, which won the FIFA Women’s World Cup in soccer for the fourth time, beating the Netherlands 2-0. The Google Doodle celebrates the victory (below)

Here’s a short video of the highlights:

The score would have been even more lopsided had the Netherlands keeper not made two great saves:

Stuff that happened on July 8 include:

1497 – Vasco da Gama sets sail on the first direct European voyage to India.

1776 – Church bells (possibly including the Liberty Bell) are rung after John Nixon delivers the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence of the United States.

1889 – The first issue of The Wall Street Journal is published.

is published. 1898 – The death of crime boss Soapy Smith, killed in the Shootout on Juneau Wharf, releases Skagway, Alaska from his iron grip.

1932 – The Dow Jones Industrial Average reaches its lowest level of the Great Depression, closing at 41.22. [JAC: It’s now nearly 27,000.]

1994 – Kim Jong-il begins to assume supreme leadership of North Korea upon the death of his father, Kim Il-sung.

Notables born on this day include

1831 – John Pemberton, American chemist and pharmacist, invented Coca-Cola (d. 1888)

1838 – Eli Lilly, American soldier, chemist, and businessman, founded Eli Lilly and Company (d. 1898)

1838 – Ferdinand von Zeppelin, German general and businessman, founded the Zeppelin Airship Company (d. 1917)

1839 – John D. Rockefeller, American businessman and philanthropist, founded the Standard Oil Company (d. 1937)

1895 – Igor Tamm, Russian physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1971)

1906 – Philip Johnson, American architect, designed the IDS Center and PPG Place (d. 2005)

1951 – Anjelica Huston, American actress and director

1962 – Joan Osborne, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

Those who expired on July 8 include:

1695 – Christiaan Huygens, Dutch mathematician, astronomer, and physicist (b. 1629)

1721 – Elihu Yale, American-English merchant and philanthropist (b. 1649)

1822 – Percy Bysshe Shelley, English poet and playwright (b. 1792)

1939 – Havelock Ellis, English psychologist and author (b. 1859)

1979 – Robert Burns Woodward, American chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1917)

1994 – Kim Il-sung, North Korean commander and politician, President of North Korea (b. 1912)

1999 – Pete Conrad, American captain, pilot, and astronaut (b. 1930)

2008 – John Templeton, American-born British businessman and philanthropist (b. 1912)

This is a sad day, because when Templeton died he left all his dosh to foundations with the mission of blurring science and religion: of showing that science could in fact give evidence for the divine.

2011 – Betty Ford, First Lady of the United States (b. 1918)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, a feral black cat has been hanging around Andrzej and Malgorzata’s house, and apparently has been seen outside with Hili. They have been leaving out cat food and cream for the animal, who has been coming closer to the house and even just a few feet from Andrzej. (They also put a nest box for the cat on the veranda.) They’ve also given the cat a name: Czarnuszek.

Could this be a substitute for Cyrus as Hili’s BFF? Who knows? But here’s the first dialogue with Hili and Czarnuszek. May there be many more!

Hili: Why is the black cat afraid of me?

A: He can see that you are bigger.

Hili: But I’m not hissing at him.

And some tweets. I found this one, and it’s very soothing. Oh to be a capybara in Japan!

A capybara spa is the level of weekend chill we should all aspire to. pic.twitter.com/wyclykqzrS — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) July 7, 2019

Three tweets from Nilou. The first: “Such is life on the steppes.” But the UV urine-train detection is new to me.

Golden eagles can see the ultraviolet spectrum—which enables them to detect the urine trails of small rodents pic.twitter.com/cLCahSAi0B — National Geographic (@NatGeo) July 6, 2019

This fish is also new to me:

Because of its oversized mouth and temperamental behaviour, the fish Neoclinus blanchardi is commonly known as the SARCASTIC FRINGEHEAD. pic.twitter.com/dJYjWxdxLz — Haggard Hawks 📚🦅 (@HaggardHawks) July 5, 2019

And another remarkable display of head stabilization in birds:

A recent video of a hunting kingfisher from @SheppeyWildlife demonstrates how birds are uniquely adapted to stabilize their gaze. https://t.co/jvQjtjrsGB pic.twitter.com/DFlgXsxXir — Audubon Society (@audubonsociety) February 18, 2018

From Gethyn: tent-licking lions. Would you want to or not want to experience this on safari? I would!

Camping in Africa pic.twitter.com/2JfCYM6aZP — The Human Experience (@thehumanxp) July 6, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. This cat really enjoys having its toes massaged:

Look at that tongue pic.twitter.com/JVbBHnq91c — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) July 4, 2019

Not many cats would soak in their own kitty pool:

Staying cool in the summer heat pic.twitter.com/az85wU8rnO — Mr. Meowgi (@Mr_Meowwwgi) July 4, 2019

And three tweets from Matthew. In the first, the Jodrell Bank Observatory, run by Matthew’s University of Manchester, becomes the first “science site” to gain status as a UNESCO World Heritage site. See more information here.

So…. that's it! We did it!@jodrellbank is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site….

Nearly 10 years after @ProfTimOB & I began the process, it was a privilege to hear the gavel come down on the decision. Huge thanks to everyone who helped us along the way. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/OHyOr1qehg — Prof Teresa Anderson (@_TeresaAnderson) July 7, 2019

Good question: why are the peas upside down? I don’t think this is an illusion.

Why are the peas upside down. It's fucking me up. pic.twitter.com/P9Y2N68IOA — Spotty Len @ Albion 4 (@SpottyLen) July 7, 2019

Worth seeing again:

YOOOO, this cockatoo is deadass tearing down anti-bird spikes 😂😂😂 he said fuck the police pic.twitter.com/xLQHC2zLDh — keat (@keatxngrant) July 5, 2019