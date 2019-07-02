Tuesday: Duck report (duckling flight observed!)

All 27 ducklings are still cohabiting in Botany Pond and thriving. And the Secret Duck Farmer (SDF) has reported the first incident of ducklings flying. Naturally they are in Katie’s brood, the first to hatch (in early May), so it took them about two months to fledge. The SDF’s report:

I was on my way back from the library, I really didn’t have time to stop, but I was worried about the effect some nearby workmen setting up for summer building repairs would have, so I decided I’d walk through. Katie’s brood is definitely taking small short flights. It seems like all 10 are present and accounted for, but they have definitely taken flight. So far the flights were just from one point of the pond to another point in the pond. I didn’t have my phone with me so I did not capture video. Here are videos from Saturday; you can see even here they had little short hops/flights. But today [Monday] was the real thing.

In the second video, I think you can even make out one “duckling” taking off a bit, or at least making a little hop out of the water. This looks like practice for takeoff.

Some pictures of Katie’s brood (the ducks above):

Here are two photos, one is just Katie and one of her ducklings, where you can see they are identical in size and really it’s only her wing feathers and her general presence which allows me to tell them apart. She still carefully watches over her babies.

The other is a photo of one of her ducklings with crossed wing feathers not quite as long as moms.

The middle brood (Anna’s):

Here are some photos of Anna’s brood from Friday – Sunday, you can see their wing and tail feathers coming in and them looking very big, happy and healthy.

And as for Daphne (the newest mom):

Not to leave her out, but we do have a lot of images of her and the brood, but here they are near the duck ramp. They do venture to different parts of the pond and even onto the islands, but she often keeps her brood on or near the duck ramp. She spends much less time in the lily pads with her brood than did Anna’s brood at the same age. It’s fascinating to watch them mother differently.

The fourth and apparently broodless hen still visits the pond and eats food left over from the ducklings, but the three resident moms tend to chase her away. I don’t think she’s going to give us a fourth brood, and I don’t want one!

To sum up, here are the latest pictures from the SDF and a report, all from Monday:

I captured photos of each hen with their brood so that you can be reassured that despite territorial squabbles, everyone is present and accounted for. The mystery hen was back as well, but she looks much the same so I didn’t take her photo and she flew away after being chased by each of the moms in succession. I also took an extra close up of some of Anna’s ducklings because the feather growth is quite amazing and they are at that ugly but cute stage.

Katie’s brood:

Anna’s brood:

Daphne’s brood:

In two days or so I’ll post video of the ducklings’ first flight.