Spot the fish!

Here’s a small (about 1.5 cm) camouflaged fish that I spotted in a lava tide pool along the beach south of Captain Cook. Can you spot it? It may be “pretty easy,” but the camouflage, I thought, was remarkable. If you spot it and can identify the species, let me know (but please don’t reveal the location in the comments below.
Photo by Nilou. Reveal will go up at noon Chicago time.
I see it, but pretty well camouflaged!
Found it! Interesting stripes. Isn’t nature amazing?
To make these trickier the photographer should make sure to not target the critter so directly.
Amazing camo.
Found it – pretty well camouflaged indeed.
I have to say, though, that the size of the critter alone doesn’t help much here, without having a sense of scale of what’s covered in the picture and what the camera orientation is with respect to the ground.
In a sense, it is interesting that photos like this, i.e., lacking terrestrial foliage which would normally convey scale, could just as easily be “read” as a mountain scene taken from lower earth orbit.