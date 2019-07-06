Saturday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Saturday, July 6, 2019, and today I head back to Oahu for one day, then to take the redeye back to Chicago. It’s National Fried Chicken Day, too, celebrating one of America’s great contributions to gastronomy (yes, I know that they fry chicken in other lands). Look for fried-chicken promotions in your area.

And that includes Australia. As Wikipedia notes,

In 2018 KFC’s Australian operations offered the chance to win free fried chicken for a year. The contest was entered by making social-media posts stating reasons why the entrant deserved the prize. The winning entry was by a 19-year-old who, together with her friend, got the KFC corporate logotype tattooed on her foot.

Here are those tattoos from news.com.au. Sadly, even a year’s worth of chicken fades away, but a tattoo is forever:

Reader Jon informs us of this:

The Tour de France starts Saturday by the Town Hall on the Grand Place in Brussels to honor Belgian cyclist Eddie Merckx. [JAC: Merckx, born in 1945, is still with us, and is widely regarded as the best competitive cyclist ever. He won five Tours de France.] It’s the fiftieth anniversary of his first of five Tour victories. This year’s Tour is also the 100th anniversary of the iconic yellow jersey which was added in 1919 at the end of World War 1. If you missed last year’s Tour, here are some highlights.

Things that happened on July 6 include this stuff:

1189 – Richard I “the Lionheart” accedes to the English throne.

1415 – Jan Hus is condemned as a heretic and then burned at the stake.

1483 – Richard III is crowned King of England. [He reigned for just two years.]

1535 – Sir Thomas More is executed for treason against King Henry VIII of England.

1885 – Louis Pasteur successfully tests his vaccine against rabies on Joseph Meister, a boy who was bitten by a rabid dog.

1917 – World War I: Arabian troops led by T. E. Lawrence (“Lawrence of Arabia”) and Auda ibu Tayi capture Aqaba from the Ottoman Empire during the Arab Revolt.

Here’s the scene from the movie, one of my favorite films:

And here is the real Auda, the Howeitat sheikh:

1933 – The first Major League Baseball All-Star Game is played in Chicago’s Comiskey Park. The American League defeated the National League 4–2.

1942 – Anne Frank and her family go into hiding in the “Secret Annexe” above her father’s office in an Amsterdam warehouse.

1957 – Althea Gibson wins the Wimbledon championships, becoming the first black athlete to do so.

1957 – John Lennon and Paul McCartney meet for the first time, as teenagers at Woolton Fete, three years before forming the Beatles.

Notables born on this day include:

1747 – John Paul Jones, Scottish-American captain (d. 1792)

1887 – Marc Chagall, Belarusian-French painter and poet (d. 1985)

Here is Chagall’s “The Cat Transformed into a Woman“, (c.1928-31/1937), described by The Tate Gallery:

An illustration to one of The Fables of La Fontaine, the story of a man who so adored his cat that he was able to turn her into a woman and married her the same day. He thought, poor fool, that his wife was now a woman in every respect; but when mice appeared, she still gave chase. As we say in England, ‘a leopard cannot change its spots.’

1907 – Frida Kahlo, Mexican painter and educator (d. 1954)

Here’s La Kahlo, another favorite of mine, holding a monkey and ignoring her cat:

1921 – Nancy Reagan, American actress and activist, 42nd First Lady of the United States (d. 2016)

1925 – Bill Haley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (Bill Haley & His Comets) (d. 1981)

1946 – George W. Bush, American businessman and politician, 43rd President of the United States

Those who passed away on July 6 include:

1415 – Jan Hus, Czech priest, philosopher, and reformer (b. 1369)

1535 – Thomas More, English lawyer and politician, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster (b. 1478)

1614 – Man Singh I, Rajput Raja of Amer (b. 1550)

1835 – John Marshall, American captain and politician, 4th United States Secretary of State (b. 1755) [They don’t mention that he was Chief Justice of the Supreme Court!]

1893 – Guy de Maupassant, French short story writer, novelist, and poet (b. 1850)

1916 – Odilon Redon, French painter and illustrator (b. 1840)

1959 – George Grosz, German painter and illustrator (b. 1893)

1971 – Louis Armstrong, American singer and trumpet player (b. 1901)

1998 – Roy Rogers, American cowboy, actor, and singer (b. 1911)

2003 – Buddy Ebsen, American actor, singer, and dancer (b. 1908)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is savoring rodential comestibles:

Hili: The mouse I ate here is history now. A: Yes, sometimes we feel the taste of the past.

And nearby on the site of his future home, Leon shows an uncharacteristic tenderness toward mice:

Leon: And the little mice are getting wet?

From Facebook:

A tweet from ex-Musli Yasmine Mohammed. Be sure to watch the video on the tweet she references; it is very sad.

So many ppl having a laugh in the comments This is the furthest possible thing from funny-it’s maddeningly infuriating that anyone is forced to live like this Imagine if you had to shroud yourself in layers of fabric These women just want a semblance of normalcy in their lives https://t.co/OVlTQlBseQ — Yasmine Mohammed (@YasMohammedxx) July 5, 2019

From Nilou, a tweet from science writer Philip Ball:

You really cannot imagine how much I am living on the front line here in Brookline. pic.twitter.com/c2AQQ7We6D — Philip Ball (@philipcball) July 4, 2019

Reader Barry says, “This is not the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”

Three tweets from Heather Hastie:

"ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME, STEPHANIE?" pic.twitter.com/wjRZ3WsD2V — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) July 4, 2019

This is a true albino (look at the pink eyes), and I hope it’ll be okay.

An Albino Raccoon pic.twitter.com/ePR5V9m25C — 41 Strange (@41Strange) July 4, 2019

Mr. Lumpy got hurt! Someone should let me know if he gets better.

Please stop fighting Mr Lumpy! Not good news I’m afraid his wound looks a lot worse so I shall be seeking advise 😥

Doesn’t affect his appetite thought 😁👍🐾🐾❤️ pic.twitter.com/ttduZd1xMV — Mr Lumpy & Friends (@LumpyandFriends) July 4, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. The first one is from Matthew himself, and his email note said “All this one kilometer down.”

Amazing scenes on #Okeanos. Crab finds mass of fish eggs on sea floor, grabs a clawfull and munches. Around its mouthparts are tiny amphipods, picking up scraps. Huge king crab (1.3m legspan) turns up, crab skedaddles, leaving eggs, king crab didn’t care and walked on by… pic.twitter.com/z2wKyQBoKi — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) July 5, 2019

In an unprecedented act of duplication, I am putting this tweet up two days in a row because it’s so awesome:

Can everybody just Please look at this cat pic.twitter.com/GEPe1XzurJ — danee, goddess of dinosaurs 🦖 (@itsdaneesaur) July 3, 2019

Two more tweets from Dr. Cobb. The first one shows how dogs were domesticated, except that the ancestor was the gray wolf and not the red fox:

Sitting under a tree this evening, reading a book….and then this happens!!!! 😊 pic.twitter.com/RlFxSQ8yUB — Dr Matthew Clarke (@PathologyHouse) July 3, 2019

As Matthew points out, this is an insect (see here):