Tempe cops kicked out of Starbucks because they made customer feel “unsafe” (and a note on disarming police)

It’s a sad day in America when cops (who run on coffee) are booted from a coffee shop because they make the customers feel “unsafe”. But’s that’s exactly what happened, according to this report from CBS News, in a Tempe, Arizona Starbucks (click on screenshot).
To be sure, Starbucks issued an apology, but this shows how far and how well the “safe space” termites have dined:
From the report:
A group of police officers in Tempe, Arizona said they were asked to leave a Starbucks by a barista following a customer complaint on Thursday. As reports about the incident went viral, the hashtag #dumpstarbucks started trending and Starbucks issued an apology.
The Tempe Officers Association wrote on Twitter that the six officers “stopped by the Starbucks at Scottsdale Road and McKellips for coffee” before their shift on July 4. The police officers said they ordered drinks and were told by a barista that a customer “did not feel safe” by their presence in the store. They said the officers were told to “move out of the customer’s line of sight or to leave.”
The proper response would have been to tell the kvetching customer, “Suck it up or leave yourself.”
The Tempe Police weren’t pleased, and released the following statement:
According to az.family.com, though, Starbucks did apologize, issuing the following statement:
We have reached out to the Tempe police department to try to better understand what took place and apologize for any misunderstandings or inappropriate behavior that may have taken place.
We work with them a lot on events, like Coffee with a Cop, in our stores and we have a great relationship with them, so we are surprised that something like this may have taken place.
I just want them to understand how much we value them and what they bring to the community.
It is too early to say what type of ramifications employees will face, if any. But we want it to be known that everyone who walks into our store should feel welcomed and embraced and to have the best Starbucks experience– and when that doesn’t happen, that is not indicative of the kind of welcoming environment that we want to provide.
The fault, dear Brutus, is then not with the organization, but with the customer who beefed, and with the entitled Starbucks barista who booted the cops. As happened when Starbucks booted two black men who, they said, didn’t buy anything (they were there for a business meeting), all Starbucks should close for a day while the employees receive “police sensitivity training”. And it would be nice if Tempe Starbucks stores comped the cops coffees (and donuts, if they have them!) for a month or so.
“Safe spaces” are the mantra of our era. This incident is minor, and likely won’t happen again, but it is emblematic of the offense culture of our era. Further, it does bother me that on many campuses, including the University of Chicago, many students not only dislike and demonize the cops, but there is also a movement to disarm the campus police. (I saw many signs to this effect during the recent student demonstrations to unionize the graduate students.)
That’s right—disarmed cops on the South Side of Chicago. How stupid is that?
The University of Chicago Police are indeed armed, and have full police powers, including the right to arrest people. This is necessary to keep students safe (and their parents reassured), as the University is surrounded by areas rife with firearm activity. When one calls 911 for police help, the U of C cops, who patrol a large area around the University, often respond before the Chicago Police. When, several decades ago, I was attacked by a gang wielding a big wooden stick, knocking me unconscious as I rollerbladed through campus), it was the U of C police who showed up when I called.
Further, there’s been only a single U of C police shooting in over three decades, when our campus cops shot a student in the shoulder last year who was attacking them with an iron tent stake (see my report on the incident here; which includes video). The student, who did not sustain life-threatening injury, appears to have been mentally ill. The police shooting was justified self-defense, yet many students demonstrated, and this is when the move to disarm campus police began. It continues.
There are places where campus police may not need weapons (tasers might be a substitute in cases of violence that needs to be quashed), but Chicago is not one of them. Until the gun culture of Chicago can be brought under control (in my view, best done by banning guns, which of course is a no-go), it’s simply idiotic to demand that the University Police, usually the first responders to violence around campus, be deprived of firearms.
Cops — Thought Dunkin’ Donuts and Krispy Kreme was more their speed.
Yet there they were, smutzing up your lovely Starbucks. Sure, it was wrong to explicitly, you know, ask them to leave. Better is a hint at how very infra dig their presence is.
Maybe people of a nervous disposition ought to lay off the caffeine.
So what from the big CEO, another education class? This is a cop and they are the good guys. Whoever runs that joint would be fired. Do they have a boss in those places?
I think you put your finger on the problem. The employee didn’t feel any obligation to the boss, or even the company. He or she just felt entitled. That’s why he or she needs to disciplined, possibly fired. Otherwise it says they are so entitled.
I feel about entering a Starbucks the way my grandmother tried to warn me about going out after midnight — nothing good can come of it.
And I resent having to order in that bastardized Italian they speak. Guess I belong to the old school of Paulie and “Big Pussy”:
Paulie is complaining about Cultural Appropriation ™ lol
Sopranos were ahead of their time.
Anche io mi sento allo stesso modo!
“Would the ISIS gentlemen kindly leave as you are making a customer feel unsafe.”
Just read about police departments in Arizona. They have taken literally the president’s feel free to rough em up advice. Phoenix police have already killed a record number of people. Have you read about the cops’ racist Facebook pages and have you watched the Phoenix police’s handling of the arrest of a black family because their little girl walked out of a Dollar Store without paying for a doll? I was a cop for 25 years and the people’s fears may not be so irrational. The recent actions of the Tempe police aren’t much better.
Are you suggesting that all Tempe cops brought this on themselves, and thus deserve to be booted out of all stores? Give me a break. Yes, I know about these incidents, and there may be some racist cops on the forces, but you’re suggesting that it’s okay to ban all cops from all stores?
I don’t think the GP is saying anything about _ALL_ cops, just that in that area it isn’t irrational to fear unknown cops since it is known that _some_ should be feared.
Now whether that should translate to expecting people you rationally fear, but who haven’t individually been shown to be bad actors, to be kept away from you in Starbucks is a different question.
As an observer from over the pond nearly everything I read about American armed police forces terrifies me.:)
You sound like SJW. I like most of us live right here and kicking cops out of retail establishments is not rational. Something idiots might do.
This is what entitlement gives us: people who think if they feel uncomfortable everyone else must accommodate them no matter how unreasonable the request.
Don’t the Bobbies in Blighty still get by without packing heat?
But then Moses didn’t descend Mount Sinai over there with the Second Amendment chiseled onto a stone tablet given him by God.
As far as I know, some Bobbies now carry guns, but the gun culture in the U.S. is far more pervasive and dangerous than in the UK, where handguns are banned and rifles kept under strict control. When we adopt the UK’s system, then we can talk about disarming cops, whose job, after all, is to protect people.
Well, a problem here is just the number of extant guns. No one knows the exact count, but estimates range around 250 million upwards. You might be able to disarm cops where guns are rare, but when guns outnumber adults it’s more difficult.
It’s only specific police units who carry guns in the UK, and they very rarely use them.
Out of 18,746 incidents to which armed units were called between April 2017-March 2018, police weapons where discharged 12 times. This was considered too high.
Hell, the average American college campus can’t be any more dangerous gun-wise than the seamier side of London depicted in Guy Ritchie’s early movies. 🙂
Maybe the Starbucks barista was just a faithful reader of The Nation magazine. A few years ago, The Nation published an article favorable to the idea of abolishing the police altogether. The campaign to do so stems from an outfit called “Critical Resistance”, founded by Angela Davis as a substitute for her former home in the Communist party. It is dedicated to abolishing the police and everything connected with the police—such as courts and prisons. As for me, I confess that the presence of police does make me a trifle nervous after I have failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, but I wouldn’t begrudge them their coffee on this basis.
I have been made extremely uncomfortable by having a heavily armed cop next to me at Starbucks. I don’t like it and don’t fall for the cops are the good guys line. Too many of them are arrogant bullies. And as for the old line about how most of the cops are good guys, sure, but they all know who the bad cops are and do nothing about it. Hurray for the Tempe Starbucks.
All we need now is the definitive list of what makes Minus uncomfortable. That list in hand we can finally enforce sensible rules about who is allowed where.
But I bet you didn’t ask the barista to make the cop leave. I feel very uncomfortable around a lot of people but I deal with it or I leave. They have as much right to be there as I do regardless of their occupation. I’m sure there are some people who are uncomfortable with white atheist women and I’d hate to be asked to leave based on how I look.
Yes, I as well am disconcerted on seeing a cop having to wear a bullet proof vest, in Arizona heat no less, and the rabid Arizona gun culture that makes this necessary. I will give up my seat for them if need be.
Joe Arpio and his racist minions are the bad guys, not the cop sitting next to you in whatever space you choose to visit.
Well, Minus, I suspect cops make you uncomforable–until you need one.
I’m sorry that they violate your safe space, but if we eliminate cops, we get the equivalent of the Montreal police strike: order breaks down completely.
Your “Hurray for the Tempe Starbucks” is a shameful and reprehensible comment
So you think you have a right to have coffee at Starbucks while police officers do not because you think some are arrogant bullies? Privileged are we?
If I was inclined to stick up a coffee shop I’d definitely see Starbucks as a safe place.
Well, there are constantly half-truth stories (by that I mean, they tend to be printed with key facts and background omitted, at least until conservative media catches up, at which point people have moved on,) sensationalized in the media about the police, so in some sense I can see how the average Joe or Jane Schmo would start to feel wary, after being bombarded with such stories all the time. I feel like the public’s media exposure relationship with the police is bizarre. In the 90’s, there were cases of police brutality (Rodney King and Abner Louima come readily to mind,) that will haunt my nightmares and cause me to be semi-religious for the rest of my life (I prefer to think of this dimension as samsara or a vale of tears, it’s hard to process aspects of it otherwise.) But in those days, while those cases got publicity, there was still a huge push towards the 90s version of the War On Crime (enough so that, if I remember correctly, it has haunted a fair number of politicians with an otherwise extremely progressive voting record). Now there are cases where the police are villainized for basically doing their job. Maybe I’m cynical but I feel like the Outrage O Meter tracks much better with political expediency than what is actually happening at the time.
The far Left seems to be attempting an attitude towards police now that mirrors their attitude towards soldiers during the Vietnam War. I suspect the results will be similar.
The sad thing is had the barista refused the customer’s request, and that customer complained to corporate, the barista would likely have been very publicly fired.
And the only thing Starbucks has done is apologized?
I clearly recall that in other “please leave” instances from Starbucks, the event became a national social cataclyms, practically, and the company turned itself out with Human Resources interventions, etc…etc.
There’s not much crime in my small town. The cops are not scary. I did once see two macho citizens in Target: one had his rifle strapped over his shoulder; one held his assault style weapon across his body with both hands. They swaggered and grinned. Yes, I felt uncomfortable in their presence, but I know nothing about guns except that this was legal.
Now that is something to fear. It wouldn’t hurt to let your Target store know you do not like this. Might keep you out of the store and many of your friends. Target does not have to let those morons in the store.
I am not sure whether Target can ban people from their stores in such “open carry” states.
Safe spaces? I propose a (voluntary) padded room for all that seek a ‘safe space’. It can’t get safer than that, or what?
Police make me uncomfortable. Many of us have experienced harassment at the hands of police officers. Many of us can still experience outrage every time a minority youth is killed by officers who are rarely held to account.
Respect is earned. Police have not earned mine. While I wouldn’t ask for officers to leave — I’d probably eat quickly or get a take-out box — I can understand people who would.
Until the police clean up their act, they aren’t welcome to eat with me.
Okay. Leave. It’s your right.
Hmmm. Might leaving be a micro-aggression?
Starbucks: “But we want it to be known that everyone who walks into our store should feel welcomed and embraced and to have the best Starbucks experience– and when that doesn’t happen, that is not indicative of the kind of welcoming environment that we want to provide.”
So what happens if you have a customer, and a group of police officers, and the customer is unhappy about the police presence? They can’t both have “the best Starbucks experience.”
Just as with free speech, free “presence” means putting up with other people you might not like when in public places. In some ways it seems like the “corporate speak” itself needs to be updated to the realities of public life.
Yeah. That “everyone should feel welcomed and embraced” crap is pure corporate BS. A statement that Starbucks serves everyone would suffice.
Simple to state really: Everyone is welcome, only certain behaviors are not. If the patron is not behaving badly we will not ask him to leave.
FWIW the best Starbucks experience is continuing on to another coffeeshop.
Someone in the Starbucks felt unsafe with police around. Many white people feel unsafe with black people around. Both incidents are examples of the “hasty generalization” logical fallacy. It is “by definition, an argument based on a hasty generalization [that] always proceeds from the particular to the general. It takes a small sample and tries to extrapolate an idea about that sample and apply it to a larger population, and it doesn’t work.” People are very quick to stereotype others who are not of their group. Such a condition is very hard to overcome. One group stereotypes police as the gestapo. Another group stereotypes blacks as thugs and criminals. If our society cannot temper this condition then the social fabric will continue to fray. Our president is accelerating the disintegration.
https://www.thoughtco.com/hasty-generalization-fallacy-1690919
To me, there is a disconnect here between the claim that the police are arrogant bullies who scare people and the fact that someone had the temerity to request that they be asked to leave, which they meekly did. Can anyone imagine someone asking the police to leave an establishment in a real police state like North Korea?
This posting and some of the comments really makes me laugh. Just up the road about a mile from my place, Rock Rd. and 29th, if you are interested is a Starbucks. I go by there all the time because there’s lots of places on Rock Rd. There are almost always Police cars there, sometimes two or more. I use to think they held meeting there but maybe they get a deal on the coffee. If I ran the place I would give them a deal. This is Wichita, Kansas and we like the police.