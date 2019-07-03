Wednesday: Duck report

We have two quick videos of the oldest and youngest broods in Botany Pond. But the first one is especially exciting, as it shows some of the first flights of Katie’s ducklings, who are just about two months old. From fluffball to flight in sixty days! Our Secret Duck Farmer (SDF), who took the videos, says that so far Katie’s ducklings are flying around the pond, but haven’t flown away form it. (No surprise there!). The SDF’s report:

Here are two short videos, also from July 1. The first is a short video of two of Katie’s ducklings taking flight s, and the second is the new mom’s {Daphe’s] brood mimicking her.

The watching duckling who takes off second seems to be a little less airworthy than the one who makes a circuit.