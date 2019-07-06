Tipping at counters

Increasingly in the U.S., I find that when you get take-out food, or order something at a counter like ice cream to eat in the shop, are served at the counter—and are paying with a credit card—you are asked on the electronic-payment pad if you’d like to leave a tip. Sometimes the lowest tip you can leave is 20%. This practice seems to have arisen only in the last few years.
This feels coercive to me, and always puts me in a bind. I always presume that the workers in such places are paid a decent wage, and aren’t, like servers in restaurants, dependent on tips for their income. On the other hand, the counter people do do you a service—but so does someone who helps you order a pair of glasses at Costco. But of course there are also the cooks, who are probably paid very little.
In restaurants, taxis, and the like the minimum tip I leave is 15%, but it’s almost always 20%, and more if the service is especially good. But when faced with one of these “would you like to leave a tip?” pads, I feel like they’re playing on one’s guilt to make extra cash. (You do not face this dilemma, by the way, when paying with currency.) Sometimes I leave 10%, sometimes 15%, and sometimes 0%, but it always eaves a bad taste in my mouth. Does this make me a bad person?
I note that in places where I go often, and where they know me, I leave a tip in the tip jar every second or third visit. But why should they have to know me? I don’t do that to get any extra service.
The solution, as always, is to pay servers a decent wage so that tips are not expected, and where one tips as a thank-you for especially good service: as in New Zealand and (to a lesser extent) France. I would gladly pay higher prices for my food so that servers, cooks, and other workers could make a decent wage, for then one would not be faced with the dilemma of how much to tip. In France, for example, the gratuities are included in the price of food, and that’s stated on the menu. In such cases, as in bistros, I leave a few Euros—pocket change—as do the French.
Everyone would be much better off if servers were paid a decent wage and anything you leave them wouldn’t be an obligation, but a genuine “thank you” for good service.
But the belief in the industry is that those who would NOT wanna pay the higher prices would stop patronizing those businesses. So you are expected to tip.
Most leave a decent to excellent tip. Some leave little or no tip. The employees pay the price. The owners get more business.
Win for the owners, a pain for everybody else.
Something y’all should know:
If you save your Starbucks cup, and go back and ask for a refill, you will be charged the princely sum of 54 cents. At least for a tall Pikes Peak in Houston, Texas. Give the server a dollar, tell them to keep the change. The server just received a 90% tip. If you keep returning to the same location, the staff WILL remember you, and give you preferential treatment.
And lately, the servers throw away my old cup, give me new one, and STILL charge me the refill price. That way, the cup is always new, and you don’t hafta worry about the seam blowing out while you are using it. Which tends to happen after six or sever uses. Yes, I am THAT cheap lol
If you use your Starbucks card to pay for the initial cup, refills are free.
I did not know that. Thanx.
Of course, I don’t have a Starbucks Card. I don’t purchase coffee that often from Starbucks. Would it be worth it to get one if I only go there once in awhile?
You can use the app on your phone and won’t have to worry about remembering the card.
Thank you
Here’s a humorous take on a tangent topic. (Trigger warning: Foul language. Lots of foul language. But it’s funny 🙂 )
My sentiments, exactly!
Basically, I put coins I get in change in the jar. I’ve never added a tip to a credit card charge on take-out.
Convention is strange. If someone brings the same food to a table, we feel compelled to tip even though bringing food over to a table is a small part of the total service.
“. . .but a genuine ‘thank you’ for good service.”
This raises a totally different point of contention that I have at counters here in Portland, OR. Increasingly, coffee shops are posting notices at the cash register to the effect, “Please inquire what pronouns our employees prefer to be called before referring to them.” I find this so off-putting that when I say “Thank you,” I will sometimes add, in a tone suggesting that I’ve just been caught masturbating in public, “Oh, I’m sorry!—Is it all right if I call you ‘you’?” Sometimes the person gets it, but mostly not.
Does this happen only in Portlandia?
“Please inquire what pronouns our employees prefer to be called before referring to them.”
Instead, how about making it easier on everybody by staff wearing a badge clearly stating their preferences?
It puts me of a mind to ask staff what their area manager, or CEO, or any given investor (assuming there are investors) prefers (just in case I should run into them).
‘“Oh, I’m sorry!—Is it all right if I call you ‘you’?” Sometimes the person gets it, but mostly not.’
Right. When would one use any pronoun other than “you” when directly face-to-face talking to someone? Has someone somewhere come up with a second person singular (or plural) alternative to “you”? I know of nothing to stop anyone from doing so. Perhaps it simply hasn’t occurred to anyone (yet).
Sorry, what?
The word “you” is completely gender neutral. Why would “you” ever be a problem?
“You” is othering.
Tipping at the counter does seem a bit extreme. We know that food service workers in general are the lowest paid but working for tips is kind of a lowly occupation whatever it is. They should add it to the prices of whatever and then make sure the the one doing the work gets it. Tips make sense at the barber shop where, if you go to a real barber, you will quickly know the difference between that and a super lousy haircut. Just thought I’d throw that one in.
When I start paying tips for that box of chicken or that fast food sandwich, things are not right. If I pick up the pizza there is no tip. If you deliver it, that is a different story.
I almost never get food delivered (maybe twice in my life) but did tip for that. But I see no difference between ordering a taco to go at a local Korean taco place, picking it up at the counter and leaving, and getting a McDonald’s hamburger.
And yes, I give my barber (I think they’re called stylists now) 20%.
I think in the pizza business the delivery is more of a thing, although others do it now to an extent. The guy out there fighting traffic all day delivering pizza should get something for it and many just live on tips.
If you go to a real barber shop where I live, they call them barbers and have barber licenses. Most of them tell me the folks at the pro-cuts or whatever they call them, super cuts, are just beauticians. No so good.
Do you mean “bad” or “infested with lice”. I guess it probably depends on how badly you tip.
Here’s my tip story: My daughter was working tables in a restaurant in Colorado. The owner was not well liked by the staff. A customer left my daughter $100 for serving at a large table. The owner confiscated the $100 and the entire staff walked out.
I too am annoyed by the obligation to tip. I always do. Almost always.
Yes, I think there were many restaurant owners that would routinely confiscated waitpersons tip. Which I think is outrageous! Don’t know if lawsuits to stop that practices were successful or not.
I have the same dilemma in this situation. I tip a solid 20% everywhere else. In these cases, I draw a line through the blank tip space, write the amount I was charged, and sign. Cash is the easiest. I think some places will say that they just need the signature because it makes customers feel awkward. If it’s a place that delivers food and you are picking up, I don’t think a tip is expected.
I, too, feel coerced. But I also think that the counter people are likely underpaid.
I’m a good tipper, and even tip when the service is so so. That being said, I don’t think workers’ wages should be discretionary. It seems capricious when tips keep you out of poverty, and I don’t buy the argument that servers won’t perform well unless they have the incentive of a tip. Some states like Washington and Oregon pay their servers over $9/hour and allow them to keep their tips. Most states however only pay servers $2-3/hour and without tips; this to me is unconscionable. In 2018, the food and beverage lobby spent $29 billion to make sure their
slavesservers stay poor.
…without tips they’re destitute.
didn’t finish the sentence.
I recently got one of my cats a “lion” cut at a local cat boarding place that also does grooming. I paid by card, and the option to tip popped up, just before signing with your finger.
I got the feeling that it was built into the tablet software, and not easy to turn off. They don’t normally ask for tips there, and don’t have a jar on the counter. The guy running the card just said tap something to keep going. I’m not sure they even know who leaves a tip that way and who doesn’t.
Don’t be ninnies. If your service is nothing more than the completion of a business transaction, DON’T TIP! However, if your service was especially pleasant and went beyond your expectations, then tip handsomely.
Don’t worry about underpaid workers. If they really can’t make ends meet. They should dump their employers. Isn’t that what free enterprise is all about?
“Don’t worry about underpaid workers.”
Right. As it is written in holy capitalist theory, they are merely “capital” and “resources” to be exploited. (I note it is hard for David Brooks in his columns, when he refers to humans, not to refer to them as some kind of “capital.” (E.g., “social capital.” I doubt that he refers to his own children as “capital.”)
Canada, as a;ways, is a hybrid. We don’t tip as often as Americans and our restaurant staff are paid higher wages than in the US (though it is arguable if that is a living wage) but we tip in restaurants. I tip my hair dresser as well even though it’s her own business as her prices are quite low compared to elsewhere. I don’t tip when I go to massage therapy but I hate the machine asking me to. It slows down the whole process for checking out and I think that is why they haven’t enabled tap. I usually pay with my phone so it’s even more slowing down as I get my card out of my wallet. And they only have one machine so people are waiting behind me.
I’m not crazy about this relatively new tipping for take-out food trend, but I don’t like to dwell on it. Maybe I’ll tip 10% for take-out.
For traditional tipping situations (bars, restaurants with servers, taxis, Ubers, etc.) I tip traditionally: 15-20%.
Between 1984 and 2000 I lived in the Ithaca NY area and I regularly had lunch at Moosewood. Oh boy, I was a happy Mooser! Moosewood! I loved their food! And back in those days they did it European style – no tips. They included a service charge and what you see on the bill was what you paid, and the workers got paid.
I liked that and wished that all restaurants would do that.
But even that has changed. Some years ago I was visiting in Ithaca and I went to Moosewood, and by golly, they’d dropped the service charge and figured customers would tip the way they are expected to do everywhere else.
On a similar subject, I saw the other day the number one fast food place was Chick-fil-A. Kind of surprised me but they have been first four years in a row. At first I though it hard to believe, they just do chicken sandwiches and that’s about it. But they are a notch better in the service area at every step, so maybe that is it. The place is always clean, there is plenty of service, never short. Everyone is well trained and they hire handicap folks to walk around, pick up trays and ask you if you need something. You do not see this in other fast foods. I think they hold managers to a higher standard and that is key in this business.
Nor does one hear there, booming into the farthest reaches of the dining area, loud ululating and cackling of the staff as one does at other fast food eateries.
I agree that it would be a better world if servers were paid a living wage and didn’t need to rely on tips.
But I worked in the restaurant business off and on from the time I was 15 until halfway through my second year of law school, so
always (over)tip — servers, cab drivers, bell-hops, bartenders, bag boys, barbers, pretty much everywhere for anything to everyone, unless the person might be insulted by the gesture.
I think a good rule of thumb for servers is 10% for take-out, 15% for delivery, and 20% for dining-in. I almost always pay in cash and throw in a few extra bucks (but that’s just me maintaining good will around town at the joints where I’m a regular).
Whatever you do, though, never go full Mr. Pink, man, never:
I do draw the line, however, at tipping tollbooth attendants, unlike Paulie the waiter in The Pope of Greenwich Village:
That is why he went into the wood chipper in Fargo.
I dunno. Makes a lotta sense to me. Youknowudimean?
Like 11-Steve, I think it’s just part of the charge card software. I’d be interested to know if it shows up at clothing stores or auto-body shops or is only in restaurant software. At take-away places, I leave my coins in tip jars or Feed the Children-type jars (CVS has removed their jars!) to lighten the load in my pocket. For counter service and restaurants, at least $1 per person (when 10% is less than a dollar) or 15-20% for decent service, 25-30% for outstanding service, or just throw out the suggested tip card and pay what you feel for going the extra mile (like that $100 tip-which, by the way, I’m not sure is legal for the manager to confiscate unless it’s a share-the-tips restaurant where all servers split collected tips).
My understanding is that service personnel who don’t interact with customers (cooks, bushelp) are paid more than waithelp because they don’t get tips.
Do you tip the counter people at McDonald’s?
I tip with my poems, sometimes a few lines of prose. I’m a very non-materialistic person, I make a point of telling anyone who serves me at a restaurant this.
The look on those hard-working waiters and waitresses faces when I slip them a few lines of my avant-garde beat poetry makes eating all their food worth it. They appreciate it so much more than if I’d coldly handed them a lump sum of money, and simply said thankyou. How turgid and unimaginative.
Our favorite coffee place (Peet’s, much better drip coffee than Starbucks, IMHO) just started this tablet payment off of cards as well. It suggests dollar amounts for tips, so when I refill my app, I throw in $1 on top of my $20 app load-up (only a 5% gratuity).
It’s not much, but their workers are great. Also, my daughter works in the food service industry, and tips are much appreciated by her, so indirectly I feel like I am tipping her.
If anything, I like this electronic tipping better, as it happens when I give them money, and not when I return the next day to use the app to get another coffee. Then, there is no money changing hands, so there’s less of an expectation to tip. Not unlike Jerry, this amounts to giving some kind of tip every 3rd time or so.
And, if the server/barista does something extra nice, thoughtful, or friendly, they still have the old-fashioned tip jars for tips as well.
This crafty penurious subterfuge (the obligatory tip jar is a ploy by corporate America to get customers to subsidize paltry wages. Why should employers pay full value or offer a raise if the customer will pay their employee wages? And why would an employee ask for a raise since they are being generously subsidized? I will not patronize establishments that have a tip option for counter service. It makes my blood boil.