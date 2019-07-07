Sunday: Hili dialogue

As you read this, I’ll likely be at the airport for the red-eye flight back to Chicago—arriving at 4:30 a.m. And there are no movies (or snacks) on these 8-hour intra-country United flights. Oy!

Well, good morning anyway, on Sunday, July 7, 2019. It’s National Strawberry Sunday Day, though I’d prefer a good hot fudge sundae, something increasingly rare. It’s also World Chocolate Day, at least since 2009. Confusingly, though, there are four National Chocolate Days in America. Well, it’s always good to have an excuse to eat chocolate.

Stuff that happened on this day include:

1456 – A retrial verdict acquits Joan of Arc of heresy 25 years after her death.

1534 – Jacques Cartier makes his first contact with aboriginal peoples in what is now Canada.

1863 – The United States begins its first military draft; exemptions cost $300.

1865 – Four conspirators in the assassination of Abraham Lincoln are hanged.

1898 – U.S. President William McKinley signs the Newlands Resolution annexing Hawaii as a territory of the United States.

1916 – The New Zealand Labour Party was founded in Wellington.

1928 – Sliced bread is sold for the first time (on the inventor’s 48th birthday) by the Chillicothe Baking Company of Chillicothe, Missouri.

Remember the phrase “the greatest thing since sliced bread”? Well, thank Otto Rohwedder for that phrase. His first bread-slicing machine, shown below, is displayed at the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C.

1944 – World War II: Largest Banzai charge of the Pacific War at the Battle of Saipan.

From Wikipedia re the above:

The largest banzai charge of the war took place during the Battle of Saipan. General Yoshitsugu Saitō gathered almost 4,300 Japanese soldiers, walking wounded and some civilians, many unarmed and ordered the charge. On the evening of June 7, 1944 it slammed directly into the Army’s 1st and 2nd Battalions of the 105th Infantry Regiment (United States), who would lose almost 650 men [10] in the 15 hour pitched battle. In the end U.S. Army and Marine lines would hold, almost all the Japanese soldiers taking part in the charge would be killed.

1946 – Mother Francesca S. Cabrini becomes the first American to be canonized. [JAC: She worked and died in Chicago.]

Here are the two miracles required for her be canonized (made a saint):

Cabrini was beatified on November 13, 1938, by Pope Pius XI, and canonized on July 7, 1946, by Pope Pius XII. Her beatification miracle involved the restoration of sight and healing the disfigurements of a one day old baby who had been blinded by a 50% silver nitrate solution instead of the normal 1% solution in the child’s eyes. The child, named Peter Smith, would later be present at her canonization and become a priest. Her canonization miracle involved the healing of a terminally ill member of her congregation. When she was canonized, 120,000 people from all over the area filled Soldier Field for a Mass of thanksgiving.

1954 – Elvis Presley makes his radio debut when WHBQ Memphis played his first recording for Sun Records, “That’s All Right”.

1980 – Institution of sharia law in Iran.

1981 – U.S. President Ronald Reagan appoints Sandra Day O’Connor to become the first female member of the Supreme Court of the United States.

1985 – Boris Becker becomes the youngest player ever to win Wimbledon at age 17.

1992 – The New York Court of Appeals rules that women have the same right as men to go topless in public. [JAC: And yet New York doesn’t appear to be flooded with topless women.]

Notables born on this day include:

1843 – Camillo Golgi, Italian physician and pathologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1926)

1860 – Gustav Mahler, Austrian composer and conductor (d. 1911)

1861 – Nettie Stevens, American geneticist (d. 1912)

Stevens, a crack insect geneticist, discovered the existence of sex chromosomes (she used mealworms), a seminal finding, but, as was the case for women in those days, she neither got much credit for her discovery nor did she ever hold a regular faculty or full research position at a university. Here she is:

1891 – Virginia Rappe, American model and actress (d. 1921)

1930 – Hamish MacInnes, Scottish mountaineer and author

1940 – Ringo Starr, English singer-songwriter, drummer, and actor

1980 – Michelle Kwan, American figure skater

Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on this day include only one person whose death I found worth noting:

1930 – Arthur Conan Doyle, British writer (b. 1859)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili finds solace in the usual way:

A: You came back wet and hungry.

Hili: Now I’m only wet.

Reader Jonathan from the UK sent me a scary photo he took along with a note:

I was driving home through Cumbria yesterday when I saw the road-sign on the attached picture. I should reassure you that in the UK ‘cats-eyes’ are what we call the small reflective glass spheres in a rubber casing that mark the centre of the road so it’s not as bad as it seems! I thought the picture might appeal to you.

Well, it was funny, but also a bit scary:

Reader Su says she found this “Happy Birthday Mom card, purchased off the rack at my local car wash.” She also deems it “sound self-defense advice, handed down.”

And from reader Ken, who shows how Kim Jong-un got Trump into North Korea by building a better mousetrap:

Two tweets from Nilou. The first shows a bat doing the breast stroke. I doubt that all species of bats can swim this well:

Bats can swim… And they're surprisingly good at it https://t.co/FnIhlpPlrs pic.twitter.com/w6FHv1NEpl — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 6, 2019

Apparently this statue of Melania Trump in Slovenia was meant as a homage, but went badly wrong, reminding me of this art restoration.

"The tribute to the American first lady was crafted out of wood by a local Slovenian artist and stands near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia."

Here, fixed it for you: @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/XkMDONaZjg — Persian Rose 🇺🇸🇮🇷🏳️ (@PersianRose1) July 6, 2019

A cockatoo flips the bird at the cops:

YOOOO, this cockatoo is deadass tearing down anti-bird spikes 😂😂😂 he said fuck the police pic.twitter.com/xLQHC2zLDh — keat (@keatxngrant) July 5, 2019

Two from Heather Hastie. First, Yoga Cat does yoga.

Cat has some interesting yoga poses pic.twitter.com/MCkscToy8e — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) July 4, 2019

This guy survived, I think, because he showed the appropriate submissive behavior to the silverback:

Imagine if this happened to you 🦍💗 pic.twitter.com/wqpcuxX7ny — The Dodo (@dodo) July 4, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. The gets my nod for Tweet of the Month. Matthew helpfully added a link to a Current Biology quick guide to head stabilization in birds. .

Just look at that head stabilisation! Male kestrel hunting at South Stack, Anglesey yesterday. pic.twitter.com/z1KKrvPR8S — Anthony Roberts (@ZedAnthony) June 6, 2019

This one is also very good:

This chameleon walking to the camera is EVERYTHING. Those eyes. Those feet. Spectacular anaimals! (Video via Tuko29 Reddit) pic.twitter.com/o1lAicY0lA — Jan Freedman (@JanFreedman) April 4, 2018

Poor chunky kitty!

"it's OK, i can manage, you just take your video, Cheryl" pic.twitter.com/is8zegjKlL — TenderHerbert (@TenderHerbert) July 6, 2019

These moths seem to be alive, though I’m not sure why they don’t fly away. Is it because they don’t fly when it’s daylight?

A real bumper catch in the moth trap last night – 500 odd moths of 82 species. After counting, I always like to put the nicest all on one eggbox to show the kaleidoscope of colours and forms in Irish moths. pic.twitter.com/18Yxq4amtt — James O'Neill (@Jamesoneillii) July 5, 2019