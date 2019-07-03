Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ and Mo’s petard

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “status,” came with an email note, “Time to give that punchline a rest for a while now, I think.” Once again, Mo is hoist with his. . . 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on July 3, 2019

  1. Randall Schenck
    I wonder how Jesus came to reading the Koran? Very opened minded for a resurrected guy.

  2. W.T. Effingham
    C’mon Mo! Don’t you realize the best way for you to appeal to a “higher authority” is to take matters on yourself? Haven’t you seen the videos of Donald dRUMPf literally trouncing anybody and everything that gets in his way?

  3. Ken Kukec
    While he’s at it, Jesus might wish to have a word with His poor, persecuted US evangelicals who are barely permitted to pray at government gatherings or to erect their granite Decalogues on public grounds.

