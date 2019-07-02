Michio Kaku tries to osculate religion, fails miserably

Pardon my French if I emit a loud “Oy, gewalt!” If you click on the video below, you’ll go to a miserable display of accommodationism by by physicist and science popularizer Michio Kaku (there’s also a transcript at the site). It’s sad to see a man spend down his credibility in such a way.
I haven’t listened much to Kaku, so I don’t know how good he is at popularizing science. Nor do I know anything about his substantive contributions to physics. But this Big Think video joins an increasing number of other religion-coddling Big Think pieces, and it is as the kids used to say, “heinous.” First, there’s this:
Well, when you talk about religion, I like to quote from Galileo. Galileo said, the purpose of science is to determine how the heavens go. The purpose of religion is to determine how to go to heaven. So in other words, science is about natural law. It’s about the laws of nature. While religion is about ethics, about how to go to heaven, how to be a good person, how to earn the favor of God. So you see, as long as you keep these two separate, there’s no problem at all. The problem occurs when people from the natural sciences begin to pontificate upon ethics and when religious people begin to pontificate about natural law. That’s where we get into trouble.
This is simply a rehash of Gould’s NOMA (non-overlapping magisteria) hypothesis, and it fails for the same reasons that NOMA failed: most religions aren’t content to completely avoid truth statements (ergo we have creationism among Orthodox Jews, Muslims, and fundamentalist Christians); and religion is not the sole bailiwick of ethics. In fact, religion isn’t even the best bailiwick of ethics, for it corrupts rationality in its attempt to make us do what God wants. So why shouldn’t a scientist be a better judge of ethics than a believer?
But where Kaku really blows it is when he tries to say that there really might be a god, but we just don’t know because adducing evidence for God is simply beyond the ambit of science. Look at this palaver:
Therefore, you ask the question, is the existence of God provable? Well, what is science? Science is based on things that are testable, reproducible, and falsifiable. But you see, the existence of God is not testable. It’s not reproducible. We cannot reproduce God at will. You cannot put an angel inside a box and demand that miracles take place. It doesn’t work that way. That’s why religion is based on faith rather than things that are objectively testable, falsifiable, and reproducible. Now, that doesn’t mean that God doesn’t exist. I don’t know. I don’t know if God exists or not. All I’m saying is that science is limited by looking at what is testable, reproducible, and falsifiable. There are areas where you push the boundaries of that, like the Big Bang.
You cannot reproduce the Big Bang. You cannot test the Big Bang. It’s like a detective story. You can only look at the clues, the clues left over from the Big Bang. So to calculate the instant of creation is, in some sense, outside science, because it’s not reproducible. You cannot reproduce the Big Bang. But you can then trace the history of what happened afterwards, like a murder mystery. And that’s where a lot of science is done. And that’s why I say that the existence of God is not within the normal boundaries of science.
I suppose that Kaku would say that the existence of Santa Claus, Bigfoot, or leprechauns are not testable propositions, either. But that’s bogus. As Victor Stenger used to say, “The absence of evidence is evidence of absence, if the evidence should have been there in the first place.” There should be evidence for a divine being who wants us to worship him/her/it, just as there should be evidence for the Loch Ness monster and other superstitiions. But it’s not there in any of these cases. Is Kaku, then, also a Bigfood agnostic and a tooth-fairy agnostic? I think not. To Kaku, God is somehow different from these other fictions.
I need hardly note that the existence of the Big Bang is not outside science: we can test its occurrence in various ways: the expansion of the universe, the signature of microwave radiation left over from it, and so on. So yes, you can test the Big Bang, Dr. Kaku.
This seems to be a man who is so muddled, at least in this video, that he can’t even get science right, much less religion. Once again the Big Think is a Big Thunk.
h/t: Kit
Kaku “is the co-founder of String Theory” As in, he and another person founded it?
IIRC, there were more hands involved.
There surely was, but he really was among the first few.
In 1974, Kaku and Prof. Keiji Kikkawa of Osaka University co-authored the first papers describing string theory in a field form.Field theory of relativistic strings. II. Loops and Pomerons
Not sure how I messed that up. Try this . . .
Field theory of relativistic strings. II. Loops and Pomerons
An example of how ridiculous the world of science journals is, this paper from freaking 1974 still isn’t available without a subscription.
I seemed to remember he’d done some important work. Only thing is, he’s now enjoying fame as a talking head, which makes him spout drivel. I used to watch his videos but I now pass them up. They tend to be frustratingly illogical. I always want to shout back at him, but I doubt he reads the comments.
There are many such sources of terribly inaccurate popular science on the tely. I try not to watch most of them since I frequently wind up yelling at my poor Sony.
I don’t know The Big Think, but the fact that they listed the above as part of Kaku’s bona fides, before his actual academic qualifications, makes me think that I don’t want to.
With regard to his arguments, I don’t see why if the Big Bang Theory is a detective story (I thought it was a sitcom), then God isn’t as well. Here is a classic case, though, of the dog not barking.
I’m not sure what to make of Michio Kaku. He was a genuine prodigy. Edward Teller came across Kaku’s high school science fair project and was impressed enough to adopt him as his protege. By most accounts he was a person of note in superstring theory and he has published more than 70 papers academically. But his popular science appearances usually give me a charlatan like vibe. A weird mix of brilliant scientist and huckster spiritual guru.
Agreed. His conclusions are often a little too tidy.
Yes. Although he’s vastly more qualified and intelligent, there’s still a whiff of Nye about him.
A Whiff Of Nye – was not a successful perfume brand
What does a monotheistic God have to do with religion?
Pretty much world-wide, people venerate and worship their ancestors, and the big ancestors pass through legend into myths and get raised up into the sky as gods. I don’t see much implications from science for Confucianism frankly, or shamanism or new age-stuff. Snake oil always sells.
I don’t want to say monotheism is an ideology, as that is perhaps too one sided, but the typical monotheistic God of Western Civilization (and Islamic Civilization) emerged from a cross between the legends of some Middle Eastern peoples combined with Plato and Aristotle.
If you are talking about God in the atheist refutation leagues, you are really contesting with Classical Western philosophy (which is much of the work product of Modern Western philosophy). Let’s say you win, God simply dies and gets reincarnated as the People’s Revolution or some kind of racial purity myth, which is a reduction into pure ideology.
God is fundamentally connected to killing authority, it is right for the state to execute and make war because it upholds the law and the law is from God(s). [So it was historically in the ancient city states. . .] But states are going to keep executing people and making wars, whether God or traditional Western religions persist, and they will continue to kill in the name of something. Stalin knew what he was doing when he revived Orthodox Christianity in the Great War.
I don’t see folk religion going away, I don’t see Classical Western philosophy losing its draw, and I don’t see killing authority or states disappearing. I can understand the keep your laws off my body sentiment, and the risk to institutional science from religious dogmas (and ethnic narcissism, to the extent it is distinguishable), but I don’t see a “victory” over religion, except as a form of religious victory (otherwise known as “salvation”).
Wut?
” Let’s say you win, God simply dies and gets reincarnated as the People’s Revolution or some kind of racial purity myth, which is a reduction into pure ideology.”
Is that what happened in the Scandinavian countries? Or in western Europe? No, because secularisation was a slow, gradual process, caused by scientific and philosophical argumentation and improving living standards.
A totalitarian government enforcing its ideology on people from above is very different to people slowly losing their need for a religious comfort blanket. The latter has been happening everywhere in the western world for half a millennium without any sign that people are replacing it with some similarly-pernicious pseudo-religion.
Basically, the facts of the real world disagree with you.
Well placed jab.
Secular ideologies rely on factual claims concerning the world. All things considered, then, it is easier to attack an ideological myth than an ideological myth which piggybacks on a religious myth. The first is vulnerable in the way supernatural justifications are not.
I once heard Victor Stenger argue that the Big Bang was neither big nor a bang and this was right about the time that “Inflation” was replacing the somewhat misleading original name for it.
Since he passed away there seems to be a dismissal of that notion. I do hear or read about inflation a lot, but it seems public religionists and scientists alike are really attached to the whole Big Bang idea even though the science is moving more and more in Stenger’s direction. What am I getting wrong?
“I once heard Victor Stenger argue that the Big Bang was neither big nor a bang …”
Well it wasn’t “big” in the sense that everything that is the all observable universe today would then have been very, very small. And it wasn’t really a “bang” (it wasn’t an explosion, and it definitely wasn’t an explosion in pre-existing space, and it didn’t really make a loud noise). So the name is indeed a bit misleading.
“… and this was right about the time that “Inflation” was replacing the somewhat misleading original name for it.”
“Inflation” is not an alternative to “Big Bang”. The inflationary model of the Big Bang is a version of how the Big Bang happened.
Thank you, I’ve just reread Stenger’s God Hypothesis – which I’ve been putting off for a while for other areas of study. I did note he now refers to it as The Inflationary Big Bang which I think on the whole is an improvement, but nevertheless the expression itself, The Big Bang, seems to feed into the religionist’s need to construe that a Big Bang and a Singularity prove there was a Creator God at the “beginning” of it all. Of course, the Big Bang says nothing about the universe having a so-called beginning, but it certainly is misunderstood that way. So, in other words, whilst scientists have made great progress in refuting Creationists like William Lane Craig’s pseudoscientific appropriation of the term, the convenient use of it by physicists continues to mislead and exacerbates the confusion.
Your explanation was extremely helpful, but am I missing something else?
I think you pretty much covered it. When it comes to religion Kaku is full of it.
Although clerics and theologians of certain religions will assert that religion is based on faith, they cannot help themselves in trying to provide proof or evidence of the veracity of their faith. This is why they are always trying to “prove” to non-believers and people of other religions that theirs is the true one. They use the perversion of reason to persuade others because if religion were based strictly on faith, belief in Santa Claus would be as valid as believing in Jesus. No belief, as weird as it may be, would be less “true” as any other. So, religion based on faith self-contradicts itself and the effort to apply logic and reason to convince others always intellectually fails. I imagine that many readers of this site have had discussions or debates with religious folk who have tried to prove to them the truthfulness of their religion. I have had several throughout my life.
Don’t forget that religions are often just as eager — or much more eager — to prove their claims to people who already buy into them. Before secularism comes doubt from within. I’ve met many people of faith who kindly reassure me that they’d never be rude enough to try to convert me who nevertheless routinely advance the most pathetic arguments and tell the most amazing whoppers to each other.
One which is both is the assertion that nonbelievers are close minded fools best left alone. How kind.
See also this from the BBC –
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000614f
Last part to come this Friday
I don’t think I can bear to listen to another one. The smacking sounds of the commenters osculating the tuchas of faith are too loud.
When did Michio Kaku acquire any credibility to spend down? Too much time devoted to mumbling wide-eyed guff to a Discovery Channel (other purveyors of bullshit are available) film crew ; no remaining credibility.
His professional output was competent if not of great historic import. ‘Co-founder of string theory’ is somewhat overstating things but he did make early contributions.
As a popularizer, I do not know what it is but I cannot listen to him for more than a few sentences before he says something that gets right up my nose, either an overly inaccurate metaphor or some inane philosophizing. It is possible this is just me and others may not be bothered similarly.
Exactly. The same thing when you try to read his books. He’s no Sean Carroll, that’s for sure.
Kaku is a reputable scientist unlike, say, Deepak Chopra. I think what we have here is a rather inelegant statement of NOMA more than an endorsement of religion. Kaku says he is agnostic.
I do take issue with this statement: “The problem occurs when people from the natural sciences begin to pontificate upon ethics…”
Why should ethics be beyond scientific investigation? Why is understanding the source of ethical beliefs “pontificating”?
“The absence of evidence is evidence of absence.”
In point of fact, it isn’t. The absence of evidence may well be evidence that the tools you are using to arrive at evidence are limited. If the only tool you have is a flashlight you will be able to find evidence of whatever the beam of the flashlight falls on, but you won’t find evidence of anything beyond the beam. To conclude that therefore nothing beyond the beam exists would be an example of hubris, a word from the Greek that always implied a breach of limits.
Did you read the quote? It said that the absence of evidence is evidence of absence IF THE EVIDENCE SHOULD BE THERE. That implies that we have some tools that could detect possible evidence.
Please respond to what I said, not a truncated version of it.
Stenger’s statement is very close to a Bayesian statement of the problem, I think.
No one has ever seen a Bigfoot. While we can’t conclude from this that Bigfoots do not exist, we can say that if there was a population of Bigfoot in the Rocky Mountains it is likely someone would have seen one. Therefor no observations can be taken as evidence they are less likely to exist.
What’s frustrating is that this “god” thingy is nothing but words. If we could just stop talking about it, there would be nothing there. Preachers and theologians, by the clever use of words, have concocted some mysterious cause or force or influence that, by definition, can’t be examined but must be respected. I refuse to play along.
Over the millennia the god idea has evolved in a very Darwinian fashion to adapt to diverse and ever-changing intellectual environments. Most species have gone extinct. Some strains like Wahhabi Islam flourish in certain ecological niches by exterminating rival beliefs, while milquetoast liberal Christianities linger in the crevices of our scientific knowledge and in the characteristic flaws of our cognitive abilities. But they’re all just noise.
These god viruses have the potential, like the flu, to evolve “superbug” variants that can do great damage. Scientific thinking is the most effective “vaccination” against this “virus” and to protect ourselves and each other we all need to get vaccinated. It’s disheartening to see a prominent science communicator like Kaku wasting his platform to muddy the waters like this.
Also we can’t reproduce Neanderthals, T. Rex, the Roman Empire or Abraham Lincoln, so we really don’t know with 100.000% certainty if they ever existed.
Whether science has anything to say about anything we might call “religion” depends on what the religion in question says. It is a trivial exercise, and many have engaged in it, to create a religion that does not say anything that science can grab a hold of. In that trivial sense, science cannot prove or disprove, or even do much to assess the likelihood of, that kind of religion. To the scientifically minded, there would, of course, be no good reason to believe whatever such a religion asserts, but someone could satisfy whatever emotional needs such a religion might address without having to believe or assert anything actually contrary to science.
How prevalent is such a religion? I don’t know, though I suspect that it is more common than we think.
I’m not sure about that at all.
I don’t think any such religion even exists – for the very simple reason that religion is a product, and in a buyers’ market no-one’s going to choose a product that has absolutely no connection whatsoever to objective reality.
A religion that makes no empirical claims whatsoever, that doesn’t impinge on scientific territory at all? That doesn’t exist.
“Is Kaku, then, also a Bigfood agnostic and a tooth-fairy agnostic?”
Sadly, I think he might be agnostic on such things, or at least he would say to his audience that we cannot disprove their existence.