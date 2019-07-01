Monday: Hili dialogue

Well, we’ve arrived at July, for it’s Monday, July 1, 2019. It’s National Gingersnap Day, a creditable but not superb “biscuit,” as the Brits call them. It’s also International Tartan Day (if you’re Scottish), and Canada Day, a federal holiday for our northern neighbors.

Stuff that happened on July 1 include the following:

1770 – Lexell’s Comet is seen closer to the Earth than any other comet in recorded history, approaching to a distance of 0.0146 a.u.

1858 – Joint reading of Charles Darwin and Alfred Russel Wallace’s papers on evolution to the Linnean Society of London.

I wrote about this yesterday; it was the solution brokered by Darwin’s friends to enable him to get credit for the theory of evolution while also granting credit to Alfred Russel Wallace. Unfortunately, as this meeting occurred before Darwin published On the Origin of Species in 1859, the joint reading didn’t make much of a stir. Indeed, Thomas Bell, who was President of the Linnean Society, said this about the preceding year in science when making his Presidential address in May of 1859:

“The year which has passed… has not, indeed, been marked by any of those striking discoveries which at once revolutionise, so to speak, the department of science on which they bear.” Not even wrong!

1863 – American Civil War: The Battle of Gettysburg begins.

1874 – The Sholes and Glidden typewriter, the first commercially successful typewriter, goes on sale.

Here it is. I guess the foot pedal is for returning the carriage:

1879 – Charles Taze Russell publishes the first edition of the religious magazine The Watchtower .

. 1903 – Start of first Tour de France bicycle race.

1932 – Australia’s national broadcaster, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, was formed.

1963 – ZIP codes are introduced for United States mail.

1972 – The first Gay pride march in England takes place.

1980 – “O Canada” officially becomes the national anthem of Canada.

Here’s the Trubol Barbershop Quartet (really one guy, Julien Neel) singing O Canada in four parts. If you’re from the U.S., you may not even have heard this anthem:

1999 – The Scottish Parliament is officially opened by Elizabeth II on the day that legislative powers are officially transferred from the old Scottish Office in London to the new devolved Scottish Executive in Edinburgh.

2007 – Smoking in England is banned in all public indoor spaces.

Notables born on this day include:

1646 – Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz, German mathematician and philosopher (d. 1716)

1804 – George Sand, French author and playwright (d. 1876)

1818 – Ignaz Semmelweis, Hungarian-Austrian physician and obstetrician (d. 1865)

1916 – Olivia de Havilland, British-American actress

1929 – Gerald Edelman, American biologist and immunologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2014)

1934 – Sydney Pollack, American actor, director, and producer (d. 2008)

1941 – Twyla Tharp, American dancer and choreographer

1945 – Debbie Harry, American singer-songwriter and actress

1950 – David Duke, American white supremacist, politician and former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard

1952 – Dan Aykroyd, Canadian actor, producer, and screenwriter

1961 – Carl Lewis, American long jumper and runner

1961 – Diana, Princess of Wales (d. 1997)

Those who passed away on July 1 include:

1860 – Charles Goodyear, American chemist and engineer (b. 1800)

1896 – Harriet Beecher Stowe, American author and activist (b. 1811)

1925 – Erik Satie, French pianist and composer (b. 1866)

1983 – Buckminster Fuller, American architect, designed the Montreal Biosphère (b. 1895)

1995 – Wolfman Jack, American radio host (b. 1938)

2000 – Walter Matthau, American actor (b. 1920)

2001 – Nikolay Basov, Russian physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1922)

2004 – Marlon Brando, American actor and director (b. 1924)

2009 – Karl Malden, American actor (b. 1912)

Satie’s Gymnopédie No. 1 is about the most melancholy piece of music around. But it’s also ineffably beautiful. Here’s a good rendition:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is amused by a photo of herself:

A: A funny picture. Hili: Save it fast so it won’t get lost.



Seth Andrews put this on his public Facebook page:

And a great speedbump.com comic by Dave Coverly:

A tweet from reader Ken, showing that we should never assume someone’s politics from where they live:

I was not prepared for this. Seen in Cherokee County, Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/dPmWwF0Krn — Impeach Brigade 🍑 (@RogueUSMint) June 9, 2019

A tweet from Nilou. I can do some of these, but not all of them. If you have kids, learn them immediately!

Three tweets from Heather Hastie. Imagine being able to choose a cat this way!

A cool demonstration:

Hyperbolic Holes is a toy that shows how a straight rod, in this case a pencil, can glide through a symmetrical pair of curved holes. The design is based on the hyperboloid, the 3D ruled surface traced by an offset rotating diagonal line https://t.co/1YPytSt3IY pic.twitter.com/UVVphILF3i — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 14, 2019

This is sad because it reminds me of Cyrus and Hili (Hili still hasn’t recovered from Cyrus’s death and avoids the room where they used to sleep together):

Doggy and Kitty Adventures pic.twitter.com/GrcavSnlTj — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) June 13, 2019

And the rest of today’s tweets are from Matthew (we’ve run out of Grania’s tweets for good). This first weather tweet is unbelievable, but I guess it’s true (readers can tell me):

This white moose is probably leucistic rather than albino, as its eyes are dark:

White Moose in our backyard💔

Please post where you're from so we can track how far this video is going!🙌 pic.twitter.com/q8EqSuUs6g — NativeAmericanSoul (@Nativeesoul) June 29, 2019

This cat is smarter than many Americans:

What is deadly can also be beautiful. This tornado occurred two days ago. Be sure to put the sound on.

Incredible view of the tornado near Martin, SD today! Permission: Amie Kuxhaus@WeatherBug#SDwx pic.twitter.com/W80GpKz0O4 — Live Storm Chasers (@Livestormchaser) June 30, 2019

A reminder that corals are colonies of individuals: