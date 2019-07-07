Quillette author advocates a new Pascal’s Wager: We should bet on libertarian free will because it makes us behave better

I won’t comment much on this new article in Quillette, as I’ll be writing something more substantive about it later. I’ll just summarize its thesis very briefly below (click on screenshot to read):
In brief, the author, William Edwards—described as founder of Bright Tapestry Data, a company pushing back on misinformation and fake news. . . [and] an independent scholar, with a Master’s in Experimental Psychology”—says that there’s not enough evidence to give us confidence in physical determinism, and that, combined with fundamental physical indeterminism, somehow vindicates the notion of our having dualistic (“contracausal”) free will.
He clearly is plumping for dualistic free will rather than compatibilism because he opposes his notion of “free will” to determinism, and concentrates on the notion of real human agency. In the end, he dislikes the idea that determinism seems to absolve us of moral responsibility, and cites evidence (weak, I think) that determinism makes its advocates behave worse.
In the end, Edwards advises us to believe in contracausal free will as a kind of “Pascal’s Wager”. The “win” here is not eternity in heaven, but the good behavior and better societies that Edwards thinks come from believing in free will. The implicit idea is that you can force yourself to accept free will even if you think evidence is against it, or if you’re a diehard determinist.
Needless to say, there is substantial evidence that people who believe in free will, or at least believe that they are in control of their own lives, are more prone to exhibit good mental health and productive, ethical behaviour. There is a not inconsiderable moral dilemma here. As we illuminate the role of DNA and other fixed factors, we will acquire knowledge that should allow us to improve and save countless lives. On the other hand, if more and more people come to accept the idea that they’re not choosing their thoughts and actions, their subsequent behaviour may guarantee that a lot more lives are in need of saving.
Thinkers like Harris and Weinstein are preoccupied with how we build a less risky world, which may be partly why their thinking appeals to conservatives. However, it is worth remembering the well-established relationship between risk and reward, because whether or not we believe in free will may turn out to be the Pascal’s Wager of the twenty-first century. With that in mind, any professional gambler worth their salt should bet on free will. There is just too much about the universe that we don’t understand, and the potential pay-off from agency is staggering.
I’ll have a lot to say about this later, but probably not on this website, and so feel free to discuss the article in the comments below.
Disregard the evidence because it will make you a better citizen – haven’t we heard that somewhere before?
The truth shall set you free. Everything else is dissembling.
I haven’t read it, but it seems to me that almost everybody already believes in free will — and how’s that working out for us?
“A New Pascal’s Wager” — sounds like doubling down in blackjack after you’ve taken a hit and busted.
I keep reading Quillette and I keep getting this weird feeling something isn’t quite right…
There are some vile comments, and by extension, commenters.
Let us know when you publish your piece slaying the fatted calf, so that we might all eat and make merry.
“…there is substantial evidence that people who believe in free will, or at least believe that they are in control of their own lives, are more prone to exhibit good mental health and productive, ethical behaviour.”
I don’t think believing you are in control of your life is the same as believing in libertarian free will. Free and mentally sound compatibilists believe they are in control of their lives. And a Pascal’s wager with on an impossibility—libertarian free will-is just fooling yourself.
If you are uncertain about compatibilist free will it might be worth a Pascal’s wager, but I don’t know how convincing the evidence is.
Isn’t the real debate between determinism and indeterminism? In determinism the effect always follows the cause. The gas flowing through the bunsen burner ignites when you set off a spark in the presence of oxygen. In an inderminist system everything happens by chance. There is no continuing cause and effect. In science we look for determining events that way we can explain and predict what happens. Because of determinism we can hold people responsible for their actions after a certain age. Otherwise it is chaos. The debate is really about theory of knowledge.
John J. Fitzgerald
No, the debate is whether the laws of physics hold for all physical matter on one hand, and numinous superstition (without mechanism) on the other. You can accept both determinism and pure quantum indeterminism and still be a “determinist” in the sense that nothing is behind decisions besides the laws of physics–that there is no “agency” that itself does not obey physical laws.
I give the writer credit in that he doesn’t confuse the idea of free will with a number of other, similar concepts, which I think happens frequently when people discuss free will. But his conclusion, while logical, is paradoxical:
Is it far-fetched to suppose that conscious choice is real, but rules, processes, and definitions don’t apply?
I mean… maybe. But if something is essentially a mystic concept that defies definitions, then there’s little point in discussing it anyways. Maybe mystics on mountaintops surpass all contradictions and see square circles – it’s an interesting idea, but for practical purposes, there are no square circles in the world in which we live.
I understand the idea / hypothesis that perhaps the role of individual agency has been so important in Western culture, that Western culture as we know it would cease to exist without it, even if it is an illusion. From a strictly pragmatic point of view, it’s an interesting argument. However, I think that you can still say there is something special and even emergent about self-conscious agency and the individual wills / thoughts / plans that arise from said agents, without resorting to the idea that said agency springs forth continually from the universe via uncaused means. One could also argue that such a view undermines our mutual interdependence and connection to the world around us.
I suspect that acceptance of determinism has opposite effects on different kinds of people. For example, it could be that it makes narcissists and sociopaths behave worse, and good people behave better. Studies on the subject should take in account character traits and intelligence, but I don’t know if already do this.