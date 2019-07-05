Here’s the camouflaged fish!

Did you spot it? It might have been pretty easy, being in the middle of the photo and all, but I was still impressed by how well it matched the white-speckled lava rock in its tide pool.

Had I been in full possession of my scientific acumen, I would have chased it a meter away onto a sandy background, just to see if it would come back to rest on the lava where it was cryptic—behavioral background matching.

Regardless, I’m pretty sure this thing evolved to live in this background: