Please donate to save Frank the Kitten’s life

Yesterday I appealed to readers to donate just one or a few pounds to save the life of a kitten, Frank, who needs an operation that will almost certainly save his life. If you can spare as little as one pound to give to Feline Friends London (FFL), please read the post and dig down a bit. His owners lost their jobs, and can’t afford the money, but they love him very much and so went to FFL for help.

Here’s Frank:

Please save my life!

You can donate here (and you can specify that the funds go to Frank’s medical care). We have about 300 of the 1000 pounds needed, and I appeal to you once again.

Many thanks!

  1. John Crisp
    On a rough count, it should be about 520 pounds now…

    • Randall Schenck
      Well, that’s only half way there so I go again. Keep it going.

  2. Brian Smith
    I kicked in a few pounds but the cat charity website didn’t make it easy and seemed to assume all followers of the WEIT web/blog are from the USA, though I’m living in Scotland

    Hope Frank gets funded and gets better even though I’m really more of a d*g person!

  3. Dee
    Just contributed 75 pounds. Hope Frank gets the care he needs.

  4. John Cole
    10 pounds sent

  5. Marion
    Yesterday I donated 25 pounds but didn’t see any way to indicate it was for Frank’s care.

  6. Graham
    Your contribution of £10.00 to Adopt a cat or foster a cat in London – Feline Friends London has been confirmed.

    Thank you Jerry for the books & website. Good luck to Frank.

