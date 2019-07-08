Monday: Hili dialogue

Unless you get up very early this Monday, July 8, 2019, I’ll be back in Chicago when you read this. (I’m writing this in the United Lounge at the Honolulu Airport). It’s National Chocolate with Almonds Day (I remember when you could get a big Hershey Bar with almonds for only 5¢, which dates me as very old). It’s also Body Painting Day as well as National Blueberry Day and Video Games Day.
Congrats to the US team, which won the FIFA Women’s World Cup in soccer for the fourth time, beating the Netherlands 2-0. The Google Doodle celebrates the victory (below)
Here’s a short video of the highlights:
The score would have been even more lopsided had the Netherlands keeper not made two great saves:
Stuff that happened on July 8 include:
- 1497 – Vasco da Gama sets sail on the first direct European voyage to India.
- 1776 – Church bells (possibly including the Liberty Bell) are rung after John Nixon delivers the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence of the United States.
- 1889 – The first issue of The Wall Street Journal is published.
- 1898 – The death of crime boss Soapy Smith, killed in the Shootout on Juneau Wharf, releases Skagway, Alaska from his iron grip.
- 1932 – The Dow Jones Industrial Average reaches its lowest level of the Great Depression, closing at 41.22. [JAC: It’s now nearly 27,000.]
- 1994 – Kim Jong-il begins to assume supreme leadership of North Korea upon the death of his father, Kim Il-sung.
Notables born on this day include
- 1831 – John Pemberton, American chemist and pharmacist, invented Coca-Cola (d. 1888)
- 1838 – Eli Lilly, American soldier, chemist, and businessman, founded Eli Lilly and Company (d. 1898)
- 1838 – Ferdinand von Zeppelin, German general and businessman, founded the Zeppelin Airship Company (d. 1917)
- 1839 – John D. Rockefeller, American businessman and philanthropist, founded the Standard Oil Company (d. 1937)
- 1895 – Igor Tamm, Russian physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1971)
- 1906 – Philip Johnson, American architect, designed the IDS Center and PPG Place (d. 2005)
- 1951 – Anjelica Huston, American actress and director
- 1962 – Joan Osborne, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
Those who expired on July 8 include:
- 1695 – Christiaan Huygens, Dutch mathematician, astronomer, and physicist (b. 1629)
- 1721 – Elihu Yale, American-English merchant and philanthropist (b. 1649)
- 1822 – Percy Bysshe Shelley, English poet and playwright (b. 1792)
- 1939 – Havelock Ellis, English psychologist and author (b. 1859)
- 1979 – Robert Burns Woodward, American chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1917)
- 1994 – Kim Il-sung, North Korean commander and politician, President of North Korea (b. 1912)
- 1999 – Pete Conrad, American captain, pilot, and astronaut (b. 1930)
- 2008 – John Templeton, American-born British businessman and philanthropist (b. 1912)
This is a sad day, because when Templeton died he left all his dosh to foundations with the mission of blurring science and religion: of showing that science could in fact give evidence for the divine.
- 2011 – Betty Ford, First Lady of the United States (b. 1918)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, a feral black cat has been hanging around Andrzej and Malgorzata’s house, and apparently has been seen outside with Hili. They have been leaving out cat food and cream for the animal, who has been coming closer to the house and even just a few feet from Andrzej. (They also put a nest box for the cat on the veranda.) They’ve also given the cat a name: Czarnuszek.
Could this be a substitute for Cyrus as Hili’s BFF? Who knows? But here’s the first dialogue with Hili and Czarnuszek. May there be many more!
In Polish:
Hili: Dlaczego ten czarny kotek się mnie boi?
Ja: Pewnie widzi, że jesteś większa.
Hili: Przecież ja na niego nie syczę.
And some tweets. I found this one, and it’s very soothing. Oh to be a capybara in Japan!
Three tweets from Nilou. The first: “Such is life on the steppes.” But the UV urine-train detection is new to me.
This fish is also new to me:
And another remarkable display of head stabilization in birds:
From Gethyn: tent-licking lions. Would you want to or not want to experience this on safari? I would!
Two tweets from Heather Hastie. This cat really enjoys having its toes massaged:
Not many cats would soak in their own kitty pool:
And three tweets from Matthew. In the first, the Jodrell Bank Observatory, run by Matthew’s University of Manchester, becomes the first “science site” to gain status as a UNESCO World Heritage site. See more information here.
Good question: why are the peas upside down? I don’t think this is an illusion.
Worth seeing again:
Hili has a new friend. Looks like a good deal for both. Having two cats or two cats having us, I know what that is like.
Poor Jerry, back in Chicago… I forsee a duck update!
oops! I meant ‘foresee’!
in re the Cup Win: ” G R E A T ! A G A I N ! ”
Blue
Yes, maybe if they can win 5 world cups they will be worthy of a pay raise.
Either the peas, or the pot pie and fries would have to be upside down.
I think the peas were copied from another photo, rotated to fit the space, and pasted. Obviously there was no one in charge of checking for gravitational effects.
No, I don’t think so Mark. It’s an unvarnished, un-photoshopped, poorly set up shot from a compact, pocket-sized camera using the, too close, in-built flash & a secondary very low angle light off to the right.
The resultant image was cut out digitally & slapped onto the blue menu background with the over-scaled pie in a foil creeping in from the left. I’ve removed all the distractions in my image below.
Looking from behind the camera… the in-built flash sits just to the left of the lens & it’s too close to the plate to use flash properly – it’s preferentially lighting the left of the plate & has washed out any sense of depth in the pale pie & pale chips on a pale plate. We can see it’s the in-built flash because the pie shadow is falling away from the lens.
By contrast, the darker peas are being lit by additional light to the right & forward of the plate – [there’s no shadows from it on the left side of the plate because the flash counters those shadows]. This second light is nearer the tabletop than the camera thus the shadows of each pea falls to the left & up the back of plate edge. The secondary lighting being almost horizontal causes the weird inverted effect.
For some reason, FIFA has blocked the YouTube videos from playing on WEIT. Why? I haven’t a clue, except maybe something to do with ad revenue.
Still, some amazing play, even though I’m not a sports fan.
And, yes, the women deserve a pay raise. Pharyngula has a video of the crowd chanting, “Equal pay.”
Obviously, that’s because some Muslim fundamentalist soccer nut in Pakistan complained that WEIT was a site for infidels and infidels shouldn’t get any perks.
They still look upside down to me.