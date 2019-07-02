Volcanoes National Park and the elusive nēnē

Yesterday was occupied by a visit to Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island, with lots of hiking and lots of searching for the elusive nēnē (Branta sandvicensis), a sister species of the Canada goose and a species endemic to Hawaii. Contrary to popular belief, the nēnē can indeed fly, but isn’t a denizen of water (its feet are only partly webbed). It apparently speciated after a Canada goose ancestor made it to Hawaii about half a million years ago.

Like my daylong search for the kea in New Zealand, however, the search was successful.

First, though, some pictures from the park, including the main crater, Kīlauea, which ceased its destructive eruptions last year after erupting continuously since 1983. Nobody knows when it will erupt again, but it’s just a matter of time.

The caldera, much enlarged during the last two decades of eruption. You can in fact see the original crater and the newer one:

Sulfur crystals:

Rain-drenched fiddleheads:

Lava from the most recent eruptions flowing down to the sea and creating new land:

When you’ve seen about 15 of these signs, and no nēnē, you get really frustrated.

A ranger down at the sea told me that she’d seen two nēnēs the day before at a parking lot about ten miles north, and so we went there. And, turning the corner in our car, there it was, a beautiful nene foraging in the grass!

When we took these pictures and videos, we didn’t know that you’re supposed to stay 60 feet away from the bird, so be aware to keep that distance. At least we did know not to feed it or touch it.

Note that its feet are only partly webbed. This is the result of natural selection acting on the lineage that started with the Canada-goose ancestor. If you don’t swim much but do walk on land a lot, webs are a hindrance.

This one wasn’t banded, and that was curious to me, as there are only 220 in the park and I’d have thought they would all sport bands:

And a video: