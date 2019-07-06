Caturday felid trifecta: Bobcat gives birth to bobkittens on an Arizona roof; the King of Ruddington has a birthday; a tank for your cat

From Bored Panda we have the story of an Arizona man who has set up a BobcatCam on his roof:

Reddit user littlebill246 of Tucson, Arizona has been living at his current address for the past two years and has observed the yearly return of some sharp-tooth tenants residing on his roof. The first year a mother bobcat and her bobkittens – which he assumes she gave birth to there – took shelter in the cavers of his roofing. The following year, one of the babies appeared to have returned with her own litter, returning to the safe nesting area. To share the adorable bobcat activities with the world, the man set up a camera on the roof and the result is too cute!

The video shows the adorable spotted tummies of the kittens as well as a weird sound made by the mother toward the end.

The BBC News story below (click on screenshot) relates the upcoming tenth birthday celebrations for Wilbur, a beloved ginger-and-white tomcat who lives in Ruddington (population 7,216).





A village is planning birthday celebrations to honour its most beloved resident – a ginger cat named Wilbur. Widely known as the “King of Ruddington”, Wilbur is a fur-miliar sight as he saunters around the Nottinghamshire village getting food and affection from admirers. Wilbur even has a Facebook page where his fans post photos of him. His 10th birthday is set to be marked with parties at two of his favourite haunts – a pub and a building society.

Cathy Appelbee, Wilbur’s original owner, explained he “took umbrage, packed his bags and left home” about five years ago when she brought home a pair of rescue kittens. “He took one look at them, his back went up and off he went, but now the village has embraced him because he’s such a friendly boy,” Ms Appelbee said. She calls him “Six Dinner Sid” after the children’s story about a cat who has six meals a day from various owners. “I do miss him a lot but it’s nice to see the community embracing him,” she said. “One lady came down from West Yorkshire to visit her grandson and said ‘I’ve come to see Wilbur’.” Ms Appelbee still takes Wilbur to the vets when he is not feline [LOL] well – like when he had a bad tooth 18 months ago. Wilbur’s first party will be at the Nottingham Building Society on 5 July and the second is a larger public party at the Frame Breakers pub on 14 July. Lesley Harper, who works at the building society, said Wilbur insisted on “gourmet” cat food when he visited. If you’re in town on the 14th of this month, go celebrate Wilbur!

And do you want a cardboard tank for your cat? Before you say “no,” imagine how awesome your moggie would look in this bad boy!:

It’ll cost you $35 for the cardboard model, which you must fold yourself. BUT: moving turret and cannon! No glue needed! You can order it here, and watch the video below (click on screenshot) before you say “no”.

h/t: Su, Kevin, Thomas