Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It's Wednesday, July 3, 2019: one day before the U.S.'s Fourth of July Independence Day holiday.

The U.S. women’s soccer team beat England 2-1 yesterday; the highlights (and a post game analysis) are below. The U.S. will play the winner of the Netherlands/Sweden match (which takes place tomorrow) in the Big Final.

And today’s Google Doodle features a you-play game animation of America’s favorite pasttime. Hit the “bat” icon to swing at fastballs, screwballs, and high balls. I got 16 runs in one inning. (Click on screenshot to go to the game):

Stuff that happened on July 3 include the following:

1035 – William the Conqueror becomes the Duke of Normandy, reigns until 1087.

William was the first Norman king of England, reigning from 1066-1087.

1775 – American Revolutionary War: George Washington takes command of the Continental Army at Cambridge, Massachusetts.

1844 – The last pair of great auks is killed.

Here is how a species goes exctinct (from Wikipedia):

The last pair, found incubating an egg, was killed there on 3 June 1844, on request from a merchant who wanted specimens, with Jón Brandsson and Sigurður Ísleifsson strangling the adults and Ketill Ketilsson smashing the egg with his boot. Great Auk specialist John Wolley interviewed the two men who killed the last birds, and Sigurður described the act as follows: The rocks were covered with blackbirds [referring to Guillemots] and there were the Geirfugles … They walked slowly. Jón Brandsson crept up with his arms open. The bird that Jón got went into a corner but [mine] was going to the edge of the cliff. It walked like a man … but moved its feet quickly. [I] caught it close to the edge – a precipice many fathoms deep. Its wings lay close to the sides – not hanging out. I took him by the neck and he flapped his wings. He made no cry. I strangled him.

The Wikipedia entry recounts many unspeakable cruelties practiced on these birds.

Below is one specimen, one of the last two birds killed in 1844. It is not related to penguin even though it a in the genus Pinguinus. They were about 30-33 inches (75-85 cm tall).

1863 – American Civil War: The final day of the Battle of Gettysburg culminates with Pickett’s Charge.

1884 – Dow Jones & Company publishes its first stock average.

1913 – Confederate veterans at the Great Reunion of 1913 reenact Pickett’s Charge; upon reaching the high-water mark of the Confederacy they are met by the outstretched hands of friendship from Union survivors.

Here’s a movie of the graybeards 50 years after they participated in Gettysburg. The Confederate soldiers wouldn’t be welcomed so heartily today! Note that figures for soldiers killed in the U.S.’s various wars, given at the end of the clip:

1938 – World speed record for a steam locomotive is set in England, by the Mallard, which reaches a speed of 125.88 miles per hour (202.58 km/h).

The Mallard! Here’s the record holder (the record still stands):

1952 – The SS United States sets sail on her maiden voyage to Southampton. During the voyage, the ship takes the Blue Riband away from the RMS Queen Mary.

I traveled on this ship when my family went to Greece (my father was an Army officer stationed in Athens). Those were the days when the Army treated its people with panache.

1962 – Jackie Robinson becomes the first African American to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

1996 – Stone of Scone is returned to Scotland. [JAC: it was stolen on Christmas Day of 1950 and returned to Britain in April of the next year.]

2013 – Egyptian coup d’état: President of Egypt Mohamed Morsi is overthrown by the military after four days of protests all over the country calling for Morsi’s resignation, to which he did not respond. President of the Supreme Constitutional Court of Egypt Adly Mansour is declared acting president.

Morsi died not long ago: on June 17 of this year.

Notables born on this day include:

1878 – George M. Cohan, American songwriter, actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1942)

1883 – Franz Kafka, Czech-Austrian author (d. 1924)

1908 – M. F. K. Fisher, American author (d. 1992)

1937 – Tom Stoppard, Czech-English playwright and screenwriter

1962 – Tom Cruise, American actor and producer

1971 – Julian Assange, Australian journalist, publisher, and activist, founded WikiLeaks

Those who died on July 3 include:

1904 – Theodor Herzl, Austrian journalist and playwright (b. 1860)

1916 – Hetty Green, American businesswoman and financier (b. 1834)

1969 – Brian Jones, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer (b. 1942)

1971 – Jim Morrison, American singer-songwriter (b. 1943)

2012 – Andy Griffith, American actor, singer, and producer (b. 1926)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili sees no sense in cut flowers:

Hili: This is a huge mystery. A: What is a mystery? Hili: Why humans bring flowers indoors.

In Polish:

Hili: To wielka tajemnica.

Ja: Co jest tajemnicą?

Hili: Czemu ludzie przynoszą kwiaty do domu.

Two items from Facebook. This first one is a bit mean. . .

And for you dog-lovers:

Two tweets from Nilou. I think they mean “humpback calf” not “humpback claf”, but regardless, this is a real spectacle:

A tweet last year from Volcanoes National Park extolling the return of the nēnē. Sadly, although five chicks were born in the last year, we learned that four adults were killed by cars. That leaves an addition of only one. If you’re in the Park, please drive slowly and watchfully.

Coming out of nēnē nesting season, we have observed 10 new fledglings! Previously brought to the brink of extinction, the population has come back from a mere 30 birds in 1960 to nearly 3,000 today. Does your story of resiliency resemble that of the nēnē's? NPS Photo pic.twitter.com/HNzvEtmJCS — Hawaii Volcanoes NPS (@Volcanoes_NPS) July 21, 2018

Three tweets from Heather Hastie. The first is a remarkable display of feline love (or lust):

Cat's loving one another so much they can't even walk straight pic.twitter.com/AgdeihgusS — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) June 15, 2019

I think I posted this one before, but it’s worth seeing again. Just don’t try this at home!

The so called elephant's toothpaste experiment shows the decomposition of hydrogen peroxide, which decomposes into water and oxygen gas in the form of foam, using potassium iodide as a catalyst to speed up the reaction https://t.co/kPFrpCVFiw [full gif: https://t.co/e88s0ZgJBM] pic.twitter.com/LTinJQbC9y — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 15, 2019

Still more cat affection:

Definition of a cuddle puddle pic.twitter.com/slTC5NN4tP — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) June 15, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. This first one, called “legendary”, seems to me to be a display of bad sportswomanship. Celebrating is one thing; mocking or apeing the opponent another:

Alex Morgan trolling England by sipping tea is LEGENDARY 😭🐐pic.twitter.com/BzIBNx0xzu — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 2, 2019

Cub scares adult snow leopard:

I have been waiting like four days in twitter jail after finding this gif just to show it to all of you: pic.twitter.com/J82sYJgU74 — Carolyn Velociraptor (@Arumi_kai) July 1, 2019

Super Cat!

Our cat is SUPER normal… 😆🤔🐱🧡🧡🧡 p.s. She climbed into the partially opened, empty tissue box, then hulked out & it burst. 😆💪🦁 pic.twitter.com/p9a0dYygjq — Samantha Biobabbler (@biobabbler) July 2, 2019

Have you ever wondered?

Just in case you were wondering what noise a sleepy magpie makes when handed a wooden spoon. I mean, just in case you were wondering. pic.twitter.com/rU845CyE7m — Sophie The Magpie (@breesophiebree) July 2, 2019

Matthew has a theory, which is his, about this beetle’s antennae. Weigh in if you have an educated opinion. My first question would be whether the females (if this is indeed a male) lack this feature. If they do, then Matthew is almost certainly right, although they could be olfactory rather than visual features (e.g., pheromone emitters).

Astonishing antennae. My guess is the pom-poms don’t only have a chemodetection function, they are also visual sexual displays. https://t.co/J4qwZFr01A — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) July 2, 2019