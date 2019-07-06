I got thoroughly groped again!

As I don’t have TSA PreCheck status on my flight from Kona to Honolulu, I had to stand with the herd and go through the regular security checkpoint. I took off my metal belt buckle (leaving on my leather belt), removed everything from my pockets, and dutifully put my liquids and computer (out of its case) on the screening belt. I didn’t remove my shoes, as they were tennis shoes without a lick of metal in them.

But no dice. The TSA guy asked me, and not politely, to take off my shoes. Fine. But then, after I went through the See-You-Naked machine, I heard the beep behind me—the dreaded beep that spells Trouble and Groping.

Sure enough, there were yellow patches on my upper arm and—you guessed it—on my groin AND both buttocks. I was in for it. The TSA man then explained to me that he’d have to grope me there and asked if I wanted a private screening. I said “no”. He asked me if I had anything in my pocket. I said “no” again.

He then proceeded to sexually violate me, running his hands over my genitals, under the waistband of my belt, and then palpated each buttock. This time I did feel violated. Not only that, but they made me remove my leather belt (sans metal) and examined it carefully.

To add insult to injury, they then swabbed my hands and checked them in the Do-You-Have-Explosives machine.

After all that, I got a “you’re good to go”. I didn’t hear, “Sorry I had to grope you mate—just following orders.”

I still don’t know why my body always has those yellow patches that get me groped (this never happens when I go through TSA PreCheck). One woman I talked to, who also got groped, said I should have told the agent that I had shrapnel in my body.

Frankly, I’m tired of this security theater. My shoes would have been flagged had they had metal or anything suspicious in them, and why did they make me take off a strip of leather around my waist? This is security theater, plain and simple, and is one reason why I signed up with TSA PreCheck. And why are the agents never polite? Does TSA like to hire people who like to exert power over helpless citizens?

So it goes. On the way back to the mainland I’m flying under PreCheck, so this nonsense won’t happen. After all, I am a Trusted Traveler.