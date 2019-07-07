Honolulu to Hilo

The interisland flight from Honolulu to Kona, on the big island, is beautiful. We sat on the left to get the best views (it wasn’t crowded), and saw every island between the two, including Molokai, Maui, and Lanai.

Waikiki, the tourist epicenter of Oahu, with Diamond Head on the right:

It’s only when you fly over Diamond Head that you see clearly that it’s a volcanic cone:

This is where I was staying on Oahu:

I got confused by the islands, but as far as I can see, this one is Molokai.

Renting a car in Kona (from where we flew yesterday), we drove over the “saddle road”—Route 200—between the volcanic Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea, arriving at our destination: Hilo (population about 45,000), on the wet “windward side” of the island.

There we stayed at the lovely and friendly Dolphin Bay Hotel, where I stayed about 30 years ago. Not much has changed, and I recommend this place highly.

The grounds are lush, tropical, and lovely:

I don’t know what this plant is, but I’m betting it’s pollinated by bats:

Ginger of some sort:

Breakfast every day is good strong coffee, banana bread, and fruit picked from the garden, including papaya and bananas. Pick your own off the stalk:

Although the resident cat, Opie, is not listed as one of the hotel’s attractions, she should be—at least to an ailurophile. Opie is uber-friendly and will follow you to your room. If you want, she’ll spend the night in your room, and lie with you on the bed. Give me a cat-owning hotel any day!

I highly recommend the Dolphin Bay (and Opie) for an inexpensive stay in Hilo. Here’s Opie resting on our microwave:

Lunch in Hilo at a well known local place, the Kuhio Grille. also known as “The Home of the One Pound Lau Lau” (pork, beef, or chicken wrapped in taro leaves and steamed):

There is a big collection of Asian “lucky cats” behind the counter; we were told that the owner collects them and thus gets given even more of them by visitors:

Unable to handle one-pound lau laus, we opted for the plate lunch: kalua pig with two scoops of rice, salad (not shown) and taro, and I had kalbi beef with two scoops of rice, a scoop of “salad”, and taro. Very good. I still would love to write “Jerry Coyne’s guide to the plate lunches of Hawaii.” I will list my top three in a later post (this one, while good, wasn’t on that list):

On a rare clear day in Hilo, you can see the whole of Mauna Kea, the highest mountain in Hawaii and the second highest island mountain in the world (4207 meters or 13,802 ft). Atop the peak are the Mauna Kea observatories, an important site for astronomical observation.

If you measure from its underwater base to its peak, Mauna Kea is actually the highest mountain in the world! As Wikipedia reports, “Most of the volcano is underwater, and when measured from its oceanic base, Mauna Kea is the tallest mountain in the world, measuring over 10,000 m (33,000 ft) in height.”

Photo from downtown Hilo, in Liliuokalani Park and Gardens. You can barely see the observatories on the top:

A zoomed-in view:

An even more zoomed-in view:

A vanity picture with an enormous banyan tree in the Park.

One version of the famous but distorted statue of King Kamehameha (the features are more Roman than Polynesian). The most famous version stands at the Iolane Palace in Honolulu, but this one in Hilo, erected in 1993, is a replica.

You can see that some residents object to the statue. I lowered the camera a bit and took this photo:

We visited the Kaumana Lava Tubes outside Hilo, a pretty obscure spot that’s also a bit dangerous given the slippery steps and jagged lava. But they are, as the kids say, “awesome.” Here is the entrance, almost hidden by tropical vegetation.

Lava tubes are formed by the flow of molten lava beneath already-hardened lava, and can be very long. When the molten lava makes its way out of the crust above, it leaves a tube behind. You can read more about the formation and location of the Big-Island lava tubes here.

Heres an entrance photographed from inside the tube:

The glassy interior:

Tree roots extending through the cave surface form a kind of ecosystem in which other life can thrive. Species inhabiting Hawaii’s lava tubes include insects and other arthropods, including some endemics like a cave cricket

And a street beloved by all denizers of the Cheezeburger site: