The grossest thing I ever saw (and an invitation to contribute)

I noticed some Port-O-Potties on the beaches near Hilo today, and it reminded me of an experience I had—perhaps the grossest thing I ever saw, but also one of the funniest. I relate it to invite readers to contribute their own gross stories, with the proviso that none of these stories should involve the death of or injury to humans or other sentient creatures.
So here’s my tale. When I was in graduate school, I went to India with my girlfriend, traveling from Bombay down to the tip of India and then north along the west coast through Kerala and Goa and back to Bombay. As a one-time hippie, I of course had to go to Goa, famous for its nude beaches and expatriate hippie enclaves.
I found it disappointing, not Indian at all but an area catering to Westerners, and a strange mixture of locals ogling naked tourists. It was more like Berkeley in the Sixties than India, and, seeking other experience, I left after a day.
But not before I saw one of the weirdest and grossest things I’ve ever encountered. Along the beaches of Goa was a series of ramshackle outhouses—basically large wooden boxes set up over a hole in the ground.
The local pigs, who favored a diet rich in human excrement, had learned to tunnel underneath the outhouses and into the toilet holes to obtain their noms. One day, I was lying on the beach not far from an outhouse, and a Western woman went in to relive herself.
The pigs had cottoned on to the fact that someone going into the outhouse meant a likely meal of poop, and after the woman entered the jakes, a pig came running at top speed to its rear, slipping under a hole in the back.
A minute later, I heard a blood-curdling scream, the outhouse door burst open, and a decidedly freaked-out woman exited the latrine on the run. It transpired, as I found out, that the hungry pig could not wait for the excrement to exit the fundament, and began eating it before it had fully emerged. In other words, the woman, in the middle of #2, suddenly and unknowingly had a wet and gobbling pig snout gobbling thrust right against her rump. You can imagine how frightening that was!
I am not making this up: I saw it with my own eyes.
And that’s my story. Surely many of you have tales even grosser than that, which you can put in the comments. TRIGGER WARNING: Those of sensitive disposition might want to skip the comments.
No story could be grosser than that and so funny at the same time!
For those wishing to contaminate their search records, particularly on a Works computer, try “Two Girls, One Cup.”
I’m sorry, but that story is so much more gross than anything I’ve ever seen, I withdraw from the contest.
Jerry, you win. Astounding.
I can now understand why some might be put off eating pork. Knowing a bit about the 4 legged creatures I would guess those were very hungry pigs.
Most gross experience to me would be a couple of times in my life, entering a public bathroom and finding it so bad I just turned around and left.
Similar to the bathroom scene in “Trainspotting”?
Well, in keeping with the theme set by Jerry (and since it doesn’t involve the death of an actual sentient human being) I’d point to the scene in Seven Beauties, the war movie by the great European director Lina Wertmüller (the first woman ever nominated for a best-director Oscar, for this film), in which a German POW played by Fernando Rey commits suicide by diving headlong into a latrine, even as it’s being used by other prisoners.
I saw the film in a packed arthouse over 40 years ago and will never forget it or the sound of disgust that erupted from the audience (including me) as the scene unfolded on screen.
The movie is available on youtube (dubbed into English — ugh) and, for anyone of sound stomach who might be interested, the scene in question can be found at about the 1:42:15 mark.
I was backpacking in the North Cascades National Park near a steep, muddy river bank. We encountered the horrific stench of something dead coming from the water below. Being both curious and an idiot, I went to the edge of the bank to see what I could see and immediately slipped on the mud. I skittered down the bank and hit, feet first, a bloated corpse of an Elk cow, lying legs akimbo half in the water. My boots neatly punctured the rotting abdomen and my feet (both of them) got embedded in the most disgusting pile of soupy rotted flesh you can imagine. The stench was something that cannot be explained in words. Then I saw the maggots. Billyuns of maggots crawling out of the Elk’s face and other holes that did not exist when the animal was alive. Remember the mud and the steep bank? Extricating myself from the situation is an experience I would dearly like to forget.
Why are so many of these disgusting stories funny too?
Apologies; I’m sure trying to climb out of a dead elk and slipping in mud in the process wasn’t comical when it was happening to you, but in my mind’s eye it’s hilarious.
This comment comes from Amy, who asked me to add it:
When I worked at the Fine Arts Library at the University of Texas, which had many, many rare and expensive art books, I discovered that there was a stash of art books kept in a workroom & designated as “SDBs” meaning sexually-damaged books. The discovery of the damage was usually due to the significant clue that they were found in the bathroom. If the rest of the book was so valuable, the staff decided to save it in case someone truly needed it rather than throw it out, but they couldn’t put it on the open shelves, so it would go to the special shelf in the workroom.
I discovered another situation myself: The library held music books & sheet music in addition to art books, including several scores by a faculty member at the School of Music. After discovering a couple of incidences, I checked all the scores by this composer and found that every single one had been defaced by feces. (defeced?) Disgruntled student?
The most disgusting thing I’ve personally ever seen happened right after probably the funniest thing I’ve ever seen.
Uncoincidentally, both things involved my little tomboy sister.
We were having a party at our farmhouse. As was her wont my little sister started removing random pieces of clothing pretty much immediately and spent the first half an hour pelting around the house like a maniac.
Eventually she quietened down and disappeared from the view of the adults, as well as myself(I was about twelve). I remember wandering back to the kitchen to get a snack. The adults had long since vacated it to go and talk in the sitting room about important adult stuff like pensions and war. So it was empty, and all the food and drink was up for grabs.
I went in and was confronted with probably the funniest sight of my life: my tiny little two year old sister, completely naked, squatting on top of the huge oak table, drinking from a gigantic, three-litre bottle of cider which she held vertically above her head, like one of those bottles hamsters have in their cages.
I saw it side-on, like a classical frieze and it has been seared into my mind’s eye ever since. She’d obviously been waiting for the adults to leave so she could sneak in and go batshit crazy, and I’d caught her red-handed.
I don’t remember how she reacted. She might have hissed at me and disappeared into the drywall for all I can recall.
…The most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen was later that day, just as the evening was approaching. Again, I was wandering around, bored, and again my little sister had disappeared. (I don’t think she was drunk by the way. I interrupted her attempted cider binge pretty quickly)
I walked down to the bottom of the garden and saw her there, sat by herself, absorbed in something. She was humming quietly. When I got closer I saw she was holding a couple of gigantic snails in either hand.
She looked up at me. Her face was caked in shiny, green snail-slime. She smiled and continued humming cheerily, and I saw she had arranged a kind of snail taster-tray around her on the paving stones. Then she opened her mouth a little and pulled out the huge snail she’d presumably been sucking on the whole time. Her entire upper body was covered in snail-snot.
Again, I only remember the incident itself and the vivid imagery. I don’t remember what happened afterwards, except that I led her back to the house, and kept more of an eye on her at parties from that point onwards.
Good one Jerry! I couldn’t stop laughing. That’s having intimate contact with nature, as yearned for by many hippies! I knew pigs were great at food waste recycling, but this is re-recycling. Were these domesticated pigs that people ate? I hope not. That would be both gross and dangerous. Now I’m wondering if our sewage treatment plant raises pigs as a profitable sideline. Don’t want to know.
Whilst intoxicated on LSD I unknowingly took a swig from a Coke can into which a guy had been spitting chewing tobacco.
You’ve just reminded me of something that, if I could bring myself to tell it, would be a contender. But I just can’t.