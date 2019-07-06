I got thoroughly groped again!

As I don’t have TSA PreCheck status on my flight from Kona to Honolulu, I had to stand with the herd and go through the regular security checkpoint. I took off my metal belt buckle (leaving on my leather belt), removed everything from my pockets, and dutifully put my liquids and computer (out of its case) on the screening belt. I didn’t remove my shoes, as they were tennis shoes without a lick of metal in them.
But no dice. The TSA guy asked me, and not politely, to take off my shoes. Fine. But then, after I went through the See-You-Naked machine, I heard the beep behind me—the dreaded beep that spells Trouble and Groping.
Sure enough, there were yellow patches on my upper arm and—you guessed it—on my groin AND both buttocks. I was in for it. The TSA man then explained to me that he’d have to grope me there and asked if I wanted a private screening. I said “no”. He asked me if I had anything in my pocket. I said “no” again.
He then proceeded to sexually violate me, running his hands over my genitals, under the waistband of my belt, and then palpated each buttock. This time I did feel violated. Not only that, but they made me remove my leather belt (sans metal) and examined it carefully.
To add insult to injury, they then swabbed my hands and checked them in the Do-You-Have-Explosives machine.
After all that, I got a “you’re good to go”. I didn’t hear, “Sorry I had to grope you mate—just following orders.”
I still don’t know why my body always has those yellow patches that get me groped (this never happens when I go through TSA PreCheck). One woman I talked to, who also got groped, said I should have told the agent that I had shrapnel in my body.
Frankly, I’m tired of this security theater. My shoes would have been flagged had they had metal or anything suspicious in them, and why did they make me take off a strip of leather around my waist? This is security theater, plain and simple, and is one reason why I signed up with TSA PreCheck. And why are the agents never polite? Does TSA like to hire people who like to exert power over helpless citizens?
So it goes. On the way back to the mainland I’m flying under PreCheck, so this nonsense won’t happen. After all, I am a Trusted Traveler.
The Trump administration no doubt has you on a secret harass-on-sight list of known political subversives. (It would be irresponsible not to speculate.)
Count your blessings you didn’t get dragged into the back room for bastinado and waterboarding.
They should really do this so that everyone feels relaxed when it’s happening. “Excuse me sir while we gently take off your belt.” It’s the least they can do. Hope it’s all good now.
You should have had pre-check for any flight within the US. Airline may have screwed up.
TSA is indeed staffed with disfunctional employees, but we also have to remember that it was contract airport screeners who let the 911 hijackers get on planes with box cutters, so I doubt there is a solution to this nonsense.
On a recent flight out of Dallas my wife was held up for a long time because they claimed her camera had set off an alarm. This is the same camera that has gone through many screenings over they years and around the world, many of which were at the same airport. We waited and waited for the security “expert” who had to inspect the camera. After a long wait he showed up, looked at the camera and said, “Oh, these are nice cameras, I have on just like it.”
The hell of it all is that they are solving nothing and preventing nothing. How many terrorist have ever been caught on a flight from the big Island to Honolulu? How many bombs? How many planes blown up. It is ridiculous. It would be like finding a nuclear bomb in a preschool. Yes, the kids are always working on those things right after nap time.
What is likely to take down the airplane today is someone attempting to recharge their battery for the phone or lap top or whatever. Yesterday, a plane headed for London had to land in Boston due to a fire, causes by a battery charging. I would stop all of that stuff on a plane and they just say oh well, a few fires.
My sympathy. These machines give false positives often. Were you wearing jeans? I now wear cotton sweat pants and have had no problem.