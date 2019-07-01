The grossest thing I ever saw (and an invitation to contribute)

I noticed some Port-O-Potties on the beaches near Hilo today, and it reminded me of an experience I had—perhaps the grossest thing I ever saw, but also one of the funniest. I relate it to invite readers to contribute their own gross stories, with the proviso that none of these stories should involve the death of or injury to humans or other sentient creatures.

So here’s my tale. When I was in graduate school, I went to India with my girlfriend, traveling from Bombay down to the tip of India and then north along the west coast through Kerala and Goa and back to Bombay. As a one-time hippie, I of course had to go to Goa, famous for its nude beaches and expatriate hippie enclaves.

I found it disappointing, not Indian at all but an area catering to Westerners, and a strange mixture of locals ogling naked tourists. It was more like Berkeley in the Sixties than India, and, seeking other experience, I left after a day.

But not before I saw one of the weirdest and grossest things I’ve ever encountered. Along the beaches of Goa was a series of ramshackle outhouses—basically large wooden boxes set up over a hole in the ground.

The local pigs, who favored a diet rich in human excrement, had learned to tunnel underneath the outhouses and into the toilet holes to obtain their noms. One day, I was lying on the beach not far from an outhouse, and a Western woman went in to relive herself.

The pigs had cottoned on to the fact that someone going into the outhouse meant a likely meal of poop, and after the woman entered the jakes, a pig came running at top speed to its rear, slipping under a hole in the back.

A minute later, I heard a blood-curdling scream, the outhouse door burst open, and a decidedly freaked-out woman exited the latrine on the run. It transpired, as I found out, that the hungry pig could not wait for the excrement to exit the fundament, and began eating it before it had fully emerged. In other words, the woman, in the middle of #2, suddenly and unknowingly had a wet and gobbling pig snout gobbling thrust right against her rump. You can imagine how frightening that was!

I am not making this up: I saw it with my own eyes.

And that’s my story. Surely many of you have tales even grosser than that, which you can put in the comments. TRIGGER WARNING: Those of sensitive disposition might want to skip the comments.