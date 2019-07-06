Caturday felid trifecta: Bobcat gives birth to bobkittens on an Arizona roof; the King of Ruddington has a birthday; a tank for your cat

From Bored Panda we have the story of an Arizona man who has set up a BobcatCam on his roof:

Reddit user littlebill246 of Tucson, Arizona has been living at his current address for the past two years and has observed the yearly return of some sharp-tooth tenants residing on his roof. The first year a mother bobcat and her bobkittens – which he assumes she gave birth to there – took shelter in the cavers of his roofing.

The following year, one of the babies appeared to have returned with her own litter, returning to the safe nesting area. To share the adorable bobcat activities with the world, the man set up a camera on the roof and the result is too cute!

The video shows the adorable spotted tummies of the kittens as well as a weird sound made by the mother toward the end.

*************

The BBC News story below (click on screenshot) relates the upcoming tenth birthday celebrations for Wilbur, a beloved ginger-and-white tomcat who lives in Ruddington (population 7,216).


A village is planning birthday celebrations to honour its most beloved resident – a ginger cat named Wilbur.

Widely known as the “King of Ruddington”, Wilbur is a fur-miliar sight as he saunters around the Nottinghamshire village getting food and affection from admirers.

Wilbur even has a Facebook page where his fans post photos of him.

His 10th birthday is set to be marked with parties at two of his favourite haunts – a pub and a building society.

***********

And do you want a cardboard tank for your cat? Before you say “no,” imagine how awesome your moggie would look in this bad boy!:

It’ll cost you $35 for the cardboard model, which you must fold yourself. BUT: moving turret and cannon! No glue needed!  You can order it here, and watch the video below (click on screenshot) before you say “no”.

h/t: Su, Kevin, Thomas

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on July 6, 2019 at 9:00 am and filed under Caturday felids. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

6 Comments

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted July 6, 2019 at 9:16 am | Permalink

    Amazing what is discovered with a remote camera. I need to get one of those.

    Reply
  2. Saul Sorrell-Till
    Posted July 6, 2019 at 9:32 am | Permalink

    Imagine giving a cat control of that kind of firepower. You’d have to be insane. The people in that video had only themselves to blame.

    Reply
    • SA Gould
      Posted July 6, 2019 at 11:15 am | Permalink

      But… this could turn POTUS into a cat lover! I would have watched the 4th of July celebration to see a parade of weaponized felines.

      Reply
      • Saul Sorrell-Till
        Posted July 6, 2019 at 12:24 pm | Permalink

        “But… this could turn POTUS into a cat lover!”

        I love an opportunity for a cheap punchline as much as anyone but you made this one too easy. 😉

        Reply
  3. John Laughlin
    Posted July 6, 2019 at 10:11 am | Permalink

    cute kitty stuff

    >

    Reply
  4. Silvia Planchett
    Posted July 6, 2019 at 1:07 pm | Permalink

    Love Wilbur!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: