Spot the fish!

Here’s a small (about 1.5 cm) camouflaged fish that I spotted in a lava tide pool along the beach south of Captain Cook. Can you spot it? It may be “pretty easy,” but the camouflage, I thought, was remarkable. If you spot it and can identify the species, let me know (but please don’t reveal the location in the comments below.

Photo by Nilou. Reveal will go up at noon Chicago time.